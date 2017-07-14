Friday, July 14, 2017

Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.



Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:



Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH



Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

2018 Top 300 Overall Rankings