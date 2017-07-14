Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

print article archives RSS

2018 Outfielder Rankings

Friday, July 14, 2017


Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.


Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:
 
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

 

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

 

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

 

 

2018 Outfielder Rankings

 

2018OutfieldTeam2017July
1 Mike Trout Angels 1 1
2 Bryce Harper Nationals 3 3
3 Aaron Judge Yankees 80 5
4 Mookie Betts Red Sox 2 2
5 George Springer Astros 5 6
6 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 8 4
7 Giancarlo Stanton Marlins 12 7
8 A.J. Pollock Diamondbacks 6 13
9 Christian Yelich Marlins 9 9
10 J.D. Martinez   23 10
11 Yoenis Cespedes Mets 11 12
12 Andrew McCutchen Pirates 10 17
13 Michael Conforto Mets 72 22
14 Marcell Ozuna Marlins 44 11
15 Starling Marte Pirates 7 18
16 Billy Hamilton Reds 17 16
17 Ryan Braun Brewers 14 14
18 Andrew Benintendi Red Sox 30 23
19 Justin Upton   15 15
20 Ian Desmond Rockies 18 24
21 Khris Davis Athletics 25 19
22 Gregory Polanco Pirates 13 45
23 Domingo Santana Brewers 38 32
24 Kyle Schwarber Cubs 26 36
25 Matt Kemp Braves 21 20
26 Michael Brantley Indians 42 27
27 Joc Pederson Dodgers 27 37
28 Mark Trumbo Orioles 22 30
29 Carlos Gonzalez   16 21
30 Lorenzo Cain   31 25
31 Ender Inciarte Braves 43 31
32 Yasmany Tomas Diamondbacks 24 29
33 Yasiel Puig Dodgers 39 33
34 Adam Jones Orioles 19 38
35 Adam Duvall Reds 40 34
36 Byron Buxton Twins 32 52
37 Odubel Herrera Phillies 20 35
38 David Dahl Rockies 33 89
39 Nomar Mazara Rangers 48 48
40 Keon Broxton Brewers 28 39
41 Corey Dickerson Rays 57 26
42 Adam Eaton Nationals 34 NR
43 Jose Bautista   29 28
44 Steven Souza Rays 75 41
45 Jay Bruce   56 40
46 Stephen Piscotty Cardinals 35 53
47 Kole Calhoun Angels 36 46
48 David Peralta Diamondbacks 60 42
49 Aaron Altherr Phillies 98 50
50 Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox 51 51
51 Manuel Margot Padres 86 69
52 Max Kepler Twins 46 55
53 Bradley Zimmer Indians 187 68
54 Hunter Renfroe Padres 52 59
55 Jorge Soler Royals 54 58
56 Carlos Gomez   45 49
57 Mallex Smith Rays 88 75
58 Josh Reddick Astros 63 54
59 Scott Schebler Reds 97 63
60 Mitch Haniger Mariners 67 62
61 Brett Gardner Yankees 62 56
62 Matt Holliday   37 43
63 Michael Taylor Nationals 94 44
64 Derek Fisher Astros 126 90
65 Dexter Fowler Cardinals 66 72
66 Kevin Pillar Blue Jays 53 67
67 Shin-Soo Choo Rangers 55 57
68 Cameron Maybin   81 47
69 Kevin Kiermaier Rays 50 100
70 Curtis Granderson   59 60
71 Lewis Brinson Brewers 178 128
72 Clint Frazier Yankees 171 98
73 Avisail Garcia White Sox 79 64
74 Aaron Hicks Yankees 116 87
75 Randal Grichuk Cardinals 41 83
76 Hunter Pence Giants 47 65
77 Jarrod Dyson   61 74
78 Trey Mancini Orioles 5 DH 76
79 Raimel Tapia Rockies 152 81
80 Melky Cabrera   58 61
81 Ben Gamel Mariners 142 80
82 Denard Span Giants 69 77
83 Jacoby Ellsbury Yankees 65 70
84 Lonnie Chisenhall Indians 89 84
85 Jason Heyward Cubs 68 82
86 Alex Gordon Royals 70 78
87 Delino DeShields Jr. Rangers 82 73
88 Nick Markakis Braves 74 79
89 Tommy Pham Cardinals 144 66
90 Tyler Naquin Indians 71 117
91 Jorge Bonifacio Royals 232 104
92 Eddie Rosario Twins 76 86
93 Carlos Beltran   64 71
94 Austin Meadows Pirates 134 132
95 Austin Slater Giants 196 97
96 Colby Rasmus   84 91
97 Ronald Acuna Braves NR NR
98 Nick Williams Phillies 198 99
99 Leonys Martin Mariners 73 101
100 Jurickson Profar Rangers 33 3B 35 3B
101 Albert Almora Cubs 100 106
102 Steve Pearce Blue Jays 28 1B 29 1B
103 Jake Marisnick Astros 161 85
104 Leury Garcia White Sox 200 102
105 Roman Quinn Phillies 115 138
106 Michael Saunders   78 94
107 Brandon Moss Royals 87 116
108 Brian Goodwin Nationals 220 88
109 Gerardo Parra Rockies 95 93
110 Brett Phillips Brewers 223 NR
111 Andrew Toles Dodgers 85 NR
112 Anthony Alford Blue Jays 253 NR
113 Chris Shaw Giants 71 1B NR
114 Kyle Tucker Astros NR NR
115 Matt Olson Athletics 163 111
116 Jose Pirela Padres 69 2B 27 2B
117 Victor Robles Nationals 266 NR
118 Rajai Davis   49 92
119 Oswaldo Arcia Diamondbacks 127 134
120 Chris Young   105 109
121 Harrison Bader Cardinals 265 NR
122 Andre Ethier   104 NR
123 Zack Granite Twins 225 NR
124 Brandon Nimmo Mets 182 125
125 Jarrett Parker Giants 93 119
126 Tyler O'Neill Mariners 164 135
127 Alex Dickerson Padres 91 129
128 Austin Jackson   114 123
129 Brandon Guyer Indians 96 121
130 Mark Zagunis Cubs 276 NR
131 Hunter Dozier Royals 150 NR
132 Christin Stewart Tigers 244 NR
133 Seth Smith   99 96
134 Matt Joyce Athletics 110 107
135 Jesse Winker Reds 170 137
136 Jon Jay   139 112
137 Jayson Werth   92 95
138 Alex Verdugo Dodgers 270 NR
139 Ben Revere   90 114
140 Jose Osuna Pirates 76 1B 45 1B
141 Dalton Pompey Blue Jays 124 NR
142 Trayce Thompson Dodgers 158 136
143 Ezequiel Carrera Blue Jays 112 110
144 Tony Kemp Astros 219 NR
145 Guillermo Heredia Mariners 204 120
146 Magneuris Sierra Cardinals 281 NR
147 Travis Jankowski Padres 77 113
148 Preston Tucker Astros 145 NR
149 Robbie Grossman Twins 121 103
150 Adam Engel White Sox 192 115

 

  • Who will flank Charlie Blackmon in the Colorado outfield next year? Carlos Gonzalez is set to become a free agent. Ian Desmond could occupy one spot or move back to first base, which is where the Rockies planned to use him before he got hurt and Mark Reynolds (another free agent) got off to a torrid start. A David Dahl-Blackmon-Raimel Tapia outfield could be a great deal of fun, but I don’t imagine the Rockies will plan to go that route unless maybe Dahl, who just started a rehab assignment after missing the first half with a stress reaction in a rib, can come back very strong in August. My guess is that Dahl and Tapia will have to compete for one spot in the spring, which is why I have Tapia down at No. 79. Tapia, though, could be a top-40 OF as a starter.

 

  • The Nationals’ outfield will also be interesting next year. If Michael Taylor keeps this up -- he’s hitting .278/.320/.510 in 241 at-bats -- there will be a great case for moving Adam Eaton to left field. Still, the more likely scenario has Taylor fading, which would put him into competition with Brian Goodwin for a starting job and then potentially taking a seat when Victor Robles is ready. Robles, the game’s top outfield prospect, is hitting .297/.382/.516 in high-A, suggesting that he’s ready for Double-A now. The Nationals shouldn’t truly be counting on him until 2019, but at the rate he’s progressing, next year is getting more realistic all of the time.

 

  • J.D. Martinez is set to become a free agent and Justin Upton can opt out of the final four years and $88 million in his contract, so the only outfielder here listed with the Tigers is young Christin Stewart, who is hitting .268/.346/.533 with 19 homers in Double-A. He’s limited to left field defensively and he strikes out plenty, but the door would be wide open for him if Upton exits.


back to top print article archives
Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
Email :Matthew Pouliot


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Strike Zone Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Matthew Pouliot Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings

 