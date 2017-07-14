Matthew Pouliot

2018 Second Baseman Rankings

Friday, July 14, 2017


Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.

Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:
 
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

 

2018 Second Baseman Rankings

 

2018Second BaseTeam2017July
1 Jose Altuve Astros 1 1
2 Rougned Odor Rangers 2 5
3 Daniel Murphy Nationals 5 4
4 Robinson Cano Mariners 3 3
5 Ian Happ Cubs 57 11
6 Dee Gordon Marlins 6 6
7 Jose Ramirez Indians 11 3B 8
8 DJ LeMahieu Rockies 4 7
9 Brian Dozier Twins 7 9
10 Jonathan Villar Brewers 6 SS 10 SS
11 Yoan Moncada White Sox 27 3B 18 3B
12 Jason Kipnis Indians 8 10
13 Jonathan Schoop Orioles 15 13
14 Starlin Castro Yankees 13 15
15 Brad Miller Rays 11 SS 13 SS
16 Devon Travis Blue Jays 9 32
17 Ian Kinsler Tigers 12 14
18 Dustin Pedroia Red Sox 11 16
19 Logan Forsythe Dodgers 16 17
20 Cesar Hernandez Phillies 17 29
21 Whit Merrifield Royals 32 19
22 Neil Walker   20 28
23 Howie Kendrick   14 20
24 Brandon Drury Diamondbacks 28 3B 22
25 Josh Harrison Pirates 25 18
26 Ozzie Albies Braves 51 SS NR
27 Scott Kingery Phillies 74 43
28 Scooter Gennett Reds 38 23
29 Kolten Wong Cardinals 21 36
30 Brandon Phillips   23 25
31 Ben Zobrist Cubs 18 26
32 Yangervis Solarte Padres 23 3B 35
33 Jed Lowrie Athletics 29 30
34 Joe Panik Giants 22 33
35 Raul Mondesi Royals 26 NR
36 Willie Calhoun Dodgers 55 NR
37 Chris Taylor Dodgers 58 3B 24
38 Adam Frazier Pirates 102 OF 31
39 Dilson Herrera Reds 27 40
40 Brett Lawrie   28 50

 

  • The top four here seems pretty well set, but the next 10 spots or so could get quite an overhaul prior to Opening Day. Jonathan Villar and Yoan Moncada both have ample potential to move up; Villar was a top-10 overall player just last year and Moncada is another guy with huge power-speed potential. I could also push Jonathan Schoop higher, but I remain skeptical that he can keep his average up with his poor plate discipline.

 

  • The timetables for Ozzie Albies and Scott Kingery aren’t clear just yet. Albies is having another impressive season while being terribly young for his level; he’s hitting .292/.336/.451 with 21 steals as a 20-year-old in Triple-A. The Braves have little reason to rush him, but they had little reason for rushing Dansby Swanson and still did it anyway. Albies has played 136 more games in Triple-A than Swanson ever did (and was a significantly better hitter than Swanson in Double-A despite being three years younger than Swanson). If Brandon Phillips is traded, maybe Albies gets a look in September and does enough to secure a job next year.

 

  • Kingery has been magnificent in hitting .312/.371/.606 with 22 homers between Double- and Triple-A, but he has a solid and cheap regular ahead of him in Cesar Hernandez. As of the moment, Kingery still hasn’t played any position other than second, though he is getting some practice time at third. Moving Hernandez to the outfield to make room for Kingery next year could be a possibility. A Hernandez trade is another option.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
