MLB Power Rankings: Week 15

I take it we’re all familiar with the scene from Space Jam when Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing and a host of other famous 90s era basketball stars are suddenly sapped of their powers (extra props for Steven Souza for using this as his walk-up song). That’s what last year and the first two months of this season were like for Andrew McCutchen.

Slumps are built into the very fabric of baseball. In an inherently streaky sport where hitting safely in three out of every 10 at-bats makes you a Hall of Famer, ruts and dry spells are unavoidable. Over the course of a grueling 162-game schedule, even studs like Mike Trout and Bryce Harper will vanish from time to time. But this was no slump. Andrew McCutchen was broken.

How could McCutchen, the mighty conqueror who saved Pittsburgh baseball when it was on its last breath, achieve wash-up status so quickly? Once on a Hall of Fame trajectory, McCutchen seemed destined to become the answer to an obscure trivia question, a forgotten page in baseball’s vast history.

Then June happened. After hitting a mere .223 over the season’s first two months, McCutchen suddenly kicked it into high gear. That was over a month ago and we’re still waiting for the resurgent McCutchen to lose steam. He’s hit a blistering .407 since June 1 while contributing nine homers and 26 RBI during that span. Today his average sits at a healthy .294 with 17 round-trippers and 50 RBI. Those numbers are quite similar to the ones he posted in the first half of 2013 (.302, 10 HR, 49 RBI), the year he took home National League MVP honors.

And the timing couldn’t be more perfect. With McCutchen back at the height of his powers, his trade value has never been higher. Even with Pittsburgh still alive in the NL Central race—they’re seven games back of first-place Milwaukee—the Bucs are far more likely to be sellers than buyers at the trade deadline. The Pirates unloaded All-Star closer Mark Melancon at last year’s deadline and came away with Felipe Rivero, who has quickly emerged as one of the sport’s best young closers (that’s especially ironic given the anemic state of Washington’s bullpen).

Depending on where he lands—and how long he can keep up his torrid hot streak—McCutchen has the chops to swing a pennant race, though it will take an enticing prospect haul to pry him away from the only club he’s ever played for. McCutchen’s trade market will be one of the more intriguing storylines of the second half. Now for my Week 15 Power Rankings …

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 61-29

Last Week: 2

At long last, we have a new No. 1. The Dodgers have won nine of their last 10 to overtake Houston for the best record in MLB. Cody Bellinger provided some heroics with his game-tying home run Saturday in the Dodgers’ come-from-behind win over the Royals. That ended a string of 38 at-bats without a home run. The fans got it right by selecting Justin Turner in the NL’s Final Vote. The 32-year-old has put together a career year, hitting a ridiculous .377 over 228 at-bats. Turner registered his fifth career multi-homer game in Sunday’s first-half finale.

2. Houston Astros

Record: 60-29

Last Week: 1

The Astros ended the first half with a bang, slaughtering the Blue Jays by an insane 19-1 margin for their 60th win of the year. Last year Houston didn’t get its 60th win until August 11. Sunday Jose Altuve became the first player to record five straight three-hit games since George Brett in 1976. Carlos Correa went deep twice in that game while leading the ‘Stros with a season-high five RBI. At the break, Houston leads the majors in runs, doubles, home runs, RBI, average, OBP, slugging percentage and total bases. Yeah, they’re pretty good.

3. Washington Nationals

Record: 52-36

Last Week: 4

Anthony Rendon has to be one of the more glaring All-Star snubs, though it’s tough to argue with any of the third basemen who were chosen ahead of him (Nolan Arenado, Jake Lamb and Justin Turner). The Nats are still in desperate need of a closer. Luckily the trade market is flush with capable late-inning arms—Brad Hand, Raisel Iglesias, Pat Neshek, David Robertson and Justin Wilson have all been linked to Washington at one time or another.

4. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 53-36

Last Week: 3

A.J. Pollock has hit just .167 since coming off the disabled list, though he showed some life by homering and swiping two bases in Sunday’s first-half finale versus the Reds. You take the good and the bad with Fernando Rodney. Thursday’s blown save against the Dodgers was about as ugly as it gets. He let in four runs on two hits and four walks without recording a single out. The 40-year-old ranks second in the NL with 22 saves but has accomplished that while posting a lousy 5.58 ERA over 30 2/3 innings.

5. Boston Red Sox

Record: 50-39

Last Week: 5

Rick Porcello isn’t catching any of the breaks he caught a year ago. The reigning Cy Young winner pitched a gem (8 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 7 Ks) but still took the loss Saturday against the Rays. After leading the league in run support a year ago, Porcello ranks 55th in 2017. Chris Sale, star of this LOL-worthy Bank of America ad, will become the first hurler to start the All-Star Game two years in a row for two different teams when he takes the mound Tuesday at Marlins Park. Besides never shaking off his catcher, Sale also claims he has never pitched around a batter.

6. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 50-41

Last Week: 9

Domingo Santana didn’t draw much All-Star buzz but maybe he should have. The 24-year-old has had a breakout season for the Beermakers, hitting .291 with 15 jacks, 50 RBI and nine steals. He’s been especially locked-in over his last nine games, batting .469 with nine RBI during that span. Corey Knebel had a rough afternoon Saturday in the Bronx but bounced back a day later by striking out three All-Stars in succession for his 14th save. The 25-year-old has been a K machine, fanning 75 batters over 42 1/3 innings this year (15.95 K/9).

7. Colorado Rockies

Record: 52-39

Last Week: 7

The Rockies needed a pick-me-up after scuffling for the past few weeks and Kyle Freeland gave them just that, finishing two outs shy of what would have been the second no-hitter in Coors Field’s 22-year history. The Denver native set a career-high with nine punch-outs in the victory. For all the Rockies’ successes this year, they’ve also had their fair share of flops. Carlos Gonzalez has homered just six times while Trevor Story is hitting a brutal .224 with 100 strikeouts in 255 at-bats.

8. Cleveland Indians

Record: 47-40

Last Week: 6

Jose Ramirez has been a machine for Cleveland, hitting an absurd .382 with 10 homers and 22 RBI since June 1. His .332 average at the break ranks third in the majors behind Jose Altuve and Daniel Murphy. Banished to the bullpen earlier this year, Danny Salazar will return as a starter when he comes off the DL after the All-Star break. Salazar is 3-8 with a 6.42 ERA over his last 16 starts dating back to last season.

9. New York Yankees

Record: 45-41

Last Week: 8

Home Run Derby Champion Aaron Judge topped Mickey Mantle’s team record for first-half homers by a rookie with his 30th round-tripper Friday against Milwaukee. Another youngster, Clint Frazier, rescued the Bombers with a walk-off three-run jack Saturday against All-Star closer Corey Knebel. It’s been a tough stretch for Dellin Betances. The tall right-hander has issued 11 walks over his last four innings while watching his ERA soar from 1.11 to 3.18.

10. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 47-43

Last Week: 10

Alex Colome was an All-Star last year. This year, not so much. Colome leads the AL with 25 saves but has struggled recently, compiling a hideous 10.80 ERA with eight walks and only five strikeouts over his last eight outings (8 1/3 IP). Colome isn’t the only one in a rut. Corey Dickerson, who will DH for the AL in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, has slumped to a .118 average over his last 10 games. He’s fanned 12 times in 34 at-bats during that stretch.

11. Minnesota Twins

Record: 45-43

Last Week: 12

Behold, the rare Byron Buxton hot streak. The former top prospect has mashed to an impressive .474 average over his last five games. He ranks fifth in the AL with 16 steals. Brandon Kintzler carries an astoundingly low strikeout rate for a closer (5.49 K/9) but that hasn’t stopped him from delivering an elite 2.29 ERA over his 39 appearances this year. The right-hander hasn’t allowed an earned run since June 18.

12. Kansas City Royals

Record: 44-43

Last Week: 13

Danny Duffy has been hit or miss since coming off the disabled list (1-1, 4.97 ERA in two starts) but he should round into form sooner rather than later. Salvador Perez is at it again. The All-Star backstop has driven in nine runs during his eight-game hitting streak and leads all big league catchers with 18 round-trippers. Speaking of home runs, Mike Moustakas has already set a career-high with 25 long balls this year. Only three games separate the Royals and first-place Cleveland in the AL Central.

13. Chicago Cubs

Record: 43-45

Last Week: 11

Jon Lester’s meltdown Sunday against the Pirates was one for the ages. He yielded 10 runs (though only four of them were earned) in 2/3 of an inning, serving up back-to-back homers to Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen before finally getting the hook from manager Joe Maddon. It was a fitting end to a difficult first half for the Cubs, who sit 5.5 games out of first place in the NL Central. Luckily Kyle Hendricks, last year’s MLB ERA leader, is set to return from hand tendinitis shortly after the break.

14. Texas Rangers

Record: 43-45

Last Week: 16

Yu Darvish can’t even spell the word win right now. The right-hander has struggled to a mediocre 4.85 ERA during his five-start winless streak. Cole Hamels has fared a bit better. The left-hander has delivered a stingy 1.26 ERA over his last two starts. He hasn’t lost a decision since September 5. Surly veteran Adrian Beltre has homered in two of his last three games and is now just 22 hits away from 3,000. And, in continuation of baseball’s best quirk, he still hates having his head touched.

15. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 43-45

Last Week: 18

Paul DeJong has been lighting it up for the Cards. The 23-year-old rookie has slugged his way to an incredible .600 average during his six-game hitting streak and is now hitting .313 since his call-up on May 28. Adam Wainwright isn’t the all-encompassing superstar he was early in his career, but at least he’s going into the break with some momentum. The 35-year-old has logged a respectable 3.60 ERA during his four-start unbeaten streak and ranks third in the National League with 10 victories.

16. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 45-47

Last Week: 14

Mike Trout will make his long-awaited return Friday against Tampa Bay. It took him about seven weeks to recover from thumb surgery. Remember Cameron Maybin’s hot streak last month? Yeah, that’s over. He’s been dreadful over his last eight games, hitting .087 with nine strikeouts in 23 at-bats. We have a Tyler Skaggs sighting. The oft-injured left-hander is set to face live hitters this week and is hoping to return to the Angels’ rotation in early August. A strained oblique has sidelined Skaggs since late April.

17. Seattle Mariners

Record: 43-47

Last Week: 15

Make that 301 career homers for Nelson Cruz. The 37-year-old can still hit with the best of them. Right now he’s in a three-way tie for the major league lead with 70 RBI. Ben Gamel’s luck seems to be running out. He’s managed just four hits in 33 at-bats (.121 AVG) over his last nine games. His average has tumbled from .348 to .323 during that span, though that’s still good for fifth-best in the American League.

18. Atlanta Braves

Record: 42-45

Last Week: 19

Johan Camargo has swung a hot bat for Atlanta, going 10 for his last 16 to raise his average from .273 to .327. Unfortunately, the Braves don’t have anywhere to put him with Brandon Phillips at second base and Freddie Freeman manning third. Rookie Sean Newcomb was lights out in his first four starts but has fallen flat in his last two, losing both while posting a miserable 13.50 ERA. Meanwhile Freeman has hit a booming .385 with two homers and eight RBI since coming off the disabled list last Tuesday.

19. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 42-47

Last Week: 22

Josh Harrison’s inclusion on the All-Star team was a bit puzzling (personally I’m not a huge fan of every team getting an All-Star just for the sake of it), but at least he finished the first half strong by homering as part of a three-hit effort Sunday against the Cubs. He had been just two for his last 28 prior to Sunday’s outburst. Starling Marte has looked rusty in his rehab assignment (7-for-24) but he’s still a must-own in fantasy leagues after hitting .311 with 47 steals in 2016. His 80-game PED suspension is up on July 18.

20. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 41-47

Last Week: 20

Toronto didn’t lose any ground this week despite going full Charlie Brown Sunday against Houston. Marcus Stroman felt he deserved to be on the AL All-Star team and it’s hard to argue his stance. The reigning World Baseball Classic MVP has logged a compelling 1.37 ERA over his last three starts and leads the Jays with nine victories. It’s been slim pickings for Josh Donaldson this year but at least he’ll go to the break on a high note. He’s hit .600 with five RBI during his four-game hitting streak.

21. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 42-46

Last Week: 17

Mark Trumbo is well off his pace from last year when he led the majors with 47 round-trippers but he’s been better recently, chipping in with four homers over his last 10 appearances. Sunday extended his hitting streak to eight games. Dylan Bundy’s last four starts have been a bloodbath. The 24-year-old has served up six long balls over that span while watching his ERA skyrocket from 3.29 to its current 4.33. Three true outcomes specialist Chris Davis will return from the DL after the break to try and give Baltimore’s stagnant offense a spark.

22. Miami Marlins

Record: 41-46

Last Week: 25

Could Giancarlo Stanton be any hotter? Not likely. He’s been absolutely smoking the ball, batting .478 with five homers and eight RBI over his last six games. Justin Bour has more home runs and RBI in the first half than he did all of last season. Bour would be a nice get for the first-base-needy Yankees, who have been forced to start Ji-Man Choi and Austin Romine at first in recent days.

23. New York Mets

Record: 39-47

Last Week: 21

This year New York has had the pleasure of watching ex-Mets Daniel Murphy and Justin Turner have monster seasons for their respective clubs. I’m sure GM Sandy Alderson isn’t losing any sleep over that. The Mets were recently spurned by Bartolo Colon, who opted to sign a minor league deal with Minnesota instead of returning to his old stomping grounds in Queens. It’s just the latest in a long line of embarrassments for the fading Metropolitans.

24. Detroit Tigers

Record: 39-48

Last Week: 23

Will the struggling Tigers blow it all up at the trade deadline? When asked about the recent rumblings, former MVP Justin Verlander said, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” That sounds ominous, but if the Tigers do decide to clean house, closer Justin Wilson will likely be the first to go. The left-hander has registered a masterful 12.85 K/9 and is drawing interest from the Astros, Cubs, Dodgers and (obviously) the Nationals. The Tigers have a losing record at the break for the first time since 2005.

25. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 39-49

Last Week: 26

Boy the Reds guessed right on Scooter Gennett. Acquired as an offseason waiver claim from Milwaukee, the diminutive 27-year-old has amassed an impressive .311/.363/.603 triple slash over 209 at-bats this year. It took a couple starts for him to dust off the cobwebs but Homer Bailey has been much smoother over his last two outings, contributing a microscopic 1.42 ERA during that span. Joey Votto is on pace for 48 homers, which would be the most by a Red since 1977 when George Foster set a team record with 52 long balls.

26. Chicago White Sox

Record: 38-49

Last Week: 24

Avisail Garcia’s bat has gone dormant. The first-time All-Star hasn’t hit a lick over his last eight games, enduring a 1-for-30 dry spell to end the first half. His average has plummeted from .341 to .310 during that span. While Garcia has fallen down the rabbit hole, Jose Quintana has had his best stretch of the season. The left-hander has cruised to a 2.43 ERA during his five-start unbeaten streak and matched a season-high with 10 punch-outs Saturday against the Rockies.

27. San Diego Padres

Record: 38-50

Last Week: 27

Is Jhoulys Chacin, dare I say it, a worthy fantasy add? Well we’re getting there. He’s been an assassin over his last six starts, going 4-2 in that span with a picturesque 2.11 ERA. All-Star lefty Brad Hand hasn’t allowed a run in his last 12 outings and now sports a praise-worthy 11.49 K/9 for the season. He could make a contender very happy if the Padres ship him out at the trade deadline, as they’ve been known to do.

28. Oakland Athletics

Record: 39-50

Last Week: 28

Sonny Gray has upped his trade value by dominating over his last three starts. He’s gone 2-1 in that span with a brilliant 1.71 ERA. It’s also likely the A’s will deal veteran Jed Lowrie to make room for stud prospect Franklin Barreto at second base. Khris Davis in on pace for 44 homers, which would be the most by an Athletic since Mark McGwire slugged 52 totally legit long balls in 1996.

29. San Francisco Giants

Record: 34-56

Last Week: 29

San Francisco’s season from Hell keeps getting worse. Austin Slater, who had been doing a nice job manning left field for the Giants, is a long shot to return this year after suffering a torn adductor muscle in his right hip. Even Mr. Consistent Buster Posey hasn’t done much lately, managing just two hits in his last 18 at-bats. On the plus side, Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) and Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) are expected to return this weekend against San Diego.

30. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 29-58

Last Week: 30

It was a rough (that’s putting it lightly) first half for the Phillies but at least they ended it with style. Jerad Eickhoff spun five shutout innings Sunday in his return from the DL while notching his first win of the season. The Phillies mashed six homers in that game including two by Freddy Galvis. It was Galvis’ second multi-homer game of the year after leaving the yard twice against San Francisco on June 4.

