All-Star Update

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Bush was always an iffy closer candidate. If he pitched to his ceiling, he could have been a monster. Likewise, if he worked around his floor, he'd be bitterly disappointing. Most (nearly all) players perform between their ceiling and floor. Bush is no exception.

Melancon has been fine when healthy. But he's twice had meltdowns immediately followed by a trip to the disabled list. Remove those, and he's having a typically excellent season. Not that we can ignore the injury. Melancon had a massive workload while pitching for the Pirates. It could be catching up to him.

Wilson, by comparison, has strong ratios despite only 10 saves and a few too many blown outings. In many respects, he's having the best season of this group.

Casilla is the lone Tier 4 pitcher with over 13 saves. He's locked down 15 games. Casilla is slightly below average in the other categories.

Six of the seven pitchers in this tier have between 10 and 13 saves. Norris was a surprising revelation in Los Angeles. In past seasons, I've looked at Norris as a possible shutdown reliever. When given the opportunity, he's usually failed (and flailed). This time, he posted strong ratios in 36 innings. Diaz has performed comparably to Norris.

Robertson barely scraped his way into this tier. On the one hand, his 13 saves are underwhelming. Snagging four wins certainly helps make up for the low save total. His ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts are all slightly better than average too.

A case could be made to place Knebel adjacent to Brach. Let's just say there isn't much separating the top and bottom of this tier. Knebel has the second highest strikeout rate among the closers to go with 14 saves and a 1.70 ERA. His WHIP is a bit of an issue. Watch out for regression due to the 5.53 BB/9.

Ramos has pitched similarly to Giles except with two fewer saves. Reed and Brach have only 15 saves, but they make up for it with sparkling rates. It's allowed them to be slightly more valuable than some of the guys with more saves.

This group includes four pitchers with 19 saves and some problems. Giles is the best of those, posting an acceptable strikeout rate, ERA, and WHIP to go with his saves. Herrera, Maurer, and Johnson have all struggled with meltdown outings and/or home runs. They're good when they're good. The other outings though... oh boy! Johnson stands above the others even though he has an unattractive 4.23 ERA. Picking up six wins – the most among all closers – is worth something. It doesn't mean he'll continue to win games.

The rest of the tier consists of very good pitchers with only 16 saves. Iglesias has narrowly edged out Davis and Allen to this point of the season.

At the bottom of this tier, you'll find another flawed guy. Rodney destroyed his owners ratios in early April and again more recently. In the interim, he had the most dominating run of any reliever. With luck, you snapped him up after his original owner tossed him aside in disgust.

These are the guys who have either posted a lot of saves or have sparkling ratios. Kintzler headlines the group despite just 5.49 K/9. He has the third most saves in the league to go with a good ERA and WHIP. Three category production ain't too shabby. Colome has the second most saves, but he's declined this season. Even though he has 25 saves, he'll need to rebound to retain his job. Consider him a one category asset, and keep an eye on Tommy Hunter .

Jansen has kept pace with Kimbrel. He trails by just two saves. We knew Jansen would be a monster if healthy – he and Aroldis Chapman were the most expensive relievers on draft day. Kimbrel owners got a modest discount. Osuna owners should be pleased. He's quietly performed nearly as well and Kimbrel and Jansen.

Nothing to see here. These are the four best relievers in baseball. Holland tops the leaderboard with his gaudy 28 saves. There are some cracks in the foundation. His 1.62 ERA hides a 3.72 xFIP. With Coors Field as his home, I have every reason to believe he'll regress. Kimbrel has been the best reliever of the first half in terms of raw ability. Holland's five extra saves give him just enough juice to top this list.

For this analysis, I have restricted the player pool to the 35 pitchers with five or more saves. That leaves out a few notable names like Andrew Miller , Chris Devenski , and Trevor Rosenthal – guys with value despite a low saves total. Speaking of saves, I have over-weighted their value for this exercise – after all, we're picking closers in order to compete in the category. The ratios are very important too, but they're secondary to the saves.

Before we dive in, a few updates from the last week. When last we convened, Matt Bush , Seung-Hwan Oh, and Brad Brach were on the hot seat. Bush and Oh due to poor performance and Brach because of the return of Zach Britton . All three remain on shaky ground, but they've retained their jobs – for now.

In celebration of All Star Week, we're going to do things a little differently today. Usually, the closer tiers are developed based entirely on my expectations for the rest of the season. So when Greg Holland is handed an unusual number of save opportunities in April, I still anticipate a normal workload over the rest of the season. Today, let's focus solely on what has already happened. We'll do the same for base runners. The old tiers will be back next week.

In celebration of All Star Week, we're going to do things a little differently today. Usually, the closer tiers are developed based entirely on my expectations for the rest of the season. So when Greg Holland is handed an unusual number of save opportunities in April, I still anticipate a normal workload over the rest of the season. Today, let's focus solely on what has already happened. We'll do the same for base runners. The old tiers will be back next week.

Before we dive in, a few updates from the last week. When last we convened, Matt Bush, Seung-Hwan Oh, and Brad Brach were on the hot seat. Bush and Oh due to poor performance and Brach because of the return of Zach Britton. All three remain on shaky ground, but they've retained their jobs – for now.

For this analysis, I have restricted the player pool to the 35 pitchers with five or more saves. That leaves out a few notable names like Andrew Miller, Chris Devenski, and Trevor Rosenthal – guys with value despite a low saves total. Speaking of saves, I have over-weighted their value for this exercise – after all, we're picking closers in order to compete in the category. The ratios are very important too, but they're secondary to the saves.

Tier 1: The Elitists (4)

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Nothing to see here. These are the four best relievers in baseball. Holland tops the leaderboard with his gaudy 28 saves. There are some cracks in the foundation. His 1.62 ERA hides a 3.72 xFIP. With Coors Field as his home, I have every reason to believe he'll regress. Kimbrel has been the best reliever of the first half in terms of raw ability. Holland's five extra saves give him just enough juice to top this list.

Jansen has kept pace with Kimbrel. He trails by just two saves. We knew Jansen would be a monster if healthy – he and Aroldis Chapman were the most expensive relievers on draft day. Kimbrel owners got a modest discount. Osuna owners should be pleased. He's quietly performed nearly as well and Kimbrel and Jansen.

Tier 2: Almost Studs (6)

Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

These are the guys who have either posted a lot of saves or have sparkling ratios. Kintzler headlines the group despite just 5.49 K/9. He has the third most saves in the league to go with a good ERA and WHIP. Three category production ain't too shabby. Colome has the second most saves, but he's declined this season. Even though he has 25 saves, he'll need to rebound to retain his job. Consider him a one category asset, and keep an eye on Tommy Hunter.

At the bottom of this tier, you'll find another flawed guy. Rodney destroyed his owners ratios in early April and again more recently. In the interim, he had the most dominating run of any reliever. With luck, you snapped him up after his original owner tossed him aside in disgust.

The rest of the tier consists of very good pitchers with only 16 saves. Iglesias has narrowly edged out Davis and Allen to this point of the season.

Tier 3: The Good & The Flawed (10)

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

Addison Reed, New York Mets

Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Brandon Maurer, San Diego Padres

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

This group includes four pitchers with 19 saves and some problems. Giles is the best of those, posting an acceptable strikeout rate, ERA, and WHIP to go with his saves. Herrera, Maurer, and Johnson have all struggled with meltdown outings and/or home runs. They're good when they're good. The other outings though... oh boy! Johnson stands above the others even though he has an unattractive 4.23 ERA. Picking up six wins – the most among all closers – is worth something. It doesn't mean he'll continue to win games.

Ramos has pitched similarly to Giles except with two fewer saves. Reed and Brach have only 15 saves, but they make up for it with sparkling rates. It's allowed them to be slightly more valuable than some of the guys with more saves.

A case could be made to place Knebel adjacent to Brach. Let's just say there isn't much separating the top and bottom of this tier. Knebel has the second highest strikeout rate among the closers to go with 14 saves and a 1.70 ERA. His WHIP is a bit of an issue. Watch out for regression due to the 5.53 BB/9.

Robertson barely scraped his way into this tier. On the one hand, his 13 saves are underwhelming. Snagging four wins certainly helps make up for the low save total. His ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts are all slightly better than average too.

Tier 4: Merely Useful (6)

Bud Norris, Los Angeles Angels

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Santiago Casilla, Oakland Athletics

Justin Wilson, Detroit Tigers

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Six of the seven pitchers in this tier have between 10 and 13 saves. Norris was a surprising revelation in Los Angeles. In past seasons, I've looked at Norris as a possible shutdown reliever. When given the opportunity, he's usually failed (and flailed). This time, he posted strong ratios in 36 innings. Diaz has performed comparably to Norris.

Casilla is the lone Tier 4 pitcher with over 13 saves. He's locked down 15 games. Casilla is slightly below average in the other categories.

Wilson, by comparison, has strong ratios despite only 10 saves and a few too many blown outings. In many respects, he's having the best season of this group.

Melancon has been fine when healthy. But he's twice had meltdowns immediately followed by a trip to the disabled list. Remove those, and he's having a typically excellent season. Not that we can ignore the injury. Melancon had a massive workload while pitching for the Pirates. It could be catching up to him.

Bush was always an iffy closer candidate. If he pitched to his ceiling, he could have been a monster. Likewise, if he worked around his floor, he'd be bitterly disappointing. Most (nearly all) players perform between their ceiling and floor. Bush is no exception.

Tier 5: Low Saves (6)

Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh Pirates

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles

Hector Neris, Philadelphia Phillies

Some of these guys – especially Rivero, Chapman, and Betances – are ridiculously good. Unfortunately, they have between six and eight saves apiece. Watson lost his job to Rivero, but he was still modestly useful to his owners, combining four wins with 10 saves and acceptable ratios. Can you believe he has a 3.86 ERA?

Britton has only five saves in 11 appearances. He's spent most of the season on the disabled list. Hopefully you had enough room to stash him without burning a bench spot.

Neris has closed for most of the season in Philadelphia. And he has only seven saves to show for it. He's posted an average strikeout rate, ERA, and WHIP.

Tier 6: Danger Zone (3)

Koda Glover, Washington Nationals

Neftali Feliz, Kansas City Royals

Francisco Rodriguez, Washington Nationals

This tier is the Kenny Loggins special. Glover showed off some devastating stuff when he was healthy. Just filthy, unhittable pitches. Unfortunately, he ran face first into a swarm of injury bugs. A few bad outings also ruined his ratios.

Feliz was predictably terrible while pitching for the Brewers. The homer prone pitcher had some success at spacious PNC Park last season, but that was never going to work in Milwaukee. Now with the Royals, he has a much better chance of success.

K-Rod was recently released by the Tigers after posting remarkably terrible numbers. He's now pitching for the Double-A affiliate of the Nationals. A couple good outings could see him back in a closer chair – at least until a trade can be found.

*************************************

Injured

Jeurys Familia, New York Mets (blood clot)

Koda Glover, Washington Nationals (lower back stiffness)

Mark Melancon, San Francico Giants (right elbow)

All three injured closers are progressing in their respective rehabs. And all three may need to compete to recover their jobs. The Nationals will probably acquire a closer right around when Glover is set to return.

The Deposed

Jeanmar Gomez, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Treinen, Washington Nationals

Ryan Madson, Oakland Athletics

Joaquin Benoit, Philadelphia Phillies

Sam Dyson, Texas Rangers

Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

Neftali Feliz, Milwaukee Brewers

Derek Law, San Francisco Giants

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

Nobody lost their job in the five games since our last update.

*************************************

The Steals Department

Sixteen players have 15 or more stolen bases. Shall we discuss them?

Tier 1: FLASH! Ahhh (8)

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Trea Turner, Washington Nationals

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Elvis Andrus, Texas Randers

Dee Gordon, Miami Marlins

Billy Hamilton, Cincinnati Reds

Cameron Maybin, Los Angeles Angels

Lorenzo Cain, Kansas City Royals

These rankings are subject to personal preference and/or roster construction. In a vacuum, I give a slight uptick in value to well-rounded players. They make it so much easier to manage a roster. A guy like Hamilton, while possessing a league leading 38 steals, hurts in three categories. When everybody seemingly has at least 10 home runs and a slew of RBI, it's hard to succeed with two homers and 23 RBI from an outfielder. Gordon offers a similar story except he has a helpful batting average and a better position.

That's why Altuve ranks first with Turner nipping at his heals. Let's talk about Turner first. The now-injured National wasn't an absolute zero in home runs (7), and he had a solid .279 average. Even his 32 RBI are nearly on par with the typical outfielder.

Of course, Altuve is a monster. Despite half as many steals as Turner, his elite .347 average, 13 home runs, 62 runs, and 50 RBI are unassailable. He's the total package. Betts and Andrus also rate highly due to five category production. Cain helps in four categories while Maybin has been a useful three category contributor.

Tier 2: Zooooom (8)

Keon Broxton, Milwaukee Brewers

Jonathan Villar, Milwaukee Brewers

Delino DeShields, Texas Rangers

Jarrod Dyson, Seattle Mariners

Eduardo Nunez, San Francisco Giants

Jose Peraza, Cincinnati Reds

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Rajai Davis, Oakland Athletics

Yeah, these guys get a fast title too. They all have multiple issues. Of the group, Broxton has played the best, and he's been healthy all season. His long slumps are offset by epic hot streaks. With 14 home runs and 48 runs, he's a positive contributor in three of five categories. He has 17 swipes.

Villar missed a big chunk of the season or else he'd have very comparable numbers to Broxton. And more steals. DeShields does have more swipes and a good batting average. Alas, that's all he offers his owners. He'd have 50 runs if he played every day. In fact, he'd look an awful lot like a better Dyson (48 runs, 20 steals).

Nunez is another guy who missed time to injury. His 17 steals and .299 average are supplemented by a hint of power and run production. He could surge in the second half with the help of a trade to a playoff contender.

Peraza, Buxton, and Davis are streamer quality players. Peraza has a fairly high ownership rate due to his many position eligibilities. It's good to have a guy like him on the bench.