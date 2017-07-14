Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

2018 Shortstop Rankings

Friday, July 14, 2017


Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.

Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:
 
2018 Shortstop Rankings

 

2018ShortstopTeam2017July
1 Trea Turner Nationals 1 9
2 Carlos Correa Astros 3 1
3 Corey Seager Dodgers 5 3
4 Francisco Lindor Indians 4 4
5 Xander Bogaerts Red Sox 7 5
6 Jean Segura Mariners 8 6
7 Elvis Andrus Rangers 17 7
8 Chris Owings Diamondbacks 14 8
9 Trevor Story Rockies 10 11
10 Jose Peraza Reds 9 20
11 Addison Russell Cubs 16 17
12 Dansby Swanson Braves 19 18
13 Javier Baez Cubs 15 14
14 Gleyber Torres Yankees 68 NR
15 Andrelton Simmons Angels 29 15
16 Didi Gregorius Yankees 34 16
17 Tim Anderson White Sox 13 24
18 Orlando Arcia Brewers 23 27
19 Marcus Semien Athletics 20 26
20 Amed Rosario Mets 62 42
21 Zack Cozart   33 22
22 Troy Tulowitzki Blue Jays 18 21
23 Asdrubal Cabrera Mets 22 23
24 Brandon Crawford Giants 24 25
25 Franklin Barreto Athletics 46 39
26 Paul DeJong Cardinals 62 3B 37
27 Tim Beckham Rays 40 32
28 Aledmys Diaz Cardinals 12 33
29 Willy Adames Rays 69 NR
30 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 42 31
31 Freddy Galvis Phillies 32 29
32 Jose Reyes   24 3B 30
33 Matt Duffy Rays 27 47
34 Jorge Polanco Twins 26 35
35 Jordy Mercer Pirates 36 36
36 Alcides Escobar   30 34
37 J.P. Crawford Phillies 44 NR
38 Jose Iglesias Tigers 31 44
39 Mauricio Dubon Brewers 66 NR
40 Kevin Newman Pirates 75 NR

 

  • Five of the top 20 shortstops from the July rankings (Manny Machado, Jonathan Villar, Jedd Gyorko, Brad Miller and Eduardo Nunez) appear set to lose eligibility next year, taking a big chunk of the position’s depth that’s emerged recently. It makes for some tough choices after the top seven or eight here. I have Trevor Story ninth in the hopes that his second year back from a major wrist injury will be better than his first (something I believed would be the case going into this year). It gets really shaky in the 10th spot: Jose Peraza could hit .290 and steal 40 bases next year, but it might happen in Triple-A, not the majors.

 

  • Gleyber Torres would have been a few spots higher if not for his Tommy John surgery. It seemed like there was a pretty good chance he’d get a look this year and then go into next year as the Yankees’ Opening Day third baseman. That’s probably not in play now -- he might not even be ready to play the field on Opening Day -- but May 1 might be within reason.

 

  • Amed Rosario and Franklin Barreto have better chances of being on Opening Day rosters, but I’m not as excited about their short-term upsides. Rosario is still a couple of years away from boasting major league power, and he might not be a big basestealer initially (he’s 16-for-22 in Triple-A this year after going 19-for-25 last year). Barreto has 10 homers and six steals in 80 games between Triple-A and the majors this year. That’s fine, but it doesn’t scream immediate mixed-league asset.

 

  • The Rays have three shortstops on the list and one who just missed in Adeiny Hechavarria. Tim Beckham has been a nice surprise this year with his .274 average, 11 homers and five steals in 277 at-bats, but he’s still terribly strikeout prone and fringy defensively; I imagine he’ll be a super-utility guy next year. Ideally, Matt Duffy will finally be healthy, but even if that happens, Willy Adames could quickly overtake him. He’s hit .277/.363/.431 in Triple-A at the tender age of 21. Still, Adames is another guy who won’t offer a whole bunch of homers or steals initially.

 

  • The Phillies were supposed to trade Freddy Galvis to make room for J.P. Crawford right about now, but Crawford, a consensus top-10 overall prospect the last two years, has come in at just .211/.328/.330 in 279 at-bats in Triple-A. That’s after hitting .244/.328/.318 in 87 games at the level last year. A plus defender, Crawford is still pretty much a lock to turn into a long-term regular, but his ceiling is very much in question. At this point, there just isn’t much reason for the Phillies to trade Galvis unless someone overpays.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
