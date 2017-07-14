Matthew Pouliot

2018 Reliever Rankings

Friday, July 14, 2017


Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.

Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:
 
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

 

2018 Relief pitcher Rankings

 

2018RPTeam2017July
1 Kenley Jansen Dodgers 1 1
2 Craig Kimbrel Red Sox 7 2
3 Roberto Osuna Blue Jays 11 5
4 Edwin Diaz Mariners 2 7
5 Zach Britton Orioles 3 9
6 Aroldis Chapman Yankees 4 6
7 Ken Giles Astros 8 4
8 Wade Davis   10 3
9 Corey Knebel Brewers 62 8
10 Greg Holland   30 10
11 Jeurys Familia Mets 14 38
12 Felipe Rivero Pirates 54 11
13 Alex Colome Rays 9 14
14 Raisel Iglesias Reds 21 17
15 Cody Allen Indians 13 15
16 Andrew Miller Indians 17 13
17 David Robertson White Sox 16 12
18 Mark Melancon Giants 6 25
19 Kelvin Herrera Royals 12 16
20 Seung-Hwan Oh   5 20
21 Cam Bedrosian Angels 23 36
22 Archie Bradley Diamondbacks 153 SP 35
23 Dellin Betances Yankees 22 22
24 Hector Neris Phillies 31 19
25 Kyle Barraclough Marlins 44 33
26 Addison Reed   38 27
27 A.J. Ramos Marlins 18 21
28 Keone Kela Rangers 88 48
29 Carl Edwards Jr. Cubs 41 45
30 Brandon Kintzler   33 18
31 Fernando Rodney   25 24
32 Matt Bush Rangers 40 31
33 Jim Johnson Braves 32 23
34 Brandon Maurer Padres 24 28
35 Koda Glover Nationals 61 69
36 Sam Dyson Giants 19 34
37 Sean Doolittle Athletics 47 39
38 Brad Brach Orioles 46 37
39 Carter Capps Padres 53 56
40 Chris Devenski Astros 79 SP 26
41 Arodys Vizcaino Braves 64 49
42 Santiago Casilla Athletics 96 30
43 Joe Kelly Red Sox 43 46
44 Blake Parker Angels 90 53
45 Bud Norris   203 SP 29
46 Shane Greene Tigers 74 63
47 Joe Jimenez Tigers 222 NR
48 Tommy Kahnle White Sox 188 50
49 Huston Street   37 42
50 Nate Jones White Sox 27 41
51 Michael Lorenzen Reds 60 60
52 Adam Ottavino Rockies 35 88
53 Joakim Soria Royals 52 47
54 Trevor Rosenthal Cardinals 75 40
55 Nick Wittgren Marlins 102 NR
56 Neftali Feliz   26 52
57 Francisco Rodriguez   15 55
58 Jose Leclerc Rangers 359 67
59 Ryan Madson Athletics 34 43
60 Hunter Strickland Giants 45 51
61 Pedro Strop Cubs 49 59
62 Brad Hand Padres 58 44
63 Brad Boxberger Rays 84 64
64 Justin Wilson Tigers 115 32
65 Zack Burdi White Sox 191 NR
66 Jake McGee   127 79
67 Ryne Stanek Rays 396 NR
68 Juan Nicasio   50 54
69 Hector Rondon Cubs 51 NR
70 Danny Barnes Blue Jays 198 89

 

  • Felipe Rivero would have been in the top 10, but there’s always the chance the Pirates could look to hold down his arbitration salaries by signing a cheap veteran to close. Fortunately, that seems less likely now that he’s already well on his way to establishing himself. Plus, the Pirates could always trade him for prospects before he gets too expensive anyway.

 

  • The 20s is where one begins to find the maybe closers. Cam Bedrosian, Archie Bradley, Kyle Barraclough, Keone Kela and Carl Edwards Jr. are all plenty talented enough to rack up big numbers as closers next year, but their teams could look to sign veterans anyway. I’d also put Koda Glover in that group, but after the events of the first half, I just can’t imagine the Nationals will go into next year without a veteran.

 

  • Besides the Nationals, the A’s, Braves, Cardinals, Rockies, Tigers and Twins also lack representation in the top 30 here. Jim Johnson just misses for the Braves, and if he survives the trade deadline with the team, he’d overtake a handful of the guys ahead of him. Alternatively, if Johnson is dealt, Arodys Vizcaino would crack the top 30. The A’s have all three of their closer candidates (Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson) signed for 2018. Casilla has been the choice all year, but he’s also been the least impressive pitcher in the group, so who knows how that will shape up next year?

 

  • The other four teams figure to add veterans this winter. Greg Holland has a $15 million player option to return to the Rockies that he probably won’t exercise unless he falls apart down the stretch. Still, the Rockies will make an effort to bring him back. The Twins also figure to attempt to re-sign Brandon Kintzler and will likely continue to add from there. The Cardinals have been less than thrilled with Seung-Hwan Oh and could try for Wade Davis or Holland. The Tigers still have Justin Wilson under control, but I expect that he’ll be traded this month. They could then go sign a cheap closer to hold down the fort until Joe Jimenez proves ready.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
