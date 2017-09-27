Dose: Last Of Lucas

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Put a ribbon and a bow on Lucas Giolito’s first foray with the Chicago White Sox.





White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper announced Tuesday that Giolito will be shut down before what would have been his final regular-season start this weekend in Cleveland.





“There’s nothing left to prove this year,” Cooper told Dan Hayes of CSNChicago.com. “There’s nothing really to gain. It couldn’t have gone better. I don’t think his first trip to the big leagues with us could have went any better. He’s got his blueprint. You look at all of the games, just about every one of them have been really good.”





Giolito was indeed really good, registering a sparkling 2.38 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his first seven starts with Chicago. He struck out 34 batters in 45 1/3 innings and walked 12.





The 23-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Nationals last offseason as part of the Adam Eaton trade. He struggled to a concerning degree over the first couple of months of 2017 at Triple-A Charlotte, but Giolito seemed to figure something out as the calendar turned to July and he earned his way to the major league level in mid-August.





Giolito ranked as a consensus top-five prospect leading into 2016, when he was still in the Nationals’ system, and even though his star faded somewhat over the following 18 months he did enough in the second half of this season to project as a high-upside fantasy option for 2018.





Giolito totaled 174 innings this year between Triple-A Charlotte and the South Side of Chicago, so he should be good for a full 200 innings next year. Start cooking up those draft boards.









Giants Shut Down Mad-Bum





Giants manager Bruce Bochy announced Tuesday afternoon that Madison Bumgarner won’t make another start in 2017 -- not because of any sort of injury, but because Bochy feels the 28-year-old left-hander has been through enough this season.





Bumgarner had been lined up to make his final regular-season start this weekend against the Padres in what would have been a juicy matchup for those still contending for fantasy championships. His spot will instead go to Matt Cain, who hasn’t pitched since August 31. It will likely be Cain’s final start in a Giants uniform given that he holds a $21 million club option for 2018 and is sporting a brutal 5.66 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 119 1/3 innings this year.





Bumgarner ended 2017 on a high note, allowing just one run over 7 2/3 frames last Saturday against the rival Dodgers. He finishes with a 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 8.2 K/9 in 17 starts, having missed parts of April and June and all of July with an off-field shoulder injury.





His bargain $12 million club option for 2018 will be exercised in early November.









Bryce Back In Action For Nats





Bryce Harper returned to the Nationals’ starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Phillies after missing 41 games with a calf strain and a bone bruise in his left knee. He drew a four-pitch walk in his first plate appearance, struck out swinging in his second plate appearance, and popped out in his third plate appearance before getting lifted in the bottom of the fifth inning for Victor Robles.





The early exit was by design, with Nationals manager Dusty Baker explaining before Tuesday’s game that Harper will likely be on an at-bat or innings limit the rest of the way to ensure that he is fully healthy for the start of the NLDS next Friday. The situation will be treated much like the end of spring training, when most regulars hit the showers before the sixth inning.





Including his official 0-for-2 showing from Tuesday, the 24-year-old Harper is batting .324/.419/.611 with 29 home runs and 87 RBI in 107 games this season. If not for the August 12 leg injury, he would be among the favorites for National League MVP. And he might just get some votes anyway.









National League Quick Hits: According to reports, the Mets will tender a contract to Matt Harvey for the 2018 season … Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Clayton Kershaw's final regular-season start Saturday in Colorado will be an abbreviated one … Andrew McCutchen had a night for the ages Tuesday against the Orioles, going 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and a career-high eight RBI … Daniel Murphy (leg soreness) remained out of the Nationals’ starting lineup Tuesday … Yadier Molina (concussion) said he's hoping to play again this season, possibly as early as Thursday … J.D. Martinez went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and six total RBI in the Diamondbacks’ defeat of the Giants on Tuesday … Brewers closer Corey Knebel pitched around a hit to notch his 38th save of the season in Tuesday's win over the Reds … Cardinals closer Juan Nicasio recorded a four-out save in Tuesday's victory over the Cubs … Javier Baez was held out of the Cubs’ starting lineup Tuesday after fouling a ball off his right knee on Monday night … Noah Syndergaard is expected to throw just one inning in his final regular-season start this weekend against the Phillies … Tommy Pham was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs with a left side contusion … Phillies closer Hector Neris struck out the side to notch his 25th save of the season on Tuesday against the Nationals … Jose Martinez (thumb) is aiming to return to the Cardinals' lineup on Wednesday … Mets setup man A.J. Ramos was unavailable Tuesday due to right biceps tendinitis … Kolten Wong was held out of the Cardinals’ lineup Tuesday after experiencing renewed back tightness on Monday night … Wei-Yin Chen has been shut down for the season due to renewed left elbow discomfort … Albert Almora suffered a right rotator cuff contusion on Tuesday night against the Cardinals … Matt Adams (hamstring) is currently limited to pinch-hitting duties … Marlins right-hander Nick Wittgren underwent surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.





American League Quick Hits: Impending free agent Alex Cobb won’t make another start in 2017 … A CT scan taken Tuesday on Mookie Betts' left wrist showed no structural damage … Jose Altuve (forearm) was held out of the Astros’ starting lineup on Tuesday night … Josh Donaldson went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo homers off Boston's Chris Sale on Tuesday … Dustin Pedroia (nose, knee) remained out of the Red Sox starting lineup on Tuesday … Miguel Cabrera (back) was out of the Tigers' starting lineup again Tuesday night against the Royals … Brian Dozier finished 3-for-5 with a homer, a double, and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Indians … Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez hit a pair of homers Tuesday to lead the Blue Jays past the Red Sox … Adam Jones (leg) sat out again Tuesday versus the Pirates … Mike Trout had a three-run homer and two walks as the Angels topped the White Sox on Tuesday … Tim Beckham (hamstring) said he's hoping to return to the Orioles' starting lineup this weekend … Jose Abreu homered twice and doubled against the Angels in a losing cause Tuesday … Red Sox utilityman Eduardo Nunez was held out of action on Tuesday after reaggravating his right knee injury on Monday night … Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and three runs scored in Tuesday's victory over the Rangers … Mike Leake won't make another start this year … Jacob Faria will start for the Rays on Thursday against the Yankees … Andrew Heaney (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session on Tuesday and could start Thursday against the White Sox … Athletics outfielder Boog Powell (knee) has been shut down for the year … Jeremy Hellickson has a sore back and may be shut down early … Bartolo Colon left his start Tuesday against the Indians after just one inning because of an illness … Yankees reliever Adam Warren (back) worked a two-inning simulated game on Tuesday and is expected to be activated before the end of the week … White Sox starter James Shields has been shut down for the year due to soreness in both of his knees … Guillermo Heredia is likely done for the season with a right shoulder issue … Yolmer Sanchez left Tuesday’s game against the Angels after suffering a right knee contusion.







