2018 Third Baseman Rankings

Friday, July 14, 2017


Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.

Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:
 
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

 

2018 Third Baseman Rankings

 

2018Third BaseTeam2017July
1 Nolan Arenado Rockies 1 1
2 Freddie Freeman Braves 2 1B 4 1B
3 Kris Bryant Cubs 2 2
4 Manny Machado Orioles 2 SS 2 SS
5 Josh Donaldson Blue Jays 3 3
6 Anthony Rendon Nationals 5 4
7 Miguel Sano Twins 7 5
8 Kyle Seager Mariners 4 10
9 Todd Frazier   6 6
10 Travis Shaw Brewers 18 8
11 Alex Bregman Astros 9 17
12 Justin Turner Dodgers 14 7
13 Jake Lamb Diamondbacks 15 9
14 Mike Moustakas   17 12
15 Adrian Beltre Rangers 8 11
16 Maikel Franco Phillies 10 13
17 Ryon Healy Athletics 12 16
18 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals 28 SS 12 SS
19 Evan Longoria Rays 13 14
20 Rafael Devers Red Sox NR 37
21 Joey Gallo Rangers 39 22
22 Nicholas Castellanos Tigers 16 15
23 Eugenio Suarez Reds 21 20
24 Eduardo Nunez   21 SS 19 SS
25 Martin Prado Marlins 26 24
26 Derek Dietrich Marlins 24 3B 34 3B
27 Wilmer Flores Mets 38 27
28 Pablo Sandoval Red Sox 22 30
29 Hernan Perez Brewers 29 28 SS
30 Chase Headley Yankees 30 23
31 Matt Chapman Athletics 46 32
32 Marwin Gonzalez Astros 43 21 2B
33 Jung-Ho Kang Pirates 20 NR
34 Matt Davidson White Sox 7 DH 26
35 Nick Senzel Reds 55 NR
36 Luis Valbuena Angels 42 29
37 David Freese Pirates 34 25
38 Miguel Andujar Yankees 62 NR
39 Christian Arroyo Giants 65 SS NR
40 Jeimer Candelario Cubs 53 NR

 

  • With Manny Machado back home and Freddie Freeman seemingly set to have eligibility next year, third base is going to be even more loaded at the top in 2018; that’s four potential first-round picks and a probable second-rounder in Josh Donaldson. The depth is awfully strong, too; I highly recommended getting a top-seven third baseman this spring, but it doesn’t look like much of a drop-off from there now with the way Travis Shaw and Jake Lamb have established themselves. Look at Nicholas Castellanos: I feel pretty much the same about him now that I did this spring, yet he’s six spots lower for next year.

 

  • Rafael Devers will probably move up five spots anyway if he gets the chance to come up this year and impresses. Placing him 20th is a guess he’ll spend the first month or two of next year in Triple-A.

 

  • Nick Senzel figures to have to wait longer, but I couldn’t leave him out of the top 40 when he has such ample power potential in Great American. Unfortunately for him, it doesn’t look like the Reds are having any thoughts of putting Eugenio Suarez back at shortstop post-Zack Cozart. The Reds have the option of trading Suarez -- he’d fetch a nice return as a solid regular making the minimum -- but Senzel isn’t ready now and probably won’t be on Opening Day.

 

  • I ranked 40 players at each of the infield spots and catcher; surprisingly, it was third base that was the most difficult to narrow down. Yunel Escobar, Adonis Garcia, Cory Spangenberg and Cheslor Cuthbert are candidates to have starting jobs next year (nearly certain in Escobar’s case), but were left off due to a lack of upside. More interesting were resurgent prospects Colin Moran (.310/.368/.556 with 18 HR for Triple-A Fresno) and Ryan McMahon (.353/.402/.596 between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque). Their paths appear blocked in Houston and Colorado, respectively, but they could be trade bait. McMahon has been playing more first than third lately and could be an option there next year if Ian Desmond remains in the outfield. I also want to see more of Korean import Jae-gyun Hwang before writing him off.


back to top print article archives
Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
