Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.



Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:



2018 Second Baseman Rankings

The top four here seems pretty well set, but the next 10 spots or so could get quite an overhaul prior to Opening Day. Jonathan Villar and Yoan Moncada both have ample potential to move up; Villar was a top-10 overall player just last year and Moncada is another guy with huge power-speed potential. I could also push Jonathan Schoop higher, but I remain skeptical that he can keep his average up with his poor plate discipline.

The timetables for Ozzie Albies and Scott Kingery aren’t clear just yet. Albies is having another impressive season while being terribly young for his level; he’s hitting .292/.336/.451 with 21 steals as a 20-year-old in Triple-A. The Braves have little reason to rush him, but they had little reason for rushing Dansby Swanson and still did it anyway. Albies has played 136 more games in Triple-A than Swanson ever did (and was a significantly better hitter than Swanson in Double-A despite being three years younger than Swanson). If Brandon Phillips is traded, maybe Albies gets a look in September and does enough to secure a job next year.