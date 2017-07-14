Matthew Pouliot

Friday, July 14, 2017


Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.

Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:
 
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

 

2018 Top 300 Overall Rankings

 

2018Top 300Team
1 Mike Trout Angels
2 Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks
3 Bryce Harper Nationals
4 Aaron Judge Yankees
5 Trea Turner Nationals
6 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers
7 Mookie Betts Red Sox
8 Max Scherzer Nationals
9 Carlos Correa Astros
10 Jose Altuve Astros
11 Nolan Arenado Rockies
12 Freddie Freeman Braves
13 Chris Sale Red Sox
14 Kris Bryant Cubs
15 Manny Machado Orioles
16 Corey Seager Dodgers
17 George Springer Astros
18 Gary Sanchez Yankees
19 Charlie Blackmon Rockies
20 Josh Donaldson Blue Jays
21 Corey Kluber Indians
22 Rougned Odor Rangers
23 Giancarlo Stanton Marlins
24 Francisco Lindor Indians
25 Daniel Murphy Nationals
26 Cody Bellinger Dodgers
27 A.J. Pollock Diamondbacks
28 Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
29 Anthony Rizzo Cubs
30 Robinson Cano Mariners
31 Christian Yelich Marlins
32 J.D. Martinez  
33 Edwin Encarnacion Indians
34 Anthony Rendon Nationals
35 Buster Posey Giants
36 Yu Darvish  
37 Yoenis Cespedes Mets
38 Stephen Strasburg Nationals
39 Jean Segura Mariners
40 Joey Votto Reds
41 Madison Bumgarner Giants
42 Miguel Cabrera Tigers
43 Miguel Sano Twins
44 Ian Happ Cubs
45 Nelson Cruz Mariners
46 Jacob deGrom Mets
47 Andrew McCutchen Pirates
48 Dee Gordon Marlins
49 Michael Conforto Mets
50 Carlos Martinez Cardinals
51 Marcell Ozuna Marlins
52 Kyle Seager Mariners
53 Kenley Jansen Dodgers
54 Noah Syndergaard Mets
55 Jose Quintana Cubs
56 Starling Marte Pirates
57 Jose Abreu White Sox
58 Craig Kimbrel Red Sox
59 Jose Ramirez Indians
60 Zack Greinke Diamondbacks
61 Billy Hamilton Reds
62 Dallas Keuchel Astros
63 Carlos Carrasco Indians
64 Eric Thames Brewers
65 Ryan Braun Brewers
66 Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
67 Wil Myers Padres
68 Todd Frazier  
69 Roberto Osuna Blue Jays
70 Lance McCullers Astros
71 Justin Upton  
72 Travis Shaw Brewers
73 Elvis Andrus Rangers
74 James Paxton Mariners
75 Aaron Nola Phillies
76 Ian Desmond Rockies
77 Edwin Diaz Mariners
78 Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
79 Zach Britton Orioles
80 Khris Davis Athletics
81 Jon Lester Cubs
82 DJ LeMahieu Rockies
83 Eric Hosmer  
84 Aroldis Chapman Yankees
85 Masahiro Tanaka  
86 Gregory Polanco Pirates
87 Brian Dozier Twins
88 Chris Owings Diamondbacks
89 Ken Giles Astros
90 Gerrit Cole Pirates
91 Domingo Santana Brewers
92 Alex Bregman Astros
93 Jonathan Villar Brewers
94 Trevor Story Rockies
95 Wade Davis  
96 Jameson Taillon Pirates
97 Kyle Schwarber Cubs
98 Chris Archer Rays
99 Chris Davis Orioles
100 Justin Turner Dodgers
101 Yoan Moncada White Sox
102 J.T. Realmuto Marlins
103 David Price Red Sox
104 Jake Arrieta  
105 Corey Knebel Brewers
106 Jake Lamb Diamondbacks
107 Alex Wood Dodgers
108 Jason Kipnis Indians
109 Greg Holland  
110 Matt Kemp Braves
111 Michael Fulmer Tigers
112 Willson Contreras Cubs
113 Michael Brantley Indians
114 Jonathan Schoop Orioles
115 Jeurys Familia Mets
116 Luis Severino Yankees
117 Joc Pederson Dodgers
118 Mike Moustakas  
119 Felipe Rivero Pirates
120 Justin Verlander Tigers
121 Robbie Ray Diamondbacks
122 Mark Trumbo Orioles
123 Adrian Beltre Rangers
124 Carlos Gonzalez  
125 Lorenzo Cain  
126 Alex Colome Rays
127 Starlin Castro Yankees
128 Marcus Stroman Blue Jays
129 Yasmani Grandal Dodgers
130 Jose Peraza Reds
131 Raisel Iglesias Reds
132 Eduardo Rodriguez Red Sox
133 Ender Inciarte Braves
134 Brad Miller Rays
135 Jonathan Lucroy  
136 Cody Allen Indians
137 Addison Russell Cubs
138 Sean Manaea Athletics
139 Yasmany Tomas Diamondbacks
140 Maikel Franco Phillies
141 Andrew Miller Indians
142 Johnny Cueto  
143 Yasiel Puig Dodgers
144 Logan Morrison  
145 David Robertson White Sox
146 Dansby Swanson Braves
147 Rick Porcello Red Sox
148 Mark Melancon Giants
149 Adam Jones Orioles
150 Adam Duvall Reds
151 Jeff Samardzija Giants
152 Salvador Perez Royals
153 Justin Bour Marlins
154 Kelvin Herrera Royals
155 Michael Pineda  
156 Byron Buxton Twins
157 Devon Travis Blue Jays
158 Javier Baez Cubs
159 Carlos Rodon White Sox
160 Jose Berrios Twins
161 Odubel Herrera Phillies
162 Brian McCann Astros
163 Matt Carpenter Cardinals
164 David Dahl Rockies
165 Steven Matz Mets
166 Ian Kinsler Tigers
167 Seung-Hwan Oh  
168 Jon Gray Rockies
169 Gleyber Torres Yankees
170 Nomar Mazara Rangers
171 Rich Hill Dodgers
172 Keon Broxton Brewers
173 Corey Dickerson Rays
174 Wilson Ramos Rays
175 Sonny Gray Athletics
176 Adam Eaton Nationals
177 Dustin Pedroia Red Sox
178 Kyle Hendricks Cubs
179 Jose Bautista  
180 Cam Bedrosian Angels
181 Ryon Healy Athletics
182 Devin Mesoraco Reds
183 Brandon McCarthy Dodgers
184 Brandon Belt Giants
185 Steven Souza Rays
186 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals
187 Archie Bradley Diamondbacks
188 Danny Salazar Indians
189 Kendrys Morales Blue Jays
190 Jay Bruce  
191 Stephen Piscotty Cardinals
192 Evan Gattis Astros
193 Dellin Betances Yankees
194 Andrelton Simmons Angels
195 Evan Longoria Rays
196 Carlos Santana  
197 Felix Hernandez Mariners
198 Mike Zunino Mariners
199 Kole Calhoun Angels
200 Cole Hamels Rangers
201 Didi Gregorius Yankees
202 Hector Neris Phillies
203 Justin Smoak Blue Jays
204 Ivan Nova Pirates
205 David Peralta Diamondbacks
206 Kyle Barraclough Marlins
207 Ryan Zimmerman Nationals
208 Alex Reyes Cardinals
209 Aaron Altherr Phillies
210 Addison Reed  
211 Logan Forsythe Dodgers
212 Francisco Mejia Indians
213 Danny Duffy Royals
214 Tim Anderson White Sox
215 Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
216 Aaron Sanchez Blue Jays
217 A.J. Ramos Marlins
218 Joe Ross Nationals
219 Greg Bird Yankees
220 Rafael Devers Red Sox
221 Manuel Margot Padres
222 Taijuan Walker Diamondbacks
223 Keone Kela Rangers
224 Max Kepler Twins
225 Alex Cobb  
226 Bradley Zimmer Indians
227 Tom Murphy Rockies
228 Joey Gallo Rangers
229 Carl Edwards Jr. Cubs
230 Garrett Richards Angels
231 Hunter Renfroe Padres
232 Cesar Hernandez Phillies
233 Brandon Kintzler  
234 Yulieski Gurriel Astros
235 Matt Shoemaker Angels
236 Jorge Soler Royals
237 Carlos Gomez  
238 Orlando Arcia Brewers
239 Fernando Rodney  
240 Jake Odorizzi Rays
241 Nicholas Castellanos Tigers
242 Jacob Faria Rays
243 Mallex Smith Rays
244 Whit Merrifield Royals
245 Matt Bush Rangers
246 Russell Martin Blue Jays
247 Jimmy Nelson Brewers
248 Josh Reddick Astros
249 Marcus Semien Athletics
250 Jim Johnson Braves
251 Mike Montgomery Cubs
252 Scott Schebler Reds
253 Neil Walker  
254 Brandon Maurer Padres
255 Lance Lynn  
256 Mitch Haniger Mariners
257 Marco Estrada  
258 Travis d'Arnaud Mets
259 Koda Glover Nationals
260 Howie Kendrick  
261 Matt Harvey Mets
262 Brett Gardner Yankees
263 Amed Rosario Mets
264 J.A. Happ Blue Jays
265 Matt Holliday  
266 Michael Taylor Nationals
267 Sam Dyson Giants
268 Tyler Glasnow Pirates
269 Derek Fisher Astros
270 Mike Foltynewicz Braves
271 Brandon Drury Diamondbacks
272 Sean Doolittle Athletics
273 Zack Cozart  
274 Dexter Fowler Cardinals
275 Mike Leake Cardinals
276 Eugenio Suarez Reds
277 Vince Velasquez Phillies
278 Kevin Pillar Blue Jays
279 Albert Pujols Angels
280 Drew Pomeranz Red Sox
281 Troy Tulowitzki Blue Jays
282 Brad Brach Orioles
283 Shin-Soo Choo Rangers
284 Michael Wacha Cardinals
285 Matt Wieters  
286 Josh Harrison Pirates
287 Brad Peacock Astros
288 Cameron Maybin  
289 Carter Capps Padres
290 Julio Teheran Braves
291 Kevin Kiermaier Rays
292 Rhys Hoskins Phillies
293 Chris Devenski Astros
294 Curtis Granderson  
295 Jordan Montgomery Yankees
296 Lewis Brinson Brewers
297 Lucas Duda  
298 Ozzie Albies Braves
299 Clint Frazier Yankees
300 Kevin Gausman Orioles


