Daily Dose: Dodger Bl-Yu

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

The Dodgers traded for Alex Wood at the 2015 trade deadline. In 2016, it was Rich Hill they brought in. On Monday, they reeled in another big fish to bolster their rotation in Yu Darvish.

Mere minutes before the 4 PM ET deadline, it was looking like Darvish was staying put. However, the Dodgers and Rangers snuck the big move in just before the buzzer sounded, with Darvish heading to La La Land and second base prospect Willie Calhoun, pitching prospect A.J. Alexy and infield prospect Brendon Davis going to the Rangers.

Darvish is a pure rental as an impending free agent, but he gives the Dodgers another superb arm to join Clayton Kershaw, Wood and Rich Hill in what should be quite a formidable playoff rotation. He also offers some protection should Kershaw’s recovery from a back injury not go as smoothly as anticipated.

So far in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, Darvish has posted a 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 148/45 K/BB ratio over 137 innings. His ERA was 3.44 barely over a week ago, but in his last outing he was bombed by the Marlins for 10 runs over 3 2/3 frames. There were rumors that he was tipping his pitches in that outing, but regardless, one start wasn’t going to sway the Dodgers or any other club from pursuing Darvish. He receives a nice boost in fantasy leagues with the move, as he gets to swap Globe Life Park for Dodger Stadium and the designated hitter for a pitcher.

Brock Stewart will go back to the Dodgers’ bullpen or to Triple-A to accommodate Darvish, and Brandon McCarthy’s (blister) rotation spot now might not be waiting for him when he returns. Kenta Maeda and Hyun-Jin Ryu will also be on the chopping block when Kershaw returns, but that will be a while. The Dodgers have done so much maneuvering with their rotation this season that it’s probably futile to predict what will happen at the back-end of it. Nick Martinez will take Darvish’s rotation spot in Texas.

Calhoun is the headliner of the return package for the Rangers. The 22-year-old was ranked by MLB.com as the No. 4 prospect in a loaded Dodgers farm system and has batted .298/.357/.574 with 23 homers at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season. He also boasts an impressive career 11.7 percent strikeout percentage.

The problem with Calhoun is that he doesn’t really have a position. He’s mostly played second base and dabbled in the outfield, but he might be best off in the American League where he can do some DHing (in other words, he landed in a good spot). Calhoun could probably hold his own in the majors right now, although there doesn’t look to be a spot open for him in Texas at the moment. Alexy and Davis are lottery tickets for the Rangers, but both have intriguing upside.

The Dodgers didn’t stop with the addition of Darvish, acquiring Tony Watson from the Pirates and Tony Cingrani from the Reds as they looked to beef up their left-handed relief corps. They could have done nothing and still been one of the favorites to reach the World Series, but the Dodgers didn’t stand pat and only enhanced their odds Monday.

Gray Matter

The Yankees had looked for a while like the favorites to trade for Sonny Gray. It took until about an hour before Monday’s deadline, but they landed the starter they coveted.

The Athletics agreed to ship Gray and $1.5 million in international spending money to the Bronx in exchange for Dustin Fowler, shortstop prospect Jorge Mateo and pitching prospect James Kaprielian. Gray will join a rotation that includes a resurgent Masahiro Tanaka, a breaking out Luis Severino, veteran CC Sabathia and fellow trade acquisition Jaime Garcia.

Going from O.co Coliseum to Yankee Stadium is about as big of a downgrade in parks that a pitcher can go through. Yankee Stadium has been the best park in baseball to hit home runs in this season, and while O.co Coliseum ranks in the middle of the pack in 2017 at No. 15, it came in at No. 29 in 2016 and No. 27 in 2015.

The good news is that home runs generally aren’t an issue for Gray, thanks to a career 54.4 percent groundball rate. He’s also going to benefit from a much better offense and bullpen behind him, as well as a better defense. I still think this is a bit of a downgrade for him for his fantasy prospects, but not as much of one as it would appear at first blush.

As far as the return for Gray goes, it’s an interesting one given that two of the prospects in Fowler (knee surgery) and Kaprielian (Tommy John surgery) are out for the season with injuries. Fowler is expected to be ready for spring training, though, and could potentially be the A’s Opening Day center fielder in 2018. Kaprielian should get a late start to 2018, but the former first-round pick has ace upside if he can regain his pre-op form. Mateo’s attitude has been questioned at times and his performance to date has been up-and-down, but he’s an elite athlete and has plenty of upside if everything clicks.

With Gray and Garcia added to the Yankees’ rotation, the odd man out appears to be Jordan Montgomery. The left-hander has had a terrific rookie season so far, posting a 4.15 ERA and 104/35 K/BB ratio over 110 2/3 innings across his 20 starts. However, Montgomery scuffled in July (5.90 ERA), as he could have been starting to show signs of wearing down. He could be put in the bullpen or go back to Triple-A. Kendall Graveman (shoulder) will be activated from the disabled list Thursday to take Gray’s spot in the A’s rotation.

Rosario to be Recalled

Finally.

We started hearing buzz about top Mets prospect Amed Rosario being called up early on this season, but the club had resisted the temptation at every turn even as Rosario continued to dominate in the minors. The Mets are making the move now, though, as they announced that they’ll recall Rosario prior to Tuesday’s game in Colorado for his major league debut.

Rosario is the highest-ranked prospect on MLB.com who isn’t yet in the majors. The 21-year-old has hit .328/.367/.466 with seven homers and 19 steals at Triple-A Las Vegas this season. Yes, the numbers were inflated by the hitter-friendly environment, but keep in mind that Rosario was also over five years younger than the average player he went up against.

Rosario wouldn’t be the first guy to struggle in his first taste of the majors, especially for a guy as young as he is. The power in particular might not be there right out of the gate. He’s really blossomed offensively the last two seasons, though, and at the very least should provide some speed for fantasy owners. The upside makes him a no-doubt pick-up in leagues where he might be available.

With Rosario set to take over as the Mets’ everyday shortstop, Asdrubal Cabrera and especially Jose Reyes are going to see their playing time cut. The Mets would like to trade Cabrera and could still do so in August.

First base prospect Dominic Smith is also expected to be promoted by the Mets soon. He’s a top-50 prospect himself who’s batting .343/.396/.539 with 16 longballs at Las Vegas this season. Smith is still developing home run power, but he’s a very polished hitter especially for a 22-year-old, boasting a 15.1 percent strikeout rate in the minors. The former first-round pick is the future at first base for the Mets and he’s worth a shot in fantasy leagues even if the pop isn’t there right away.

American League Quick Hits: Lance McCullers was placed on the disabled list Monday with back discomfort … Tigers manager Brad Ausmus announced that Shane Greene will take over at closer following the trade of Justin Wilson … Jake Marisnick went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBI on Monday against the Rays … Derek Fisher went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double and a walk Monday in the rout of the Rays … Corey Dickerson hit a pair of homers and walked Monday versus the Astros … Rafael Devers finished 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Red Sox topped the Indians … Bradley Zimmer went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer from the leadoff spot Monday against the Red Sox … Yoan Moncada is considered day-to-day with a bruised right knee/quad after X-rays came back negative following a collision with Willy Garcia on Monday … The Red Sox acquired Addison Reed from the Mets for Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek … Danny Duffy worked seven innings of one-run ball Monday in a no-decision against the Orioles … Mark Trumbo landed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right rib cage strain … The Astros acquired Francisco Liriano from the Blue Jays in exchange for Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez … Dustin Pedroia (knee) will visit a specialist and could be placed on the disabled list … The Orioles acquired Tim Beckham from the Rays in exchange for Tobias Myers … The Indians placed Josh Tomlin on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain … The Indians picked up Joe Smith from the Blue Jays for Thomas Pannone and Samad Taylor … Marco Estrada spun seven frames of one-run ball in a no-decision Monday against the White Sox …

National League Quick Hits: Gio Gonzalez carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning Monday against the Marlins before it was broken up by a leadoff single from Dee Gordon. Gonzalez whiffed five over his eight shutout frames … Chris Owings could miss the remainder of the regular season following surgery to repair a fractured right middle finger … Johnny Cueto (blisters) was lifted from Monday's rehab start with High-A San Jose after throwing 34 pitches over three scoreless innings. He had been slated for 70 pitches before rejoining the Giants’ rotation Saturday, so it’s possible he had a setback … Stephen Piscotty (groin) will be activated from the disabled list Tuesday … The Nationals acquired Brandon Kintzler from the Twins for Tyler Watson and $500,000 in international spending money. General manager Mike Rizzo wouldn’t say who will be the team’s closer between Kintzler, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, saying it will be worked out over the next two months … Nick Pivetta tossed six innings of one-run ball in a win over the Braves on Monday … The Pirates acquired Joaquin Benoit and cash considerations from the Phillies in exchange for Seth McGarry … The Brewers acquired Jeremy Jeffress from the Rangers for Tayler Scott … Lucas Sims will be called up to make his major league debut Tuesday against the Dodgers … The Diamondbacks acquired David Hernandez from the Angels for Luis Madero. They also got Adam Rosales from the Athletics for Jeferson Mejia …