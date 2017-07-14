2018 Shortstop Rankings

Friday, July 14, 2017

Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.



Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:



Five of the top 20 shortstops from the July rankings (Manny Machado, Jonathan Villar, Jedd Gyorko, Brad Miller and Eduardo Nunez) appear set to lose eligibility next year, taking a big chunk of the position’s depth that’s emerged recently. It makes for some tough choices after the top seven or eight here. I have Trevor Story ninth in the hopes that his second year back from a major wrist injury will be better than his first (something I believed would be the case going into this year). It gets really shaky in the 10th spot: Jose Peraza could hit .290 and steal 40 bases next year, but it might happen in Triple-A, not the majors.

Gleyber Torres would have been a few spots higher if not for his Tommy John surgery. It seemed like there was a pretty good chance he’d get a look this year and then go into next year as the Yankees’ Opening Day third baseman. That’s probably not in play now -- he might not even be ready to play the field on Opening Day -- but May 1 might be within reason.

Amed Rosario and Franklin Barreto have better chances of being on Opening Day rosters, but I’m not as excited about their short-term upsides. Rosario is still a couple of years away from boasting major league power, and he might not be a big basestealer initially (he’s 16-for-22 in Triple-A this year after going 19-for-25 last year). Barreto has 10 homers and six steals in 80 games between Triple-A and the majors this year. That’s fine, but it doesn’t scream immediate mixed-league asset.

The Rays have three shortstops on the list and one who just missed in Adeiny Hechavarria. Tim Beckham has been a nice surprise this year with his .274 average, 11 homers and five steals in 277 at-bats, but he’s still terribly strikeout prone and fringy defensively; I imagine he’ll be a super-utility guy next year. Ideally, Matt Duffy will finally be healthy, but even if that happens, Willy Adames could quickly overtake him. He’s hit .277/.363/.431 in Triple-A at the tender age of 21. Still, Adames is another guy who won’t offer a whole bunch of homers or steals initially.