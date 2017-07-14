Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

print article archives RSS

2018 Starter Rankings

Friday, July 14, 2017


Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.

Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:
 
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

 

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

 

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

 

 

2018 Starting pitcher Rankings

 

2018SPTeam2017July
1 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 1 1
2 Max Scherzer Nationals 3 2
3 Chris Sale Red Sox 4 3
4 Corey Kluber Indians 7 4
5 Yu Darvish   9 7
6 Stephen Strasburg Nationals 13 5
7 Madison Bumgarner Giants 6 12
8 Jacob deGrom Mets 10 6
9 Carlos Martinez Cardinals 18 9
10 Noah Syndergaard Mets 2 67
11 Jose Quintana Cubs 21 15
12 Zack Greinke Diamondbacks 47 10
13 Dallas Keuchel Astros 38 13
14 Carlos Carrasco Indians 17 8
15 Lance McCullers Astros 22 14
16 James Paxton Mariners 24 28
17 Aaron Nola Phillies 15 18
18 Jon Lester Cubs 11 11
19 Masahiro Tanaka   16 16
20 Gerrit Cole Pirates 20 23
21 Jameson Taillon Pirates 31 24
22 Chris Archer Rays 28 19
23 David Price Red Sox 19 20
24 Jake Arrieta   5 17
25 Alex Wood Dodgers 74 21
26 Michael Fulmer Tigers 40 29
27 Luis Severino Yankees 114 36
28 Justin Verlander Tigers 12 22
29 Robbie Ray Diamondbacks 58 27
30 Marcus Stroman Blue Jays 34 25
31 Eduardo Rodriguez Red Sox 76 40
32 Sean Manaea Athletics 60 50
33 Johnny Cueto   14 30
34 Rick Porcello Red Sox 27 31
35 Jeff Samardzija Giants 37 26
36 Michael Pineda   42 37
37 Carlos Rodon White Sox 65 54
38 Jose Berrios Twins 122 53
39 Steven Matz Mets 54 38
40 Jon Gray Rockies 46 43
41 Rich Hill Dodgers 30 32
42 Sonny Gray Athletics 78 33
43 Kyle Hendricks Cubs 8 51
44 Brandon McCarthy Dodgers 41 35
45 Danny Salazar Indians 39 49
46 Felix Hernandez Mariners 36 47
47 Cole Hamels Rangers 25 58
48 Ivan Nova Pirates 55 41
49 Alex Reyes Cardinals NR NR
50 Danny Duffy Royals 49 46
51 Aaron Sanchez Blue Jays 50 56
52 Joe Ross Nationals 26 55
53 Taijuan Walker Diamondbacks 53 48
54 Alex Cobb   43 45
55 Garrett Richards Angels 59 115
56 Matt Shoemaker Angels 33 44
57 Jake Odorizzi Rays 48 39
58 Jacob Faria Rays 265 63
59 Jimmy Nelson Brewers 146 68
60 Mike Montgomery Cubs 63 34
61 Lance Lynn   82 42
62 Marco Estrada   56 52
63 Matt Harvey Mets 23 124
64 J.A. Happ Blue Jays 62 60
65 Tyler Glasnow Pirates 71 134
66 Mike Foltynewicz Braves 90 76
67 Mike Leake Cardinals 84 65
68 Vince Velasquez Phillies 57 88
69 Drew Pomeranz Red Sox 73 62
70 Michael Wacha Cardinals 61 59
71 Brad Peacock Astros 289 66
72 Julio Teheran Braves 29 72
73 Jordan Montgomery Yankees 226 70
74 Kevin Gausman Orioles 52 74
75 Luis Castillo Reds 356 87
76 Kenta Maeda Dodgers 44 57
77 Gio Gonzalez Nationals 85 64
78 Patrick Corbin Diamondbacks 69 69
79 Jesse Hahn Athletics 101 93
80 Francisco Liriano   70 71
81 Jerad Eickhoff Phillies 66 83
82 Anthony DeSclafani Reds 89 127
83 Francis Martes Astros 220 129
84 Matt Moore Giants 45 80
85 Blake Snell Rays 77 85
86 Dan Straily Marlins 98 73
87 Dylan Bundy Orioles 97 96
88 Ervin Santana Twins 135 77
89 John Lackey   32 61
90 Mike Clevinger Indians 185 90
91 Sean Newcomb Braves 212 113
92 Daniel Norris Tigers 75 92
93 Zack Godley Diamondbacks 213 84
94 Tanner Roark Nationals 64 75
95 Brent Honeywell Rays 128 138
96 Luke Weaver Cardinals 104 78
97 Brock Stewart Dodgers 132 131
98 Dinelson Lamet Padres 297 100
99 Tyson Ross   115 108
100 Andrew Heaney Angels 316 NR
101 Eddie Butler Cubs 186 114
102 Adam Wainwright Cardinals 51 81
103 Zack Wheeler Mets 123 103
104 Ian Kennedy   95 86
105 Matt Andriese Rays 136 91
106 Josh Hader Brewers 120 130
107 Hyun-Jin Ryu Dodgers 83 89
108 Ariel Miranda Mariners 196 94
109 Mike Minor   312 NR
110 Kendall Graveman Athletics 99 106
111 Jaime Garcia   80 82
112 Trevor Bauer Indians 107 107
113 Chance Adams Yankees 337 NR
114 Andrew Moore Mariners 281 116
115 David Phelps Marlins 92 110
116 Jason Vargas   168 79
117 Chad Kuhl Pirates 126 104
118 Seth Lugo Mets 118 99
119 Joe Biagini Blue Jays 82 RP 111
120 Steven Brault Pirates 179 122
121 Charlie Morton Astros 108 97
122 Zach Davies Brewers 93 102
123 Cal Quantrill Padres NR NR
124 Matt Strahm Royals 88 NR
125 David Paulino Astros 166 NR
126 Lucas Sims Braves 354 146
127 Junior Guerra Brewers 100 101
128 Mike Fiers Astros 127 98
129 Shelby Miller Diamondbacks 117 NR
130 Jharel Cotton Athletics 67 95
131 Erick Fedde Nationals 342 NR
132 Tyler Beede Giants 247 162
133 Yohander Mendez Rangers 162 NR
134 Tyler Chatwood   171 158
135 Luis Perdomo Padres 167 125
136 Reynaldo Lopez White Sox 151 168
137 Julio Urias Dodgers 35 NR
138 Fernando Romero Twins NR NR
139 Trevor Cahill   134 112
140 Nick Tropeano Angels NR NR
141 Kolby Allard Braves NR NR
142 Chase Anderson Brewers 177 141
143 Jose De Leon Rays 113 163
144 Nate Karns Royals 110 109
145 Jordan Zimmermann Tigers 112 126
146 Michael Kopech White Sox 345 NR
147 Chris Tillman   133 160
148 CC Sabathia   140 120
149 Jeremy Hellickson   106 123
150 Steven Wright Red Sox 68 NR
151 Tyler Skaggs Angels 94 135
152 Scott Kazmir Dodgers 121 137
153 Lucas Giolito White Sox 230 NR
154 Nathan Eovaldi Rays NR NR
155 Trevor Williams Pirates 286 142
156 Nick Pivetta Phillies 318 105
157 Hisashi Iwakuma Mariners 91 152
158 Erasmo Ramirez Rays 130 132
159 Brett Anderson   103 143
160 Tyler Anderson Rockies 116 167
161 Adam Warren Yankees 124 128
162 Homer Bailey Reds 158 172
163 JC Ramirez Angels 276 117
164 A.J. Puk Athletics NR NR
165 German Marquez Rockies 188 133
166 Ricky Nolasco   109 118
167 Robert Gsellman Mets 72 119
168 Matt Boyd Tigers 137 140
169 Corbin Burnes Brewers NR NR
170 Clay Buchholz   105 NR
171 Brandon Finnegan Reds 193 166
172 Chase Whitley Rays 125 139
173 Jose Urena Marlins 160 153
174 Walker Buehler Dodgers NR NR
175 Cody Reed Reds 143 179

 

  • Obviously, this week’s column is focused on next year, but I can mention here that I like Jose Quintana quite a bit better for the rest of this year now that he’s a Cub. Unfortunately, the Cubs’ defense isn’t what it was last year, but Quintana is still going to the easier league and he’s been throwing well of late anyway. I’m putting him 11th for next year, and I’d have him right around the same spot for the rest of 2017.

 

  • The high pitcher here who probably won’t have a spot on Opening Day is No. 49 Alex Reyes; he figures to be a bit behind after Tommy John surgery in February. It’s realistic to expect him to perform as a top-30 pitcher while on the mound next year, but he’s going to have to deal with an innings limit. After Reyes is Tyler Glasnow at No. 65; he’s been such a disaster this year that he’s probably a long shot for Opening Day, but his potential is pretty much unlimited. Others in the top 100 who could open up in the minors include Francis Martes (Astros), Brent Honeywell (Rays) and Brock Stewart (Dodgers).

 

  • The Dodgers have eight starters in the top 150, and it wouldn’t be all that surprising if they still tried to add another top arm this winter. I’m pretty excited about Stewart, but since he’s going to have a hard time cracking the rotation, I couldn’t see listing him much higher than No. 97. Julio Urias, unfortunately, comes in at No. 137 with a return at the All-Star break probably the best-case scenario for him following shoulder surgery.

 

 

  • I’ll be curious to see what happens with Mike Minor, who has a 1.87 ERA in the Kansas City pen and is been throwing far harder as a reliever than he did as a starter before hurting his shoulder. The safe play would probably be for him to continue on as a setup man after becoming a free agent this winter (there’s a mutual option on his contract that probably won’t work out), but if he can hold on to some of the velocity gains, he could go back to being a No. 2 or No. 3 starter next year. He’s No. 109 on here for now.


back to top print article archives
Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
Email :Matthew Pouliot


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Strike Zone Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Matthew Pouliot Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings

 