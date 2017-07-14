2018 Reliever Rankings

Friday, July 14, 2017

Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.



2018 Relief pitcher Rankings

Felipe Rivero would have been in the top 10, but there’s always the chance the Pirates could look to hold down his arbitration salaries by signing a cheap veteran to close. Fortunately, that seems less likely now that he’s already well on his way to establishing himself. Plus, the Pirates could always trade him for prospects before he gets too expensive anyway.

The 20s is where one begins to find the maybe closers. Cam Bedrosian, Archie Bradley, Kyle Barraclough, Keone Kela and Carl Edwards Jr. are all plenty talented enough to rack up big numbers as closers next year, but their teams could look to sign veterans anyway. I’d also put Koda Glover in that group, but after the events of the first half, I just can’t imagine the Nationals will go into next year without a veteran.

Besides the Nationals, the A’s, Braves, Cardinals, Rockies, Tigers and Twins also lack representation in the top 30 here. Jim Johnson just misses for the Braves, and if he survives the trade deadline with the team, he’d overtake a handful of the guys ahead of him. Alternatively, if Johnson is dealt, Arodys Vizcaino would crack the top 30. The A’s have all three of their closer candidates (Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson) signed for 2018. Casilla has been the choice all year, but he’s also been the least impressive pitcher in the group, so who knows how that will shape up next year?