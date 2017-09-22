The Week Ahead: Live Chatwood

Friday, September 22, 2017

It’s here. The final week of the 2017 MLB regular season.

I certainly hope that you’re playing for the money, bragging rights, the Jobu shrine, or whatever your league awards at the end of the season. For that final week of help, there’s nothing better than a Rockies pitcher (sarcasm).

But seriously, Tyler Chatwood is back on track after what has been an up-and-down year for the right-hander. After going 12-9 with a 3.87 ERA in 27 starts last season, Chatwood leads the NL in walks (75 in 142 innings) and has a 4.56 ERA. His season has included a demotion to the bullpen, but he’s now back in the rotation and pitching at his best.

During his four September starts, Chatwood has allowed only four runs in 19.2 innings. Despite the control issues, Chatwood has actually shown one of the biggest upticks in velocity of any pitcher this season, up a full two mph. He’s also been one of the league’s best groundball pitchers with a 58 percent groundball rate on the year.

Of course, while Chatwood has two starts ahead in the final week, they’re both coming at Coors Field. Two of the four starts in his recent effective streak have come at home, if there’s reason to be optimistic. Facing a middling Miami lineup and a Dodgers lineup that’s likely to be resting for the playoffs, Chatwood could still be a decent last-ditch flier.

-Approaching the end of the season, Mike Clevinger has the second lowest ERA among Cleveland starters (3.13). It’s been a fantastic breakout season for the youngster, who will almost certainly be in the team’s playoff rotation. He deserves a lot of credit during the team’s incredible 22-game winning streak, as Clevinger has now won five consecutive starts, allowing a total of two earned runs in 29.2 innings. He will finish off his great regular season with the Twins on Tuesday, followed by a start against the White Sox on the final day of the season if the team doesn’t reshuffle their rotation.

-Sure, Anibal Sanchez has a 6.68 ERA in 94.1 innings this season, but he’s been spectacular over his last two outings. Facing the White Sox and Oakland at home, Sanchez has allowed two runs in 12 innings with 19/4 K/BB. It’s not the first time that he’s shown a flash of brilliance this season, but it’s just in time if you need a boost for the final week of the season. As risky a proposition as Sanchez has been this year, he does still have nearly one strikeout per inning. He has a favorable schedule against KC and Minnesota during the final week.

-Kansas City’s season has gone astray since the trade deadline, but rookie Jake Junis has been one of their bright spots. He’s allowed three runs or less in six consecutive starts and has a viable 4.05 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 86.2 innings on the year. He finishes up his rookie season against Detroit and Arizona.

-With teams lining up their starting pitchers for the playoffs, keep an eye on scheduled two-start pitchers this week on playoff teams. Pitchers like Chris Sale, Dallas Keuchel, Luis Severino, Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Yu Darvish, and Max Scherzer could be held back from making their second scheduled starts next week.

Going Twice…

American League

Strong Plays

Chris Sale: TOR, HOU

Brad Peacock: @TEX, @BOS

Mike Clevinger: MIN, CHW

Luis Severino: TB, TOR

Drew Pomeranz: TOR, HOU

Dallas Keuchel: TOR, HOU

Decent Plays

Blake Snell: @NYY, BAL

CC Sabathia: KC, TOR

Cole Hamels: HOU, OAK

Jake Junis: @NYY, ARI

Felix Hernandez: @OAK, @LAA

Anibal Sanchez: @KC, @MIN

Andrew Cashner: HOU, OAK

Parker Bridwell: @CHW, SEA

Daniel Mengden: SEA, @TEX

At Your Own Risk

Daniel Gossett: SEA, @TEX

Ricky Nolasco: @CHW, SEA

Ian Kennedy: @NYY, ARI

James Shields: LAA, @CLE

Brett Anderson: @BOS, @NYY

Bartolo Colon: @CLE, DET

National League

Strong Plays

Max Scherzer: @PHI, PIT

Luke Weaver: CHC, MIL

Yu Darvish: SD, @COL

Aaron Nola: WAS, NYM

Gio Gonzalez: @PHI, PIT

Zack Godley: SF, @KC

Decent Plays

Carlos Martinez: CHC, MIL

Jake Arrieta: @STL, CIN

Jon Lester: @STL, CIN

Tyler Chatwood: MIA, LAD

Johnny Cueto: @ARI, SD

Zach Davies: CIN, @STL

R.A. Dickey: @NYM, @MIA

Jose Urena: @COL, ATL

Jameson Taillon: BAL, @WAS

Seth Lugo: ATL, @PHI

At Your Own Risk

Lucas Sims: @NYM, @MIA

Rookie Davis: @MIL, @CHC

Odrisamer Despaigne: @COL, ATL

Total Games

American League

5: BAL

6: CLE, DET, MIN, SEA, TB, TOR

7: BOS, CHW, HOU, KC, LAA, NYY, OAK, TEX

National League

6: ARI, COL, LAD, MIL, PHI, PIT, SD, SF

7: CHC, CIN, MIA, NYM, STL, WAS

8: ATL

Streamer City

The following pitchers are generally available in over 50 percent of fantasy leagues and have favorable match-ups this week:

American League

Tuesday, September 25: Daniel Mengden vs. SEA

A dominant minor leaguer last season, Mengden has found himself recently against a couple lousy lineups in Philadelphia and Detroit with two consecutive scoreless starts.

Wednesday, September 27: Garrett Richards @ CHW

Richards has looked great since returning from a five-month layoff due to arm issues. He’s allowed two earned runs or less in all three of his September starts and will face a weak White Sox lineup.

Thursday, September 28: Matt Boyd @ KC

Like the rest of the Tigers rotation, Boyd has been inconsistent this season. Still, he’s allowed one run or less in three of his last four starts, including coming just short of a no-hitter this week against the White Sox.

National League

Wednesday, September 27: Tanner Roark @ PHI

Roark has an impressive streak of nine consecutive starts allowing three runs or less. While the Phillies have hit better since Rhys Hoskins’ promotion, they’re still a vulnerable lineup.

Thursday, September 28: Julio Teheran @ MIA

It’s been a season to forget for Teheran, his second in three years, but he has turned it on recently. Teheran has lowered his ERA by a half run in his last five outings.

Thursday, September 28: Sal Romano @ MIL

Romano has been a nice late-season boost for the Reds rotation, allowing three runs or less in six consecutive starts. He faces a Brewers lineup that has struggled during the second half.

The Infirmary

Here’s some injuries to prominent players over the last week, and other players to watch for in the coming week. You can get a full listing of injured players at Rotoworld's Injury Page.

Zach Britton: Day-to-day (knee)

Lonnie Chisenhall: Day-to-day (calf)

Jharel Cotton: Scratched from last start (groin)

Carson Fulmer: Left last start (blister)

Jose Pirela: Out for the season (finger)

Corey Seager: Day-to-day (elbow)

Justin Turner: Day-to-day (thumb)