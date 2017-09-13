Daily Dose: Windians

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.





Make it 20 wins in a row for the Cleveland Indians.





Corey Kluber worked nine shutout innings and Francisco Lindor launched his 30th home run of the season as the hottest team in baseball -- the hottest team of the decade, really -- blanked the visiting Tigers 2-0 on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. Cleveland is now tied with the 2002 Athletics for the second-longest winning streak in MLB history and can match the record of 21 straight wins set by the 1935 Cubs in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale versus Detroit.





It’s fitting that Kluber and Lindor were the stars of Tuesday night’s game, as they’ve shined the brightest throughout this 20-game winning streak -- which began back on August 24.





Kluber is 4-0 with a 1.41 ERA and two complete games since August 24. As a whole, the Indians’ rotation is 18-0 with a 1.71 ERA in that span. And the Indians’ bullpen is 2-0 with a 1.34 ERA.





Lindor is batting .364 with a 1.229 OPS and nine home runs over these last 20 games and on Tuesday he became the third shortstop in MLB history to tally 30 home runs in an age-23 season or younger. The other two shortstops on that list: Alex Rodriguez and Nomar Garciaparra.





Cleveland has trailed in just four of 180 innings during this ridiculous 20-game stretch, outscoring the opposition 134-32. And this writer is frankly out of adjectives.









Editor’s Note: Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!







Melancon Undergoes Forearm Surgery





Mark Melancon was diagnosed last month with chronic exertional compartment syndrome in his right forearm, and after trying to pitch through the discomfort for a couple of weeks he opted to undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday afternoon with clearance from the Giants’ medical staff. The rehab for such a procedure only takes 6-8 weeks so Melancon should be fully recovered by the beginning of spring training next February, but this puts a cap on a dreadful debut campaign in San Francisco for the highly-paid 32-year-old reliever.





Melancon, who signed a four-year, $62 million free agent contract with the Giants in December, will finish the 2017 season having posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 29/6 K/BB ratio in 30 innings. He logged only 11 saves, blowing five, all while earning $9 million. He’s still owed $53 million.





Sam Dyson has done a nice job as a ninth-inning fill-in for the Giants and can be brought back for the 2018 season via salary arbitration. Might we have a closer competition in Giants camp next spring?









No Nunez For Another Week





Eduardo Nunez has proven to be a tremendous midseason addition for the AL East-leading Red Sox, putting up a .319/.351/.534 batting line with eight home runs, 27 RBI, six stolen bases, and 22 runs scored in 37 games since the July 26 trade that plucked him out of San Francisco. But it’s going to be a while before the versatile 30-year-old can continue his contribution to Boston’s run to the postseason.





Red Sox manager John Farrell revealed to Evan Drellich of CSNNE.com on Tuesday that Nunez is dealing with a PCL sprain in his right knee, in addition to a bad bruise. Nunez suffered the injury -- or injuries -- while sliding into second base on a stolen-base attempt Saturday at Fenway Park.





"He's going to be down at least for another week," Farrell said. "He still had some tightness, had some swelling in the knee when he reported Sunday. Had similar symptoms yesterday, took him for an MRI. So there's not only knee bruising but there's some sprain of the knee itself, and we will re-evaluate him a week from today."





When asked whether Nunez might be done for the year, Farrell replied that it’s “too early to tell.”









National League Quick Hits: Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez triggered his $12 million vesting option for 2018 in the first inning Tuesday night against the Braves … Brewers closer Corey Knebel struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 ninth inning Tuesday against the Pirates to notch his 35th save of the season … Rhys Hoskins hit two more homers -- including a game-tying shot in the 10th inning -- in the Phillies' extra-innings win over the Marlins on Tuesday … Jayson Werth (shoulder) remained out of the Nationals’ starting lineup Tuesday versus the Braves … Jake Arrieta (hamstring) played catch again Tuesday but still hasn’t been cleared to throw off a mound … Julio Teheran recorded five strikeouts across seven shutout innings in a win over the Nationals on Tuesday … Dexter Fowler (knee) was out of the Cardinals’ lineup again on Tuesday versus the Reds … Kris Bryant launched a three-run home run and added a sacrifice fly in Tuesday's win over the Mets … Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson will make his next start in Wednesday's series finale against the Pirates … Freddie Freeman had three hits -- including a three-run homer -- in Tuesday's defeat of the Nationals … Adam Wainwright (elbow) threw a 24-pitch bullpen session Tuesday at Busch Stadium … Hyun-Jin Ryu will start for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Nationals … X-rays turned up negative Tuesday on the jammed pinkie of Padres outfielder Jose Pirela … Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI in Tuesday's blowout win over the Reds … Henderson Alvarez is expected to start for the Phillies on Sunday against the Athletics … Carlos Gonzalez hit a pair of two-run homers in the Rockies’ defeat of the Diamondbacks on Tuesday … Padres placed reliever Carter Capps on the 60-day disabled list with a blood clot … Matt Adams (hamstring) was held out of the Braves’ lineup Tuesday versus the Nationals … Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (shoulder) expects to make his next scheduled start … Mets reliever Erik Goeddel is being examined back in New York after experiencing dizziness and blurred vision … Dr. James Andrews has confirmed that Diamondbacks right-hander Randall Delgado is dealing with a flexor strain in his elbow … Mets acquired right-hander Eric Hanhold from the Brewers as the player to be named later in the Neil Walker trade.





American League Quick Hits: Tigers starter Michael Fulmer underwent ulnar transposition surgery on his right elbow Tuesday … Justin Verlander allowed just one hit over eight scoreless innings Tuesday in the Astros’ defeat of the Angels … Rangers top prospect Willie Calhoun hit an RBI single in his first MLB plate appearance Tuesday night against the Mariners … Mookie Betts delivered a pair of two-run homers and a two-run triple as the Red Sox smoked the A's on Tuesday in Boston … Indians setup man Andrew Miller (knee) could be activated from the disabled list on Thursday … White Sox starter Carlos Rodon will not require surgery on his left shoulder … Scott Alexander earned his third save of the month Tuesday in the Royals' defeat of the White Sox … Indians manager Terry Francona said Jason Kipnis (hamstring) is pushing to return Sunday … Miguel Sano (shin) took early batting practice on Tuesday … Bradley Zimmer underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture in the fourth metacarpal on his left hand and will need 6-8 weeks of rest and rehab … Carlos Gomez (ankle) remained out of the Rangers’ starting lineup Tuesday against the Mariners … Brian Dozier went 3-for-4 with his 30th homer and his fourth triple Tuesday night against the Padres … Blue Jays infielder Richard Urena delivered his first career walkoff hit with an RBI single on Tuesday versus the Orioles … Welington Castillo (groin) said he hopes to return to the Orioles' lineup in a few days … Jose Iglesias (paternity leave) is expected to rejoin the Tigers on Wednesday … Adrian Beltre (hamstring) has been activated off the disabled list but is not yet ready to play … Lance McCullers has been scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Angels due to arm fatigue … An MRI taken Tuesday on Greg Bird's lower back showed no major structural damage … Andrew Heaney (shoulder) will miss his next turn in the Angels' rotation … Collin McHugh (fingernail) played catch Tuesday without issue … Victor Martinez underwent a heart ablation procedure Monday in Detroit … Mike Napoli (ankle) was held out of the Rangers’ lineup again on Tuesday … Jordan Zimmermann (neck) hopes to make another couple of starts this season … Rangers released right-hander Tyson Ross … Royals claimed right-hander Mike Morin off waivers from the Angels.







