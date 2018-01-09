2018 1B and DH Rankings

Friday, July 14, 2017

Time for some post-All-Star break fun: here are my very, very preliminary 2018 player rankings. I’ve done my best to list players where they’ll be eligible next year, and the free agents-to-be are listed without teams. Players with options for next year are still listed with their current teams if those options are likely to be exercised.



Along with the position rankings is a top 300 list for 2018. Click to see other preliminary 2018 rankings:



2018 First Baseman and Designated Hitter Rankings

I don’t feel great about Cody Bellinger as my No. 2 first baseman, but my actual No. 2 first baseman, Freddie Freeman, is listed at third. I’m thinking of Bellinger and Anthony Rizzo as third-rounders in mixed leagues next year and then the next three as fourth-rounders.

Most of the free agents-to-be here come in a little lower for 2018 than they did in the July rankings, but Logan Morrison is an exception. I would have been higher on him this spring if he had left Tampa Bay last winter. Obviously, it’s working out well for him now, but he could find himself in a better situation next year.

It’s hard to say which first base prospects might have starting jobs on Opening Day. I have the Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins highest, since I think he’ll get a chance to overtake Tommy Joseph in the second half of this year. Next up is the Mets’ Dominic Smith, who has made a nice case for replacing Lucas Duda next spring by hitting .330/.382/.500 at Triple-A Las Vegas. Still, it would be nice to see some additional power from him; he has just four homers in 50 games away from his paradise in Vegas (though to be fair, his average and OBP have held steady). He’s still going to be 22 on Opening Day next year, and since the Mets will want to contend, bringing in a one-year option for first base would make some sense.

Rangers prospect Ronald Guzman is another 22-year-old with an impressive average in Triple-A (.319/.385/.477 for Round Rock). He might be a better player than Mike Napoli right now. Sam Travis is up in Boston and holding his own (.275/.341/.375 in 40 AB) against left-handers, but it doesn’t seem likely that the Red Sox will settle for him as an Opening Day starter when so many modestly priced veterans will be available; they might even bring back Mitch Moreland.