Waiver Wired: Switch to Mitch

Thursday, September 14, 2017

Consistent with what we did last year, this will be the final Waiver Wired of the 2017 season under the usual format. Starting next week, we’ll finish out the season with a focus on categories and streaming options, so don't be confused if you don't see lengthy explanations for each player. That's by design. This will hopefully give you guys more options and the ability to grab-and-go as needed. For those of you still in the race, good luck in the coming days.

Have specific questions about your roster? Ask @djshort on Twitter.



MIXED LEAGUES



Michael Taylor OF, Nationals (Yahoo: 34 percent owned)



Taylor wasn’t projected to begin the year with a starting role after the addition of Adam Eaton, but he has taken a nice step forward after finding himself with regular playing time. While the plate discipline still leaves a lot to be desired, the 26-year-old is batting .277/.324/.496 with 16 homers, 48 RBI, and 14 steals over 102 games. His overall numbers have received a big boost with a recent 12-for-22 (.545) stretch, including three homers. Taylor has batted in the bottom-third of the order for most of the year, which isn’t ideal for fantasy value, but he’s hit sixth in three out of his last five games. That’s something at least. Taylor hits the ball hard and offers enough pop and speed to be relevant in most leagues.



Mitch Haniger OF, Mariners (Yahoo: 38 percent owned)



Hey, remember this guy? Haniger was a waiver wire sensation in spring training and the early part of the season, but he struggled after returning from a severe oblique strain and later took a fastball to the face from Jacob deGrom in late July. He was understandably dropped in plenty of fantasy leagues along the way, but the 26-year-old has reemerged as a mixed league option by hitting a ridiculous .473 (26-for-55) with four homers, six doubles, one triple, 11 RBI, and 11 runs scored over his last 13 games. He has pulled his OPS up over 100 points from .743 to .844. And perhaps most importantly for his fantasy value, he has hit second in four out of his last five starts, so he’s back where he was at the start of the season. I think it’s time to trust him again in most formats.



Nick Williams OF, Phillies (Yahoo: 23 percent owned)



Rhys Hoskins has naturally received most of the attention nationally with the Phillies, but don’t overlook what Williams is doing. My expectations for him were fairly modest when I heard he was being called up in late June, but Williams has delivered an impressive .296/.351/.502 batting line with 10 homers and 48 RBI through his first 66 games in the majors. He’s walked more often and struck out less than he did in Triple-A this year. Williams has been an absolute machine of late, hitting safely in 11 straight games while driving in 18 runs. He’s hit third, fourth, or fifth in all of those games, so he’s locked into the middle of the Phillies’ lineup. I’m surprised he isn’t owned in more leagues at this point.



Mike Zunino C, Mariners (Yahoo: 41 percent owned)



Mike Zunino is good? He’s actually delivered top-10 value at the catcher position this season, yet he’s still available in nearly 60 percent of Yahoo leagues. Of course, we have to take those numbers with a grain of salt given how many people have checked out on their leagues at this point, but it’s a surprisingly low number nonetheless. Zunino went deep twice in Wednesday’s win over the Rangers and now has 23 homers in just 392 plate appearances this season. Only Gary Sanchez, Kyle Schwarber, and Salvador Perez have hit more homers among catcher-eligible players. Zunino still has obvious flaws in his game, as he’s actually struck out more often this season than ever before, but I could see giving him a try if you have run out of patience with someone like Yasmani Grandal. The bonus is that Zunino faces a string of lefties in the coming days.



Dominic Smith 1B, Mets (Yahoo: 5 percent owned)



Smith had a rough introduction to the majors in August, but he has shown signs of progress in September by batting .273/.333/.545 with three homers, three doubles, and 10 RBI through 12 games. It’s worth noting that he has a .360 BABIP during that time and has actually struck out more this month than he did in August, so perhaps we can’t count on him to sustain things, but he’s showing more power than I initially expected. This includes his long two-run homer in Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Cubs. Smith also has a hard-hit rate well above the league average. I’m encouraged about his chances of providing deeper league value.



Tim Anderson SS, White Sox (Yahoo: 33 percent owned)



Just to get it out of the way, yes, Anderson has been a pretty big disappointment this year. He’s somehow shown less patience than he did during his rookie season while putting up a lousy .255/.274/.409 batting line. Still, he’s apparently saved the best for last, batting .404 (19-for-47) with two homers, three doubles, one triple, six RBI, and nine runs scored so far this month. He has swiped five bases in that time after stealing just six bases over the previous five months. We know Anderson has the wheels, so it’s nice to see him finally taking advantage of it. I like his chances of adding to his total during a series against the Astros next week. Awful plate discipline and all, I can see talking myself into giving Anderson another chance in drafts next year.



Willie Calhoun 2B, Rangers (Yahoo: 8 percent owned)



The Rangers weren’t initially planning to call up Calhoun this month, as he didn’t have to be added to the 40-man roster this winter and there wasn’t a clear path to at-bats, but that all changed in the past few days. Adrian Beltre is only available in a limited capacity and Carlos Gomez and Mike Napoli are both banged up, so Calhoun should see at-bats between left field and the DH spot against right-handed starters. Most fantasy owners are already pretty familiar with Calhoun. The centerpiece of the Yu Darvish trade, the 22-year-old batted .300/.355/.572 with 31 homers over 128 games this season at the Triple-A level. He doesn’t really have a position, but his bat could make up for it. Some initial struggles are possible, but I really like him as a dice roll in deeper leagues as long as the at-bats are there.



Yusmeiro Petit RP, Angels (Yahoo: 15 percent owned)



Trying to figure out who will get the Angels’ next save chance is basically like playing a game of Whack-A-Mole. Mike Scioscia has nearly impossible for fantasy owners to pin down this year. Petit notched the most recent save chance on Sunday against the Mariners, with Blake Parker pitching the eighth inning. Petit also pitched the ninth inning in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to the Astros, so clearly Scioscia trusts him in high-leverage situations. And why not, as Petit has compiled a dominant 2.17 ERA and 88/16 K/BB ratio over 83 innings this season. He has the second-lowest ERA among pitchers with at least 80 IP this year, sandwiched between Clayton Kershaw and Corey Kluber. That’s pretty wild. Petit has plenty of experience as a starter, but Scioscia values what he’s doing out of the bullpen and he could easily see more chances as the Angels try to chase down that second wild card spot. Or not. Who knows?



Teoscar Hernandez OF, Blue Jays (Yahoo: 2 percent owned)



We did a Rotoworld Roundtable in late August on some potential names to keep an eye on among September call-ups and I threw Hernandez in there as someone who could have some sneaky value down the stretch. He’s making me look pretty good so far, hitting .324/.351/.618 with two homers, four doubles, seven RBI, and six runs scored through his first 10 games with the Blue Jays. Acquired from the Astros in the Francisco Liriano deal, Hernandez has started eight straight games, mostly in left field. He’s hitting in the bottom-third of the Blue Jays’ order, which isn’t ideal for fantasy value, but I like the pop and speed he offers. He’s a deep league consideration for now, but keep an eye on him as a possible sleeper for next year.



Suitable Streamers:



Dillon Peters SP, Marlins (Yahoo: 13 percent owned)



I mentioned Peters among my streamers last week and I’m going back to the well this week for a projected matchup against the Brewers on Sunday. The 25-year-old is still looking for his first major league win, but he’s posted a 2.50 ERA (five ER in 18 innings) through his first three starts while striking out 18 batters. He’s also walked nine batters in that time, though his control was one of his strengths (1.9 BB/9) in the minors. I like the matchup against a team which ranks last in the National League in runs scored since the All-Star break. Brandon Woodruff (Yahoo: 19 percent owned) was knocked around for six runs last time out, but he’s another decent streaming option against the Marlins on Saturday.



Eduardo Rodriguez SP, Red Sox (Yahoo: 41 percent owned)



From someone widely-available to more of a shallow league option, Rodriguez is a strong play for his projected turn against the Rays on Sunday. David Price was activated from the disabled list Thursday, but he’s going to pitch out of the bullpen for the remainder of the season. Rodriguez hasn’t looked great since coming off the disabled list, but he’s turned in back-to-back promising starts, including six innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts last time out against the Athletics. As for the Rays, they are last in the majors in runs scored during the second half. Their OPS against lefties (.700) ranks among the lowest in the majors.



Hyun-Jin Ryu SP, Dodgers (Yahoo: 43 percent owned)



I could take or leave Ryu’s matchup against the Nationals on Sunday, but I’m looking ahead here to a projected start against the Giants next week. The Giants have struggled to score runs all year and have the third-lowest OPS (.684) in the majors against left-handed pitching. Ryu has had uncharacteristically shaky control of late (14 walks in 21 innings over his last four starts) and had his last turn skipped in the rotation, but he still owns a quality 3.59 ERA on the year. Assuming the Dodgers keep him on turn — remember, they have six starters right now — Ryu should be owned in all formats for this matchup.



AL ONLY



Adalberto Mejia SP/RP, Twins (Yahoo: 2 percent owned)



Out since August 9 with a left biceps strain, Mejia is slated to make his return from the disabled list Saturday against the Blue Jays. The 24-year-old allowed one run in 13 innings over three starts during his minor league rehab assignment, including one playoff start in Double-A. He wasn’t overly impressive prior to landing on the DL (4.47 ERA in 18 starts), but he misses a fair amount of bats and the Twins’ offense has been really good for quite some time now. If you need the win, there are worse options to consider.



Adam Engel OF, White Sox (Yahoo: 0 percent owned)



I get it, Engel has been bad this year. Really, really bad. His .187 batting average is second-lowest in the majors among players with at least 250 plate appearances. Going by wRC+, he’s tied with the Royals’ Alex Gordon for fourth from the bottom. It’s shocking to see how far Gordon has fallen, right? Anyway, why the heck would I recommend Engel? This is definitely a hold-your-nose situation, but if you are focused strictly on the categories, he can help in steals. He’s playing every day and the White Sox have a series against the Astros coming up. If Engel gets on base (that’s a big if), he should run.



NL ONLY



Jen-Ho Tseng SP, Cubs (Yahoo: 11 percent owned)



With Mike Montgomery headed back to the bullpen, Tseng is already a popular pickup for his matchup against the Mets on Thursday and I anticipate him drawing a lot of FAAB attention in weekly leagues assuming this isn’t a one-start deal. That could depend on Jake Arrieta’s hamstring. Tseng, 22, posted a brilliant 2.54 ERA and 122/38 K/BB ratio in 145 1/3 innings over 24 starts this season between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. Assuming Tseng stays on turn for next week, he lines up to face the Rays.



Ryder Jones 1B/3B, Giants (Yahoo: 0 percent owned)



Jones has looked overmatched during his first test in the majors this season, but he’s only 23 years old and it makes a lot more sense to give him a long look than continue to give Pablo Sandoval regular playing time. It took a while, but it seems that’s what the Giants intend to do over the final couple of weeks as they evaluate their options for 2018. Jones hit .312/.396/.574 with 13 homers and seven steals over 64 games in Triple-A this year, so he’s worth a shot with regular playing time.