FanDuel MLB Bargains: Thursday

Thursday, September 14, 2017

When looking at “bargains” on FanDuel, we'll typically focus on hitters who are $3,200 or lower. In general, we'll only highlight players at the top end of that scale if they have star potential.

It's a split-action Thursday with four games in the afternoon and eight games this evening. For the purpose of this article, let's focus solely on the larger contest.

Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather closer to game time. Rain, wind, or unexpected managerial decisions could open up additional sources of value. Be sure to keep an eye on the MLB Headlines and Injuries desk.

On to the bargain plays...

1 – Wade Miley – SP – Baltimore (FanDuel $6,600)

The pitching slate is difficult this evening. It's composed of affordable, mediocre hurlers. Miley may offer the most points per dollar of the cheap arms, but he finds himself opposite a tough Yankees lineup. New York is calling upon Masahiro Tanaka – the best pitcher available tonight. The game is at homer happy Yankee Stadium too. Overall, it's a very risky set of circumstances to use Miley. The southpaw has pitched relatively well lately. Since the end of July, he has a 3.25 ERA (4.03 FIP) with four wins, 8.32 K/9, and 4.47 BB/9. Most importantly, he's kept the ball in the yard (0.81 HR/9).

2 – Willson Contreras – C – Chicago (FanDuel $3,000)

Contreras is in the conversation for second best hitting catcher after Gary Sanchez. And despite the bargain price, he's easily the second best choice tonight opposite Seth Lugo. Contreras bats cleanup when he's in the lineup. Beware, he's started two games in a row. Rumor has it that the Cubs aim to ease him back into regular duties. A night off is possible.

3 – Chris Davis – 1B – Baltimore (FanDuel $3,200)

I'm always wary of these sorts of matchups. As we know, Davis is extremely powerful and also extremely prone to strikeouts. Tanaka is a strikeout pitcher with a home run problem (1.70 HR/9). This seemingly has all the ingredients for a high volatility pairing. A home run is possible, but so too is a golden sombrero.

For just $100 more, you can roster Justin Bour against a truly terrible pitcher.

4 – Starlin Castro – 2B – New York (FanDuel $2,800)

Despite listing Miley as a bargain pick, there's nothing wrong with using a Yankees stack against him. If you do so, save some money by snagging the Bombers fifth hitter. Since returning from injury, he's hitting just .267/.295/.400. He's had an issue with softly hit ground balls. He's usually better against left-handed pitchers. Miley has substantial platoon splits too.

5 – Brian Anderson – 3B – Miami (FanDuel $2,200)

The Marlins third base prospect is still searching for his first home run. He hit eight in 137 plate appearances at Triple-A. Facing a minor league quality starter like Jake Thompson may be the key for Anderson. Through 46 plate appearances, he's struggled with too many softly hit ground balls.

6 – Andrelton Simmons – SS – Los Angeles (FanDuel $2,600)

While a matchup against Brad Peacock isn't ideal, Simmons is an easy pick versus the Astros. He's a high contact hitter which should help to mitigate Peacock's big strikeout rate. It's rare for Peacock to complete six innings, meaning Simmons will get a couple plate appearances against relievers. His speed should be on display too – Houston catchers are among the worst at catching base thieves.

7 – Matt Kemp – OF – Atlanta (FanDuel $2,600)

It's September and Kemp has finally started to hit home runs. Since August 25, he has five home runs in 67 plate appearances. He's also struggled to hit for average or reach base during the same period – hence the low price. The Braves cleanup man has had a weird season. His fly ball rate is at a career low which explains why he only has 19 home runs. Part of his recent power streak is a sudden surge in fly ball rate. His ability to lift the ball is paramount if he's to homer against sinker specialist Tanner Roark.

8 – Mitch Haniger – OF – Seattle (FanDuel $3,200)

Nobody is hotter than Haniger. Since August 30, he's batting .473/.473/.836 with four home runs, six doubles, and a triple in 55 plate plate appearances. His hard contact rate over the period is nearly 50 percent. While Haniger certainly can't keep this up (.564 BABIP), he's now twice demonstrated a penchant for extreme hot streaks. We might as well ride the wave. He's opposed by Andrew Cashner.

9 – Tyler Naquin – OF – Cleveland (FanDuel $2,100)

10 – Lonnie Chisenhall – OF – Cleveland (FanDuel $2,700)

The invincible Indians lineup may be tested today against slider specialist Jake Junis. While his breaking ball is a plus offering, it's poorly complemented by a below average fastball. He could get into trouble against a patient lineup.

Over his brief major league career, Naquin has developed a reputation for righty mashing. He'll likely start in center field tonight. Naquin doesn't hesitate to work counts, which could go for or against him tonight. Chisenhall's bat has yet to wake up from an extended stint on the disabled list. With a new batted ball profile, he was on an over 30 homer pace prior to injury.