The Week Ahead: Live Chatwood

The Week Ahead: Live ChatwoodFriday, September 22, 2017
It’s here. The final week of the 2017 MLB regular season.
I certainly hope that you’re playing for the money, bragging rights, the Jobu shrine, or whatever your league awards at the end of the season. For that final week of help, there’s nothing better than a Rockies pitcher (sarcasm).
But seriously, Tyler Chatwood is back on track after what has been an up-and-down year for the right-hander. After going 12-9 with a 3.87 ERA in 27 starts last season, Chatwood leads the NL in walks (75 in 142 innings) and has a 4.56 ERA. His season has included a demotion to the bullpen, but he’s now back in the rotation and pitching at his best.
During his four September starts, Chatwood has allowed only four runs in 19.2 innings. Despite the control issues, Chatwood has actually shown one of the biggest upticks in velocity of any pitcher this season, up a full two mph. He’s also been one of the league’s best groundball pitchers with a 58 percent groundball rate on the year.
Of course, while Chatwood has two starts ahead in the final week, they’re both coming at Coors Field. Two of the four starts in his recent effective streak have come at home, if there’s reason to be optimistic. Facing a middling Miami lineup and a Dodgers lineup that’s likely to be resting for the playoffs, Chatwood could still be a decent last-ditch flier.
-Approaching the end of the season, Mike Clevinger has the second lowest ERA among Cleveland starters (3.13). It’s been a fantastic breakout season for the youngster, who will almost certainly be in the team’s playoff rotation. He deserves a lot of credit during the team’s incredible 22-game winning streak, as Clevinger has now won five consecutive starts, allowing a total of two earned runs in 29.2 innings. He will finish off his great regular season with the Twins on Tuesday, followed by a start against the White Sox on the final day of the season if the team doesn’t reshuffle their rotation.
-Sure, Anibal Sanchez has a 6.68 ERA in 94.1 innings this season, but he’s been spectacular over his last two outings. Facing the White Sox and Oakland at home, Sanchez has allowed two runs in 12 innings with 19/4 K/BB. It’s not the first time that he’s shown a flash of brilliance this season, but it’s just in time if you need a boost for the final week of the season. As risky a proposition as Sanchez has been this year, he does still have nearly one strikeout per inning. He has a favorable schedule against KC and Minnesota during the final week.
-Kansas City’s season has gone astray since the trade deadline, but rookie Jake Junis has been one of their bright spots. He’s allowed three runs or less in six consecutive starts and has a viable 4.05 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 86.2 innings on the year. He finishes up his rookie season against Detroit and Arizona.
-With teams lining up their starting pitchers for the playoffs, keep an eye on scheduled two-start pitchers this week on playoff teams. Pitchers like Chris Sale, Dallas Keuchel, Luis Severino, Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Yu Darvish, and Max Scherzer could be held back from making their second scheduled starts next week.
Going Twice…
American League
Strong Plays
Chris Sale: TOR, HOU
Brad Peacock: @TEX, @BOS
Mike Clevinger: MIN, CHW
Luis Severino: TB, TOR
Drew Pomeranz: TOR, HOU
Dallas Keuchel: TOR, HOU
Decent Plays
Blake Snell: @NYY, BAL
CC Sabathia: KC, TOR
Cole Hamels: HOU, OAK
Jake Junis: @NYY, ARI
Felix Hernandez: @OAK, @LAA
Anibal Sanchez: @KC, @MIN
Andrew Cashner: HOU, OAK
Parker Bridwell: @CHW, SEA
Daniel Mengden: SEA, @TEX
At Your Own Risk
Daniel Gossett: SEA, @TEX
Ricky Nolasco: @CHW, SEA
Ian Kennedy: @NYY, ARI
James Shields: LAA, @CLE
Brett Anderson: @BOS, @NYY
Bartolo Colon: @CLE, DET
National League
Strong Plays
Max Scherzer: @PHI, PIT
Luke Weaver: CHC, MIL
Yu Darvish: SD, @COL
Aaron Nola: WAS, NYM
Gio Gonzalez: @PHI, PIT
Zack Godley: SF, @KC
Decent Plays
Carlos Martinez: CHC, MIL
Jake Arrieta: @STL, CIN
Jon Lester: @STL, CIN
Tyler Chatwood: MIA, LAD
Johnny Cueto: @ARI, SD
Zach Davies: CIN, @STL
R.A. Dickey: @NYM, @MIA
Jose Urena: @COL, ATL
Jameson Taillon: BAL, @WAS
Seth Lugo: ATL, @PHI
At Your Own Risk
Lucas Sims: @NYM, @MIA
Rookie Davis: @MIL, @CHC
Odrisamer Despaigne: @COL, ATL
Total Games
American League
5: BAL
6: CLE, DET, MIN, SEA, TB, TOR
7: BOS, CHW, HOU, KC, LAA, NYY, OAK, TEX
National League
6: ARI, COL, LAD, MIL, PHI, PIT, SD, SF
7: CHC, CIN, MIA, NYM, STL, WAS
8: ATL
Streamer City
The following pitchers are generally available in over 50 percent of fantasy leagues and have favorable match-ups this week:
American League
Tuesday, September 25: Daniel Mengden vs. SEA
A dominant minor leaguer last season, Mengden has found himself recently against a couple lousy lineups in Philadelphia and Detroit with two consecutive scoreless starts.
Wednesday, September 27: Garrett Richards @ CHW
Richards has looked great since returning from a five-month layoff due to arm issues. He’s allowed two earned runs or less in all three of his September starts and will face a weak White Sox lineup.
Thursday, September 28: Matt Boyd @ KC
Like the rest of the Tigers rotation, Boyd has been inconsistent this season. Still, he’s allowed one run or less in three of his last four starts, including coming just short of a no-hitter this week against the White Sox.
National League
Wednesday, September 27: Tanner Roark @ PHI
Roark has an impressive streak of nine consecutive starts allowing three runs or less. While the Phillies have hit better since Rhys Hoskins’ promotion, they’re still a vulnerable lineup.
Thursday, September 28: Julio Teheran @ MIA
It’s been a season to forget for Teheran, his second in three years, but he has turned it on recently. Teheran has lowered his ERA by a half run in his last five outings.
Thursday, September 28: Sal Romano @ MIL
Romano has been a nice late-season boost for the Reds rotation, allowing three runs or less in six consecutive starts. He faces a Brewers lineup that has struggled during the second half.
The Infirmary
Here’s some injuries to prominent players over the last week, and other players to watch for in the coming week. You can get a full listing of injured players at Rotoworld's Injury Page.
Zach Britton: Day-to-day (knee)
Lonnie Chisenhall: Day-to-day (calf)
Jharel Cotton: Scratched from last start (groin)
Carson Fulmer: Left last start (blister)
Jose Pirela: Out for the season (finger)
Corey Seager: Day-to-day (elbow)
Justin Turner: Day-to-day (thumb)
