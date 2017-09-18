Bounce-Back Prospects

Monday, September 18, 2017

Last week, we talked about the most improved fantasy prospects in baseball this year.



This week, we take a slightly different look. Not as optimistic as the most improved, but certainly not pessimistic.



Every year, there are quality prospects who have years that don’t match up statistically with their talent level. Sometimes it’s from injuries, sometimes it’s bad luck, sometimes it’s not possible to explain.



Here’s a look at several prospects who have a chance to have bounceback years in 2018, and why their long-term prognosis is better than you might expect from what you saw from them this summer.

Hitters



Isan Diaz, SS, Milwaukee Brewers -- After a massive 2016 season that saw him post an .827 OPS and bash 20 homers, Diaz struggled in 2017 with a .222 average and .376 slugging percentage at High-A Carolina. While that’s disappointing, let’s keep in mind that Diaz is still just 21-years-old, and his .334 on-base percentage and 62 walks show that the approach didn’t waver even when the hits didn’t drop. Diaz is going to have to cut down the strikeouts (121 last year) and make more consistent hard contact, but there’s still certainly reason to be optimistic about his long-term future.



Kevin Newman, IF, Pittsburgh Pirates -- If you would have told me that we’d be writing about Newman on this list at this point last year, I’d have been shocked. This was a hitter that showed plus-plus hitting talent the previous year. Unfortunately Newman struggled to get going, and his overall line of .267/.311/.363 at Double and Triple-A was extremely disappointing. Much of this was due to bad BABIP (batting average on balls in play) luck, and he ended the year on a strong note. Like Diaz some luster has come off, but he still has a chance to hit at or near the top of the lineup someday.



Mickey Moniak, OF, Philadelphia Phillies -- For the record, I thought Moniak was a fairly significant reach with the first-overall pick in 2016, and posting a .625 OPS in the Sally League didn’t do much to change the minds of those who agreed. Having said that, there’s a reason that the Phillies felt like he was worthy of that selection, and he’s still a teenager. He has plus speed, and his swing path suggests that above-average hitting talent is possible. There won’t be much power and it’s more ceiling than floor, but no one should be surprised if Moniak ends up becoming a starting centerfielder someday.

Pitchers



Riley Pint, RHP, Colorado Rockies -- Pint showed flashes of brilliance in his first full professional season, but he also showed flashes of whatever the opposite of brilliance is. When he’s at his best, he’ll show three swing-and-miss pitches, and a fastball that touches the high 90s. He struggles to repeat his delivery, but some simple mechanical refinements should allow the command to reach average. If it can, he’s a potential star. If not, he can still be a very good reliever. Don’t let his 5.42 ERA fool you.



Sean Reid-Foley, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays -- Reid-Foley had a breakout year in 2016, but he was one of several Blue Jays’ pitchers that struggled in 2017. The good news is, it doesn’t appear to have been a question of stuff with the right-hander. Unfortunately, his command took a bump backwards with a walk-rate above three in his 132.2 innings, and he didn’t have a great defense playing behind him, which of course leads to not only errors but “hits” that will be outs when you have a major league defense behind you. Assuming he shows the same stuff and lowers the walk rate back to the 2016 level, he should be just fine, and could pitch for Toronto in 2018.



Yadier Alvarez, Los Angeles Dodgers -- After showing other-worldly stuff in the fall, expectations for Alvarez couldn’t have been any higher. An ERA of 4.68 in just over 92 innings might suggest that he didn’t live to those expectations. The truth is somewhere in between. Yes, Alvarez had his struggles, but most of them were in the Cal League, a league that’s notoriously unfriendly to pitchers. Once he was promoted to Tulsa, he was back to showing the 80 fastball and two plus breaking-balls that can give hitters from both sides of the plate fits. Yes, the command needs to get better, but that’s true of a lot of 21-year-old pitchers. Alvarez is going to be fine, he’s just going to take a little longer than anticipated, perhaps.