Podcast: Arrieta Returns

Friday, September 22, 2017


In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva break down Jake Arrieta's return to the Cubs' rotation and Bryce Harper's progress from a knee injury. They also touch on Giancarlo Stanton's power exploits and some late starting pitcher pickups.
 

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter via @drewsilv or @djshort.

 

D.J. Short is a Rotoworld senior baseball writer and hosts the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast. You can also find him on Twitter and Facebook.
Email :D.J. Short


Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

