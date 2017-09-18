Dose: How the West was Won

Monday, September 18, 2017

The Astros took the field on Sunday needing a victory to clinch their first ever division title in the American League West. Previously, they had captured six division titles in franchise history, twice doing so in the National League West and four times in the National League Central, most recently in 2001.





To do so, they would have to get past the Mariners with recently-acquired right-hander Justin Verlander pitching in front of the home faithful in Houston for the first time.





The debut went exactly as anticipated.





Verlander scattered three hits and racked up 10 strikeouts over seven innings of one-run baseball as the Astros crushed the Mariners 7-1.





Marwin Gonzalez, George Springer, Carlos Correa and Derek Fisher each left the yard, pacing the powerful offense in the victory.





The atmosphere of Sunday’s start wasn’t lost on Verlander, "No matter what, whether it's two weeks to go in the season or the last day in the season, these games, you can feel it… You know there's a little more at stake. Yeah, it was a lot of fun to be out there. I don't know if you could ask for more for your home debut for a chance to clinch the division. I don't know how often that happens, but it's pretty special."





Through three starts, he has been everything that the Astros were hoping for when acquiring him from the Tigers, going 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 26/3 K/BB ratio across 21 innings.





In addition to his veteran leadership, Verlander adds a wealth of postseason experience to the Astros’ rotation, having registered a 3.39 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 98 ⅓ innings in 16 career playoff starts.





With the division sewn up, the Astros will now turn their focus to securing home field advantage throughout the American League playoffs. They currently trail the Indians by 1 ½ games for the best record in the league.





