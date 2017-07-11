Daily Dose: All Rise

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

We didn’t get to see the Giancarlo Stanton vs. Aaron Judge showdown in the finals of Monday’s Home Run Derby like everyone wanted. But, the league’s leading home run hitter put on a heck of a show as he cruised to victory.

No. 1 seed and defending champ Stanton was upset by No. 8 seed Gary Sanchez in the first round 17-16, and it looked like No. 2 seed Judge might get surprised in the first round, too, after No. 7 seed Justin Bour slugged 22 bombs. However, Judge matched Bour’s 22 and then swatted another one in the bonus round to advance.

Things got much easier for the Yankees’ slugger after that. He bested Cody Bellinger in the semifinals with over a minute left on the clock. Judge then topped a noticeably gassed Miguel Sano in the finals with over two minutes to spare.

There were four home runs hit 500+ feet on the night, and Judge hit every one of them. His longest of the evening traveled a whopping 513 feet.

Although he wouldn’t commit to it when asked by ESPN’s Buster Olney right after Monday’s win, Judge will surely be back to defend his crown next year in Washington, D.C. Bryce Harper has already pledged to be in the event in 2018 if he’s an All-Star, and Stanton figures to be in it again, as well. That should be fun.

All-Star Game Lineups and Starters

The All-Star Game no longer “counts,” (thankfully) as homefield advantage for the World Series starting this season will go to the pennant winner with the better regular season won-loss record. That means Tuesday’s contest is back to being an exhibition as it should be, with only bragging rights on the line.

National League manager Joe Maddon and American League skipper Brad Mills (who is filling in for the ailing Terry Francona) on Monday revealed their lineups and starting pitchers for Tuesday’s festivities. It will be Max Scherzer taking the ball for the NL and Chris Sale toeing the rubber for the AL. Neither choice comes as a surprise, of course. They each lead their respective leagues in strikeouts, and by a wide margin, with Sale’s 178 whiffs just ahead of Scherzer’s 173. Scherzer leads the Senior Circuit in ERA (2.10) and WHIP (0.78), while Sale ranks second on the Junior Circuit in ERA (2.75) and first in WHIP (0.90).

The lineups for each league are as follows:

American League

1. Jose Altuve, 2B

2. Jose Ramirez, 3B

3. Aaron Judge, RF

4. George Springer, LF

5. Carlos Correa, SS

6. Justin Smoak, 1B

7. Corey Dickerson, DH

8. Salvador Perez, C

9. Mookie Betts, CF

National League

1. Charlie Blackmon, CF

2. Giancarlo Stanton, DH

3. Bryce Harper, RF

4. Buster Posey, C

5. Daniel Murphy, 2B

6. Nolan Arenado, 3B

7. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

8. Marcell Ozuna, LF

9. Zack Cozart, SS

American League Quick Hits: Mike Trout (thumb) hit a triple, drew three walks and scored three runs Sunday in his final rehab game with High-A Inland Empire. He’s on tract to be activated for the start of the second half on Friday … Starlin Castro (hamstring) said Monday that he expects to play in rehab games with Double-A Trenton on Thursday and Friday, seemingly putting him on track for activation as soon as Saturday … Robinson Cano admitted Monday that the right quad injury that sent him to the disabled list back in May still bothers him … Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings Sunday in his latest rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket. He’s slated to rejoin the Red Sox’ rotation next week … Aaron Hicks (oblique) isn't expected to resume baseball activities until at least July 25 … The Yankees officially released Chris Carter on Monday …

National League Quick Hits: Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) allowed just one unearned run while striking out eight over six innings Monday in a rehab start with High-A San Jose. He’s slated to rejoin the Giants’ rotation on Saturday in San Diego … Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen indicated Sunday that the club would talk about the possibility of bringing Noah Syndergaard (lat) back as a reliever, depending on the club’s needs at the time and whether they are in contention. Syndergaard is set to resume a throwing program in less than two weeks … Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Friday … Matt Harvey (shoulder) will resume a throwing program at the start of the second half … Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports has reported that the Angels, Blue Jays and Royals are three teams "that have at least mentioned" Dee Gordon in trade talks with the Marlins … ESPN's Buster Olney hears that the Yankees' and Marlins' trade talks regarding Justin Bour have been "only cursory" and "non-specific” … Kyle Hendricks (hand) allowed one run on two hits and a walk over 2 1/3 innings in a rehab start with Double-A Tennessee on Monday …