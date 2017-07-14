Friday, July 14, 2017

Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.



Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:



2018 Outfielder Rankings

Who will flank Charlie Blackmon in the Colorado outfield next year? Carlos Gonzalez is set to become a free agent. Ian Desmond could occupy one spot or move back to first base, which is where the Rockies planned to use him before he got hurt and Mark Reynolds (another free agent) got off to a torrid start. A David Dahl-Blackmon-Raimel Tapia outfield could be a great deal of fun, but I don’t imagine the Rockies will plan to go that route unless maybe Dahl, who just started a rehab assignment after missing the first half with a stress reaction in a rib, can come back very strong in August. My guess is that Dahl and Tapia will have to compete for one spot in the spring, which is why I have Tapia down at No. 79. Tapia, though, could be a top-40 OF as a starter.

The Nationals’ outfield will also be interesting next year. If Michael Taylor keeps this up -- he’s hitting .278/.320/.510 in 241 at-bats -- there will be a great case for moving Adam Eaton to left field. Still, the more likely scenario has Taylor fading, which would put him into competition with Brian Goodwin for a starting job and then potentially taking a seat when Victor Robles is ready. Robles, the game’s top outfield prospect, is hitting .297/.382/.516 in high-A, suggesting that he’s ready for Double-A now. The Nationals shouldn’t truly be counting on him until 2019, but at the rate he’s progressing, next year is getting more realistic all of the time.