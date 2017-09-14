FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, September 14, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have NFL Week 2 starting up tonight, so much of the focus will be on football, but we still have an eight-game MLB slate that lacks reliable pitching but has some solid bats to target.

Pitchers





Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins, $8,500 – Pitching is tough tonight, as we don’t have the ace to spend up for in cash games. There are some solid pitching options, but no one that jumps off the page, so I’ll go with the youngster in Berrios. He’s been up and down this year, but he’s flashed plenty of upside in the strikeout department at times this year. Toronto doesn’t feature many imposing LHB, and Berrios has dominated RHB for a .277 wOBA allowed with a solid 24% strikeout rate. He’s installed as a -150 favorite, so I like for the win to be there against Brett Anderson and like the matchup against a scuffling Toronto team that has been sub-par offensively this year.

In terms of a cheaper option, keep an eye on whether Daniel Murphy misses another game tonight. If he sits, I like Mike Foltynewicz as a cheap GPP option, as his biggest struggles come against LHB and the Nationals would present a good matchup if they are without Murphy and Harper.

Also Consider – Tanner Roark

Catcher





Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees, $3,700 – The one upside to the weaker pitching options is that it gives us some money to spend on bats. Sanchez stands out as the top option, as he’ll be at home in a positive hitting ballpark and facing a LHP in Wade Miley. Miley has allowed a .366 wOBA and 1.48 HR/9 to RHB this year, while Sanchez has posted a .365 wOBA and .264 ISO against LHP this season.

Also Consider – Brian McCann (BvP play of day - he’s 26-for-76 with nine home runs against Nolasco)

First Base





Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs, $3,800 – As is typically the case, there are plenty of quality first base options, but according to the RotoGrinders’ MLB projections, Rizzo projects for the highest raw points and is the second best points-per-dollar option at the position. He’ll have the platoon advantage on Seth Lugo, who holds just a 15% strikeout rate against LHB in his career, while also allowing a 37% hard-hit rate. Rizzo has shown big home/road splits this year and will be at home in this matchup, where he has posted a .411 wOBA against RHP.

Also Consider – Yonder Alonso, Edwin Encarnacion, Justin Bour

Second Base





Starlin Castro, New York Yankees, $2,800 – If you have the money to spend at second base, Brian Dozier, Jose Ramirez and Jose Altuve are all great options tonight. I’ll highlight a cheaper option though, as second base is sometimes a position I look to save at, and I like the Yankees’ RHB tonight. Castro is affordable at $2,800 and can be stacked up with Sanchez and Judge to attack Miley, who as mentioned above has struggled with RHB. Castro has hit LHP well in his career and holds a solid .354 wOBA against LHP this season.

Also Consider – Brian Dozier, Jose Ramirez, Jose Altuve

Third Base





Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals, $2,900 – Moustakas has cooled off in the second half, but his price has also dropped all the way down to $2,900. He has big power upside with 36 home runs on the year, and I like the matchup against Josh Tomlin, who struggles with power. Tomlin has allowed a .338 wOBA to LHB this year and has allowed 1.5 HR/9 to LHB in his career, so Moustakas has upside in this matchup.

Also Consider – Kris Bryant, Kyle Seager

Shortstop





Carlos Correa, Houston Astros, $3,400 – The Astros have been struggling recently, but $3,400 is just too cheap for Correa, and I’ll be buying low on him until his price rises. He’s one of the best shortstops in the game, and Nolasco has been knocked around by RHB this year for a .393 wOBA and 2.5 HR/9.

Also Consider – Francisco Lindor

Outfield





Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins, $3,400 – If you’re looking to spend, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Rhys Hoskins are all in great matchups and as we all know have tons of power. I won’t spend a ton of time on them but will highlight some plays in the mid-range like Buxton. He’s had a strong second half of the season and will draw a struggling LHP in Brett Anderson. Anderson has just a 14% strikeout rate against RHB this year, while allowing a 37% hard hit rate and a .362 wOBA. Meanwhile, Buxton has been much better against LHP than RHP this year with a .358 wOBA against LHP (compared to a .292 against RHP).

Jay Bruce, Cleveland Indians, $3,100 – The Indians will seemingly never lose again and check in with the highest team total on the board. Bruce has been cold for most of their winning streak, but he homered yesterday, and over his career he’s been a streaky hitter, so I’ll go right back to him today. He’ll draw the platoon advantage on Jake Junis, who is getting a negative park shift and is allowing a 35% hard-hit rate, .345 wOBA and 1.4 HR/9 to LHB this year.

Also Consider - Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Rhys Hoskins, George Springer