Top 10 Prospects: July 10

Monday, July 10, 2017

Here’s a look at the updated top 10 prospects for the 2017 season.



1. Yoan Moncada, IF, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 73 G, .282/.380/.451, 54 R, 9 2B, 3 3B, 11 HR, 33 RBI, 47 BB, 93 K, 16 SB at Triple-A Charlotte.



Moncada ends the first-half of the season on a strong note, hitting his 11th homer and earning a trip to the Futures Game. In all honesty, we expected to see him in the majors at this point, but the White Sox want to see him at his best -- and there’s also the financial implications -- before he gets a call to Chicago. Even with the strikeouts, Moncada’s ability to do anything and everything on the field makes him the best fantasy prospect in baseball for 2017 and beyond.



2. Lewis Brinson, Of, Milwaukee Brewers

2017 stats: 52 G, .339/.412/.573, 57 R, 19 2B, 2 3B, 10 HR, 42 RBI, 26 BB, 51 K, 10 SB at Triple-A Colorado Springs.



When Brinson is done playing, he might want to move to Colorado Springs He will remember it with fondness; at least statistically. Sometimes there’s a weird place where a prospect is too good for Triple-A, and not quite ready for the big leagues. Brinson might be in that space, but I think it’s just a matter of him making a couple of adjustments at the highest level. If or when he gets that chance, I’d bet he does much better. And no, it’s not me saying he can’t do much worse, even if that were true.





Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

3. Amed Rosario, SS New York Mets

2017 stats: 83 G, .327/.365/.474, 55 R, 16 2B, 7 3B, 7 HR, 52 RBI, 20 BB, 58 K, 16 SB at Triple-A Las Vegas.



In the month of June, Rosario hit .237/.285/.360. In the month of July, Rosario has a 1.136 OPS. July is better than June. Some of Rosario’s struggles the previous month can be attributed to regression to the mean, and some of the success in July can be attributed to the fact that he’s only played five games this month. Nevertheless, Rosario is back to crushing the baseball, and it’s a darn shame it’s happening in Las Vegas rather than New York.



4. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

2017 stats: 80 G, .292/.336/.451, 56 R, 17 2B, 8 3B, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 22 BB, 73 K, 21 SB at Triple-A Gwinnett.



Remember how we mentioned about a month ago that Albies was really struggling? Yeah, it’s fair to say that’s no longer the case. In fact, since May 23, he’s hitting .323/.364/.512 with five triples, five homers and eight stolen bases. All this and -- again -- he’s still one of the youngest players in Triple-A. Ridiculous. Albies has a chance to be a fantasy star, and his ability to run and make hard contact from both sides of the plate gives him a high floor as well.





5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

2017 stats: 83 G, .289/.395/.576, 61 R, 19 2B, 4 3B, 20 HR, 66 RBI, 47 BB, 53 K, 2 SB at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.



In a week that saw Hoskins have his batting average and slugging percentage drop, he was still able to see his on-base percentage go up. If you’re in a league where on-base percentage isn’t in play that might not seem like a big deal, but it’s always nice to see hitters show patience even when things aren’t going their way. Hoskins still has some of the best numbers of any first baseman in minor-league baseball, and he’s absolutely earned the right to see how he’ll handle big-league pitching. Soon.



6. Chance Adams, RHP, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 17 G, 1.94 ERA, 92.2 IP, 56 H, 6 HR, 37 BB, 96 K at Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Joe Girardi recently stated that they aren’t considering Adams as a potential reliever to end the year. Some might take that as a negative. I’m an optimist. Right now, it’s tough to believe there are five starters better than Adams currently on the Yankees’ roster, and he should get a chance to show that before the end of the year. He’s the least likely of any player here to make his debut, but if he does get the chance, look out. He has the stuff and command to be a very good starting pitcher.



7. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

2017 stats: 77 G, .300/.369.575, 48 R, 19 2B, 3 3B, 18 HR, 56 RBI, 31 BB, 55 K at Double-A Portland.



There’s a strong chance that Devers gets promoted to Triple-A before the end of the week, and if it’s not the end of this week, it won’t be too long before that. He’s shown all that needs to be shown at the Double-A level, now it’s time to see if he can handle the rigors of the International League. Expect him to hit that pitching well, and then expect him to get a chance to face pitching at the highest level sometime (relatively) soon after that.



8. Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 17 G, 4.98 ERA, 90.1 IP, 97 H, 15 HR, 41 BB, 97 K at Triple-A Charlotte.



It’s been an up and down (mostly down) first half for Giolito, but he certainly ended it on the right note. He pitched seven strong innings and allowed just two hits, and he struck out 10 while walking only two hitters. This is the Giolito the White Sox want to see over the rest of the year, and it’s certainly within him to do that. It’s just a matter of stringing a couple of starts like this together before we see him in the Chicago rotation.



9. Dominic Smith, 1B, New York Mets

2017 stats: 89 G, .330/.382/.500, 58 R, 23 2B, 1 3B, 12 HR, 58 RB, 29 BB, 64 SO at Triple-A Las Vegas.



One of the common “complaints” with Smith right now is that he doesn’t hit for enough power. Smith must have heard the naysayers, because he hit four homers this week and upped his slugging percentage nearly 30 points. No, he’s not going to put up Cody Bellinger-like power numbers, but 20-plus homer seasons are certainly possible, and are probably likely. As soon as Lucas Duda is dealt, Smith should get a chance to play every day at first.



10. Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 stats: 64 G, .248/.313/.558, 43 R, 16 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 35 RBI, 23 BB, 47 K, 10 SB at Triple-A Indianapolis.



Meadows remains on this list, but it’s getting a little harder to justify. Call it a case of there being no real obvious candidate to replace him, and the fact that there’s a strong chance that the Pirates move Andrew McCutchen before the trade deadline. That would open up a clear spot for Meadows, and despite those not-so-spectacular numbers, he’s talented enough to succeed. He’ll also need to get healthy, but assuming he does, there’s a golden opportunity here. Again.



Also considered: Michael Kopech, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Willy Adames, SS, Tampa Bay Rays; Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays