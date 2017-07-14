Podcast: Let the Trades Begin

Friday, July 14, 2017

In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva discuss Thursday's big Jose Quintana trade between the Cubs and White Sox and break down other rumors around MLB. They also mention some names to watch for the second half in fantasy leagues.

