FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, September 21, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have NFL Week 3 starting up tonight, so much of the focus will be on football, but we still have a solid nine-game MLB slate to examine.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Looking for some cheap picks to round out your lineup? Check out today's FanDuel MLB Bargains column by Brad Johnson to help squeeze the following top plays into your squad!

Pitchers





Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros, $8,900 – I’ll give the nod to Keuchel as the top arm on this slate, as he checks in as a massive favorite against a weak White Sox offense. He’s installed as a -320 favorite and will be at home where he has historically performed his best. The White Sox are just playing out the season, while the Astros are battling for home field, and the White Sox have the lowest Vegas implied team total on the MLB odds board at 2.99 runs. He’s been up and down recently, but he’ll be looking to get into a groove heading into the postseason, and I think he’s the safest option on the board.

For GPPs, I’ll look to Tyler Anderson at just $6,400. The Padres offense has surprisingly come through over the past few days, so some people will be less willing to pick on them. Anderson has had an injury filled year, but he flashed upside last year and has looked good in his past two appearances.

Catcher





James McCann, Detroit Tigers, $2,500 – It’s hard to get excited about anyone on the Tigers’ offense these days, but McCann has been solid and is cheap at a weak position. He’s posted a .413 wOBA against LHP this season, as well as a solid .357 last year, and will face a hittable LHP in Adalbert Mejia. Mejia has allowed a 33.6% hard-hit rate and .350 wOBA to RHB this year, and catcher is always a position I look to save at.

Also Consider – Yadier Molina, Brian McCann, Jason Castro

First Base





Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals, $3,300 – I also like Matt Carpenter quite a bit tonight, but I’ll take the $600 savings with Zimmerman. He’s heated up again recently and I always like to look at BvP numbers against a knuckleballer like R.A. Dickey. Zimmerman has shown he can hit Dickey, as he’s 15-for-42 with four home runs and only five strikeouts.

Also Consider – Matt Carpenter

Second Base





Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals, $3,500 – Murphy returned to the lineup last night and continued to just pile up hits. At $3,500, he’s a go to option for me whenever he faces a hittable RHP, and he’ll draw R.A. Dickey tonight. He’s 4-for-9 with two home runs against Dickey in his career and holds a .386 wOBA against RHP this season.

Also Consider – Jose Altuve, Ian Kinsler

Third Base





Josh Donaldson, Toronto Blue Jays, $4,100 – Donaldson has been on an absolute tear over the second half of the season and draws a low-strikeout LHP in Jason Vargas tonight. It’s a great spot for Donaldson to continue his tear, as he’s historically crushed LHP (career .409 wOBA), and Vargas is allowing 1.4 HR/9 to RHB this year.

Also Consider – Nolan Arenado

Shortstop





Carlos Correa, Houston Astros, $3,400 – The Astros disappointed last night, but they once again check in with a high implied team total at 5.5 runs. They’ll face a young RHP in Carson Fulmer and then the weak White Sox bullpen. Fulmer only has 18 career MLB innings under his belt, but he’s posted a 6.01 xFIP in those innings and posted a 4.71 xFIP at AAA this year. Those numbers certainly look attackable, and this is a cheap price for Correa, who typically is near the $4,000 price range.

Also Consider – Trea Turner

Outfield





Dexter Fowler, St. Louis Cardinals, $3,700 – I haven’t mentioned a Cardinal yet, and they are in a nice spot tonight in Great American Ballpark against Homer Bailey, who has really struggled in his return from injury. He’s allowed a .423 wOBA to RHB and .345 to LHB, as well as an overall .408 wOBA in his home ballpark. A Cardinals stack is certainly on the board and Fowler is rolling right now with home runs in three straight games. Tommy Pham at $3,600 would be another excellent option to pair with Fowler to grab exposure to the St. Louis bats.

Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins, $2,500 – In terms of value in the outfield, Kepler currently grades out as the top points per dollar option, according to the current RotoGrinders’ projections. He’ll draw Jordan Zimmermann, who returns from a two-week layoff due to a neck issue, and who has been crushed all year long. He’s posted a miniscule 14.2% strikeout rate this year so the Twins will be putting the ball in play and has coughed up a .375 wOBA to RHB and .384 wOBA to LHB this season.

Also Consider - Nick Castellanos, George Springer, Eddie Rosario