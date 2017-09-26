MLB Power Rankings: Week 26

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Alex Gordon? Really?

Gordon’s home run against the Blue Jays last Tuesday was the 5,694th across Major League Baseball this year, setting a new single-season mark. Sure, Gordon’s been to a few All-Star Games and won a World Series in Kansas City, but how in the world was he the man to complete this ground-breaking accomplishment? Gordon has been, by almost every measure, the worst hitter in baseball this year. He ranks last among qualified players in both slugging (.320) and OPS (.612) and is tied for 237th in the majors with nine home runs.

But hey, we live in a world where Edwin Jackson has thrown more no-hitters than Pedro Martinez and Roger Clemens. The beauty of baseball is its complete and utter unpredictability. Who would have guessed that Aaron Judge, who barely made the Yankees’ 25-man roster out of spring training, would belt 50 homers as a rookie? Or that Cody Bellinger, who began his year in Triple-A Oklahoma City, would emerge as the top hitter on a 100-win ball club? Or that Giancarlo Stanton would push for 60 homers while playing for a team owned by Derek Jeter? So in a season full of impossible feats, why wouldn’t Alex Gordon, the broken wheel on Kansas City’s shopping cart, hit the year’s most iconic home run?

Let’s fire up another round of Power Rankings, shall we?

1. Cleveland Indians

Record: 98-58

Last Week: 1

The AL MVP is up for grabs and Jose Ramirez may have as strong a case as anyone. Eight of his league-leading 51 doubles have come since September 1. Meanwhile Francisco Lindor holds the major league lead among shortstops with 33 round-trippers including 19 in the second half. Not bad for a guy who had gone deep just 27 times in his previous two seasons.

2. Houston Astros

Record: 96-60

Last Week: 3

Brad Peacock is far from the biggest name on Houston’s star-studded roster but he’s been mighty good lately, contributing a 2.17 ERA during his five-start unbeaten streak. We know Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander will start Games 1 and 2 of the ALCS (most likely against the Red Sox), but who’s in line for Game 3? Charlie Morton would seem to be the logical choice. He’s quietly held opponents to a .211 average while contributing a stellar 10.55 K/9 since the All-Star break.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 100-57

Last Week: 2

Yu Darvish got the Dodgers to 100 wins by hurling seven innings of one-run ball against the Padres on Monday night. He’s delivered a tidy 3.44 ERA since coming over from Texas at the trade deadline. The Dodgers have to be at least a little concerned with Justin Turner. A finger injury has kept him out of the lineup since Thursday and he’s only hit .262 since the All-Star break.

4. Washington Nationals

Record: 95-61

Last Week: 4

Max Scherzer improved his Cy Young resume with a dominant showing Sunday against the Mets (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 10 Ks, 1 BB). He’s limited opponents to a league-worst .179 average on the year. Bryce Harper should return from the DL on Tuesday after missing over a month with a bone bruise in his left knee. A leading MVP candidate before his injury, Harper has slashed an outstanding .326/.419/.614 across 402 at-bats this year.

5. Boston Red Sox

Record: 91-65

Last Week: 6

Chris Sale became the second pitcher in Red Sox history to reach 300 strikeouts in a season last Wednesday and is now just 13 shy of the team record set by Pedro Martinez in 1999. Monday was a costly night for the Red Sox, who lost both Mookie Betts (wrist) and Eduardo Nunez (knee) to injury. It’s hard to see Boston making a deep playoff run with those two on the shelf.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 90-67

Last Week: 5

It’s pool party time in Arizona. The Diamondbacks will host the NL Wild Card game next Wednesday and it’s all thanks to J.D. Martinez, who has essentially been the second coming of Babe Ruth since arriving at the trade deadline. He led the D’Backs to victory Sunday with a walk-off single against the Marlins, which was surprising only because it was a single and not a 500-foot home run. Paul Goldschmidt (.306, 36 HR, 120 RBI, 18 SB) has finished runner-up in MVP voting twice, but will this be the year he finally graduates from silver to gold?

7. Chicago Cubs

Record: 88-68

Last Week: 7

Jose Quintana threw the kitchen sink at Milwaukee on Sunday, blanking the Brewers over nine stellar frames for his second career shutout. He’s gone 7-3 since joining Chicago at the trade deadline. Wade Davis couldn’t finish the job on Saturday, blowing a one-run lead in the ninth inning and later yielding a walk-off bomb to Travis Shaw in the 10th. That was his first blown save since September 2 of last year.

8. New York Yankees

Record: 87-69

Last Week: 8

Move over, Big Mac. Aaron Judge topped Mark McGwire’s rookie home run record by bashing his 50th long ball of the year in Monday’s win over Kansas City. Judge also owns the record for most strikeouts by a rookie (203), but we’ll let that slide. Speaking of homers, Didi Gregorius has 25 of them this year, the most ever by a Yankees shortstop. You had a good run, Jeets.

9. Colorado Rockies

Record: 84-73

Last Week: 9

Charlie Blackmon only has a few games left to sell voters on his MVP candidacy. He helped his chances Sunday by blasting his 36th long ball of the year, which represents a new career-high. If the Rockies can hold off Milwaukee and St. Louis for the second Wild Card spot, they’ll face Arizona in the play-in game next Wednesday. There could be some bad blood there, especially after Zack Greinke snubbed Pat Neshek's autograph request.

10. Minnesota Twins

Record: 82-74

Last Week: 10

Joe Mauer’s been unstoppable this month, hitting an absurd .367 over 90 September at-bats. His .308 average, which ranks seventh in the American League, is his highest since 2013 while the 70 runs he’s driven in are his most since 2012. A whopping eight of Eduardo Escobar’s career-high 20 homers have come in September.

11. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 82-74

Last Week: 11

Travis Shaw sent the Brewers home winners with a walk-off two-run blast Saturday off Cubs closer Wade Davis. He’s slugged 31 round-trippers this year, which is almost double his previous career-high of 16. The 20/20 club has a new member. Welcome aboard, Keon Broxton. It’s a nice accomplishment for the 27-year-old, especially after he was demoted to Triple-A for a spell in late July.

12. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 77-72

Last Week: 12

The Cardinals aren’t quite out of it yet, but losing three straight isn’t a great way to get back in the AL Wild Card race. Yadier Molina wasn’t the most deserving All-Star this year (he showed up to Miami dressed as C3PO), but he’s come alive with 42 RBI since the break. That ranks second among catchers behind New York’s Gary Sanchez. Never get between a Cardinals fan and his nachos. Addison Russell learned that the hard way on Monday night.

13. Kansas City Royals

Record: 76-80

Last Week: 16

Remember Steve Balboni? If you don’t, that’s okay. It’s not like he holds the Royals’ single-season home run record or anything. That’s because it belongs to Mike Moustakas, who bettered Balboni’s mark by cranking his 37th homer on Wednesday. Whit Merrifield’s steal total (33) would only rank fourth in the National League, but guess what? He doesn’t play in the National League! He’s on track to be the first Royal to lead the AL in steals since Johnny Damon in 2000.

14. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 77-79

Last Week: 13

It’s pretty wild that Mike Trout might win the MVP after missing six weeks with a torn thumb ligament earlier this year. He leads the majors in OPS (1.068) and ranks second in slugging percentage (.623) behind Giancarlo Stanton. Meanwhile Justin Upton has already topped his previous career-highs in both home runs (35) and RBI (108). He’s left the yard seven times in 22 games since arriving in a trade from Detroit last month.

15. Texas Rangers

Record: 76-80

Last Week: 15

Despite a .205 average including an ugly .184 since the All-Star break, Rougned Odor is up to 30 homers, a mark he’s now reached two years in a row. In some ways, that makes him the embodiment of the modern slugger. Teammate Joey Gallo boasts a similarly awe-inducing stat line. He’s struck out in over 43 percent of his at-bats this year with 39 homers and only 31 singles. Go big or go home, right?

16. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 76-80

Last Week: 18

It took Wilson Ramos a while to warm up this year coming off a torn ACL, but he’s flourished in the final month, slashing .340/.353/.620 with four homers over 50 September at-bats. If only September was as kind to teammate Chris Archer, who has slumped to a 9.72 ERA over five winless starts this month. Also, how am I just now hearing about Jacob Faria’s lucky rubber duck?

17. Seattle Mariners

Record: 76-81

Last Week: 14

Robinson Cano, owner of the most gorgeous swing in baseball, went deep for the 300th time in his career on Thursday night. He’s one of only three second basemen in major league history to reach that milestone. Monday’s win over the A’s was Felix Hernandez’s first victory in over two months.

18. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 75-82

Last Week: 17

It’s been a trying year for J.J. Hardy, who missed three months with a fractured wrist and lost his starting job to Tim Beckham upon his return. Knowing that Sunday would probably be his final home game as a Baltimore Oriole, Hardy saved his best for last, belting a two-run homer in a victory over Tampa Bay. Zach Britton led the American League with 47 saves a year ago but only logged 15 saves during an injury-plagued 2017.

19. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 74-83

Last Week: 19

Justin Smoak came bursting out of the gate this year, but the regular season isn’t a sprint—it’s a marathon. Smoak has run out of gas down the stretch, struggling to a .192 average with just two homers in the month of September. Josh Donaldson hasn’t had that problem. He’s been a force of nature in the second half, hitting .297 with 20 long balls and 44 RBI since August 1.

20. Oakland Athletics

Record: 72-84

Last Week: 24

Bruce Maxwell made headlines Saturday by becoming the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem. He got a nice hand from the crowd at the Oakland Coliseum in his first at-bat Monday night. Matt Olson, who is out for the year with a hamstring strain, homered once every 7.9 at-bats in 2017. That’s a higher rate than Rhys Hoskins (8.6), Aaron Judge (10.5) and Giancarlo Stanton (10.0).

21. Miami Marlins

Record: 74-82

Last Week: 21

Giancarlo Stanton is up to 57 homers, the most in the majors since Ryan Howard graced us with 58 jacks en route to the National League MVP award in 2006. Stanton and Marcell Ozuna are the first pair of teammates to record at least 35 homers and 115 RBI in a season since David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez pulled it off in 2005. Justin Bour has also been locked in, hitting a steady .339 with four homers and 15 RBI since coming off the disabled list on September 8.

22. Atlanta Braves

Record: 71-85

Last Week: 20

Could this be the end for R.A. Dickey? The 42-year-old knuckleballer scattered four hits and two runs over eight standout frames Thursday for his 10th victory of the season. Arodyz Vizcaino has certainly been an improvement on the Braves’ previous ninth-inning man Jim Johnson, but fantasy owners could probably do without this. Did The Freeze win his final race of the season against former pitcher Paul Byrd (who was wearing a wig for some reason)? You bet.

23. San Diego Padres

Record: 70-87

Last Week: 23

Sometimes you just need a change of scenery. Fresh off a month-long stint in the minor leagues, Hunter Renfroe has clubbed four homers in his last six games including three in a loss to the Diamondbacks last Wednesday. Meanwhile Wil Myers set a career-high by launching his 29th homer in Sunday’s loss to Colorado.

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 71-85

Last Week: 22

This year in Pittsburgh has been like the third season of Better Call Saul (which I stopped watching halfway through)—it’s long and nothing ever seems to happen. Gerrit Cole snapped a four-game winless streak by beating the Cardinals on Saturday, though it wasn’t a terribly convincing performance (5 2/3 IP, 7 HR, 5 ER). Meanwhile Starling Marte is finishing the year with some flair. He’s rolled to a .429 average with five steals during his six-game hitting streak.

25. New York Mets

Record: 67-90

Last Week: 25

Noah Syndergaard made his triumphant return to the mound Saturday against Washington. Okay, maybe “triumphant” isn’t the right word. He logged just five pitches in a scoreless first inning before giving way to Matt Harvey. But hey, it’s still progress. Amed Rosario has cruised to a .313 average in September, though only two of his 15 hits this month have gone for extra bases.

26. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 66-90

Last Week: 26

It’s true that Billy Hamilton is a lifetime .248 hitter in the major leagues, but if the stat nerds who perfected the Pythagorean Theorem ever figure out a metric for entertainment value, he’d be among the league leaders. Watch him turn this pick-off attempt into a work of art. Bronson Arroyo held his retirement ceremony at the Great American Ballpark over the weekend. All but 40 of his 148 career victories came in a Reds uniform.

27. Chicago White Sox

Record: 64-92

Last Week: 28

Jose Abreu is a machine isn’t he? This will mark his fourth straight season with at least 25 homers and 100 RBI. Lucas Giolito only had a so-so year in the minors (6-10, 4.48 ERA in 24 starts) but he’s killed it since arriving in the big leagues last month. So far the 23-year-old has compiled a head-turning 2.38 ERA while holding hitters to a brutal .190 average in seven starts for the Pale Hose.

28. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 62-95

Last Week: 29

It appears Rhys Hoskins is human after all. Monday extended his home run drought to 11 games. Aaron Altherr has also limped to the finish line, hitting .190 with 18 strikeouts over 63 at-bats in August and September. At least the Phillies have found a savior in Aaron Nola, who has rolled to a 2.25 ERA with a 12.6 K/9 over his last three starts.

29. Detroit Tigers

Record: 62-94

Last Week: 27

It’s been a painful year for the Tigers and I mean that quite literally. Miguel Cabrera is dealing with not one but two herniated discs while Alex Wilson had his leg snapped like a wishbone on this play last week. But at least they can rest easy knowing none of the guys they traded this summer have been hugely successful for other teams. Don’t fact-check that.

30. San Francisco Giants

Record: 62-95

Last Week: 30

Beleaguered Giants fans, I come bearing good news—the season is almost over! Better yet, 2018 is an even year and we all know how much the Giants love those. Reckless dirt-biker Madison Bumgarner beat the Dodgers on Saturday, snapping a five-game winless streak in the process. His 8.19 K/9 is his lowest since 2011.

Biggest Jump: Athletics 4

Biggest Drop: Mariners 3