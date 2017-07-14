D.J. Short

Podcasts

print article archives RSS

Podcast: Let the Trades Begin

Friday, July 14, 2017


In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva discuss Thursday's big Jose Quintana trade between the Cubs and White Sox and break down other rumors around MLB. They also mention some names to watch for the second half in fantasy leagues.

 

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter via @drewsilv or @djshort.

 

Editor's Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

 

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts

 

Subscribe via RSS

 

Subscribe via Stitcher



back to top print article archives
D.J. Short is a Rotoworld senior baseball writer and hosts the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast. You can also find him on Twitter and Facebook.
Email :D.J. Short


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Podcasts Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


D.J. Short Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings

 