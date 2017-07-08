Week That Was: McCrushin

Saturday, July 8, 2017

Rumors of Andrew McCutchen's demise were greatly exaggerated.





That concerns were reaching a high point in late May, as the former MVP's OPS sagged into the low 600s, was understandable enough. He was stunningly mediocre last year, and during the first several weeks of 2017, the decline only appeared to be worsening.





But on May 24th he kicked off an eight-game hitting streak, and since that date he's slashing an absolutely ridiculous .413/.506/.724 with 10 homers and 29 RBI in 38 games. This week was just par for the course, as McCutchen enjoyed a trio of three-hit games, including a two-homer effort on July 4th.





If you bought low on him in the early going, congrats. If you held on, good for you. Despite showing signs of burnout at times in recent seasons, McCutchen is as hot as he's ever been right now.





Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.





* The Twins continue to hang around in the AL Central, keeping pace with the first-place Indians despite an abysmal rotation that offers minimal reliability outside of Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios. So it's not entirely surprising that they're taking a chance on Bartolo Colon following his recent release by Atlanta. Big Sexy inked a minor-league deal with Minnesota on Friday, surely seeing it as his fastest path back to the big leagues.





He will report to Class-AAA Rochester but given the state of Minny's starting corps, the expectation should be that Colon is up in the majors shortly after the All Star break. He was obviously terrible over 13 starts with the Braves, but the 44-year-old was quite good as recently as last year, and American League lineups have lost familiarity with him.





There's a chance he can put together a decent run for the Twins, but obviously the low ceiling/low floor equation here isn't too attractive.





* If you weren't aware that thoracic outlet syndrome was a thing up until recently, you're not alone. But now, the diagnosis is commonplace, and Kansas City's Nate Karns became the latest case when it was announced he's likely in line for TOS surgery.





The righty hasn't pitched since May due to forearm tightness, which is now being traced to the condition. So far this year the track record for pitchers coming back from this surgery (Matt Harvey, Phil Hughes, Tyson Ross) has not been very good. Hopefully Karns, who was missing bats at a solid rate before he went down, can buck the trend in 2018.





* Sidelined since early May with a forearm strain, Zach Britton was finally activated on Wednesday following a two-month absence. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter laid out a plan to ease the elite reliever back into closer duties, and that's made easier by Brad Brach's solid performance in the role, but Britton should be appearing in the ninth again in no time.





* Freddie Freeman is full of surprises. When the Braves slugger went down with a fractured wrist in mid-May, the expectation was that he'd be out 8-10 weeks, but he beat that timeline handily by returning to the lineup on Tuesday, after just two minor-league rehab games. And on top of that, he reemerged across the diamond at third base, a position he had never before played in the majors.





The Braves and Freeman were making good on a plan that materialized in the weeks leading up to his activation, with Matt Adams tearing it up in his stead at first base. It's great news for fantasy owners, who will soonbe able to use Freeman at third while plugging in another slugger at first – as of Saturday morning, Freeman only needs two more starts at the hot corner to gain Yahoo eligibility at the position.





* The stuff has long been there for Mike Foltynewicz. Finally, at age 25, the results are starting to match. After picking up his fourth straight win with a strong effort in Washington on Thursday, he now owns a 2.98 ERA in seven starts since the beginning of June.





He's getting strikeouts, limiting the walks, and rattling off quality starts. Folty appears primed for a monster second half.





* The back end of the Rangers bullpen is all out of sorts. Last weekend, skipper Jeff Banister announced that he'd be giving Matt Bush a break from the closer role amidst a slump that had seen him blow four saves in his past eight attempts. It appeared that the top candidate to receive chances during the demotion was Keone Kela, who's been dominant with a 2.64 ERA and 0.88 WHIP, but he hit the DL on Monday with shoulder soreness.





So, who's in line to pick up saves for Texas now?That isn't totally clear. Hard-throwing Jose LeClerc has been the next-best performer in the bullpen, but his shaky control is a little scary in the ninth. It wouldn't be surprising to see Bush quickly regain his role, especially since he turned in three clean outings over the past week.





* Alex Wood improved to 10-0 on Wednesday with yet another brilliant outing, this time delivering seven shutout innings with 10 strikeouts against the Diamondbacks. He was initially snubbed from the All Star team when rosters were announced early in the week, but was announced as an injury replacement on Friday. As it should be – he has been unbelievable.





* The best player in baseball is on the verge of returning for the Angels. Mike Trout started a rehab stint at Single-A on Thursday and so far he's hitless in five at-bats. It sounds like he's feeling fine and should be ready to rejoin the big-league club after the All Star break.





* On the same day that Carlos Gonzalez returned to the Rockies after a brief stint on the shelf, Ian Desmond landed on the DL with a right calf strain. Gerardo Parra, activated on Friday, should see the lion's share of time in left field while Desmond is out, and looks like a solid add with availability in more than 90 percent of Yahoo leagues.





* Another sleeper worth a look: Marcus Semien, who was activated Thursday after spending nearly three months on the shelf with a wrist injury. The A's shortstop is owned in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues after smacking 27 homers in 2016. Of note: he's 5-for-5 on steals in just 12 games this year for Oakland.