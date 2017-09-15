D.J. Short

Podcast: Down the Stretch

Friday, September 15, 2017


In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva praise the amazing winning streak by the Indians and discuss a change in role for David Price now that he's back with the Red Sox. They also discuss the reemergence of Mitch Haniger and some pitchers to watch down the stretch.
 

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter via @drewsilv or @djshort.

 

