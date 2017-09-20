A Familia Opportunity?

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Despite leading all of baseball in saves, I'm leaving Colome right here. He blew a save on Friday. The Red Sox squeaked across three runs against him. Two days later, he tossed a clean inning versus Boston.

Doolittle was given a brief respite after a stretch of heavy usage from September 2 through September 8. After his five day hiatus, a rested and refreshed Doolittle was summoned three times. He added two saves to his total, bringing him to 22 on the season. Not bad for somebody who had one save through mid-June.

Iglesias allowed one run in his only appearance. It was a five out save against the Pirates. Diaz struck out the side in his only inning – a non-save situation.

Hand tallied two saves and three strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Osuna returned to action from paternity leave. He completed a pair of perfect innings, good for two saves. His velocity was back in his normal range between 94 and 96 mph.

Knebel continued to roll with two more saves and four strikeouts. Davis was called upon four times. He picked up three crucial saves. Giles also pitched four times. He nabbed a couple saves and a hold. The hold came against the Angels. He was called upon in the eight to retire Mike Trout and Justin Upton . That's how we'll see him used in the postseason.

Chapman is squarely back in the saddle. He threw a total of four innings across three appearances – all saves. He also tallied seven strikeouts.

Allen pitched four times, earning a win, two saves, and a no decision. His latest appearance included an inconsequential solo home run. It was the only run allowed by anyone in the top two tiers.

Kimbrel had five appearances of exactly one inning – only one of which was a save situation. His owners can be thankful for the one hit, two walks, and nine strikeouts. Jansen match Kimbrel's save total despite only pitching once.

Billy Hamilton still has a narrow lead atop the stolen base leaderboard. He has 58 steals to Dee Gordon 's 55 swipes. And Hamilton was activated from the disable list, giving him a chance to defend his lead. The Yankees ran wild recently. Brett Gardner shared the weekly steals lead with Starling Marte – they stole four apiece. Jacoby Ellsbury tied Tim Anderson , Gordon, and Amed Rosario for next best with three steals.

Barring a dramatic conclusion to the Rockies season, Tampa Bay closer Alex Colome will be the 2017 saves leader. He's closed 45 games over 65.1 innings. Next in line are Greg Holland with 40 saves and Kenley Jansen with 38 saves. Over the last seven days, Aroldis Chapman and Wade Davis both finished three games.

Tier 1: The Gods (2)

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Tier 2: The Elite (8)

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh Pirates

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Brad Hand, San Diego Padres

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Tier 3: The Core Performers (4)

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Tier 4: Steady... Steady... (7)

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shane Greene, Detroit Tigers

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles

Arodys Vizcaino, Atlanta Braves

Mike Minor, Kansas City Royals

Sam Dyson, San Francisco Giants

Like Doolittle, Rodney was given some breathing room after a busy stretch. He tabbed a couple saves in his return to action. Greene had a shaky appearance in a non-save situation. He rebounded a day later with a four-out win.

Holland was saddled with a tough luck loss in his only outing. The only run he allowed was unearned.

Britton continues to struggle with walks, although he's starting to buff his strikeout rate. He's looking more and more like the Britton of old. Keeper league owners can breath a sigh of relief.

With Brandon Maurer and Scott Alexander scuffling, Minor is the latest closer du jour in Kansas City. By no means does he have a firm grasp on the job. However, he very much looks the part. In 73 relief innings, he has a luck neutral 2.71 ERA with 10.23 K/9 and 2.59 BB/9.

Tier 5: These Guys... (9)

A.J. Ramos, New York Mets

Alex Claudio, Texas Rangers

Hector Neris, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Treinen, Oakland Athletics

Matt Belisle, Minnesota Twins

Yusmeiro Petit, Blake Parker, Los Angeles Angels

Juan Nicasio, St. Louis Cardinals

Brad Ziegler, Miami Marlins

Juan Minaya, Chicago White Sox

Nobody has said a word about Ramos being on the hot seat – probably because nobody cares if the Mets win or lose baseball games. For fantasy owners, the writing is on the wall after Ramos melted down in two of three appearances. He allowed a total of five runs in 2.2 innings. Meanwhile, Jeurys Familia tossed three scoreless frames while running his fastball up to 96 mph.

Neris is a streaky reliever. It's not an uncommon problem with splitter specialist. He's allowed a solo home run in three of his last four appearances, including two last week. He also earned saves on both of those days. The new Phillies offense should supply a few more leads.

Treinen threw four scoreless innings, good for a pair of saves. Belisle was handed a win last Wednesday. He immediately turned around and blew a save on Thursday.

If I ever meet Mike Scioscia, I'll be sorely tempted to throw things at him. The Angels bullpen is always the most nonsensical. Parker picked up the save on Friday. Petit pitched the sixth and seventh innings of that game. On Saturday, Petit was handed the save. He's tossed five straight perfect innings. Parker has scuffled a bit recently. I assume Petit is option 1A.

Ziegler first missed time with a minor injury. Then he battled an illness. He's supposedly available tonight. He hasn't pitched a game since September 7.

Injured

Koda Glover, Washington Nationals (lower back stiffness)

Trevor Rosenthal, St. Louis Cardinals (elbow)

Glover is officially out for the season. We already knew Rosenthal was gone.

The Deposed

Jeanmar Gomez, Free Agent

Ryan Madson, Washington Nationals

Joaquin Benoit, Pittsburgh Pirates

Francisco Rodriguez, Free Agent

Neftali Feliz, Free Agent

Derek Law, San Francisco Giants

Tony Watson, Los Angeles Dodgers

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Santiago Casilla, Oakland Athletics

David Robertson, New York Yankees

Addison Reed, Boston Red Sox

Brandon Maurer, Kansas City Royals

Justin Wilson, Chicago Cubs

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

Tyler Clippard, Houston Astros

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Seung-Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Tyler Lyons, St. Louis Cardinals

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Blake Parker, Los Angeles Angels

Bud Norris, Los Angeles Angles

Nobody technically had the job in the post-Herrera Kansas City bullpen. So nobody is credited with being deposed. Still, the job was either Maurer or Alexander's to lose.

The Steals Department

The Royals and Angels are up next for the stolen base prone White Sox. Both teams run a fair amount, although access to those runners is somewhat restricted. For Kansas City, Whit Merrifield and Lorenzo Cain are the big runners. Alex Gordon has shown some friskiness at times (six steals). Both Raul Mondesi and Terrance Gore have been used as pinch runners. If you only need steals, you can hope they find their way into the game. The Angels aren't using Ben Revere as more than a pinch hitter. It's too bad, he hit well in the second half. Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons are the other Angels who run. If you own them, you were already going to play them.

The Blue Jays are firmly in the discussion for worst team at controlling base runners. Up next for Toronto are the Yankees and Red Sox. If you happened to snag a share of Jacoby Ellsbury, hang on for another week. Brett Gardner is also valuable. The Red Sox stolen base threats are all highly owned – Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, and Xander Bogaerts.

The Astros have caught the fewest runners. It could be their greatest weakness this postseason. The Angels and Rangers are next on the docket. We already talked about the dearth of options in Los Angeles. Luckily, plenty of Rangers can run. Delino DeShields is a slap-you-in-the-face must-own asset. Rougned Odor and Shin-Soo Choo may also attempt a steal. I'd mention surprise 20 home run hitter Elvis Andrus, but he's owned in nearly as many leagues as Trout.