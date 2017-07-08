Daily Dose: Jesus Leads Crew

Saturday, July 8, 2017

While Judge's tremendous displays of power are becoming a regular occurrence this season, it was a different rookie slugger who stole the show on Friday night in New York.

Jesus Aguilar went 3-for-4, blasted a pair of home runs and drove home a career-best seven runs, leading the red-hot Brewers to a 9-4 victory over the Yankees. The seven RBI tied a Brewers' franchise record.

The 27-year-old got the Brewers on the board, swatting a two-run homer off of Yankees' starter Jordan Montgomery in the fourth inning. He then chipped in a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning the pulled the Brewers even at 4-4. The best was yet to come.

In his next trip to the plate, Aguilar unloaded on a 3-2 offering from Tyler Clippard, crushing a grand slam into the seats in center field, putting the Brewers ahead to stay.

It's Aguilar's second consecutive three-hit game. He's now hitting a mighty .299/.357/.567 with nine homers and 34 RBI in only 182 plate appearances.

It's gotten to the point where he'll be in the Brewers' lineup on a nightly basis against left-handed pitching and could also see at-bats against the occasional right-hander while he's red-hot. He deserves a look in deeper mixed leagues that set daily lineups.

On Friday, his start came at the expense of Eric Thames, who has started to sit more and more against opposing left-handers.

For the Brewers, the victory was their fifth in a row and eighth in their last nine games. They now sit at nine games over the .500 mark at 49-40. That puts the upstart Brewers 4 1/2 games ahead of the defending World Champion Cubs in the National League Central.

Judge Clips the Clipper

It seems as though every night Aaron Judge does something to add to the resume of the astonishing season that he is having. Friday night in New York was no different.

The 25-year-old slugger went deep for the third consecutive game, crushing a changeup off of Brewers' top pitching prospect Josh Hader for a solo shot, his 30th of the season.

In doing so, he passed the legendary Joe DiMaggio for most home runs by a rookie in franchise history. DiMaggio clubbed 29 home runs over 138 games during his rookie campaign as a 21-year-old in 1936.

Judge has surpassed the Yankee Clipper in only 82 games.

He also became just the 36th player in major league history, and only the second rookie, to hit 30 or more home runs prior to the All-Star break. The only rookie to hit more is Mark McGwire, who clubbed 33 long balls during the first half of his epic rookie campaign in 1987.

Judge is leading all of baseball in a plethora of offensive categories including home runs, RBI, runs scored, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and total bases.

He's slashing an absolutely absurd .330/.448/.701 with 30 homers, 66 RBI, 75 runs scored and six stolen bases on the season while registering a 104/59 K/BB ratio across 357 plate appearances.

He'll have his tape-measure power on full display at the Home Run Derby on Monday night in Miami.

Spring(er)ing into Action

Not to be overshadowed by what Aaron Judge has accomplished this season, George Springer has been putting on an impressive power display in his own right during his age-27 season.

The dynamic young outfielder had another monster day at the dish in Friday's rout of the Blue Jays, going 4-for-4 with a pair of homers and five RBI which match his career best.

Springer blasted a three-run homer off of Jays' starter Aaron Sanchez in the second inning that increased the Astros' early advantage to 5-0. He added on a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning then capped off the game's scoring with a solo shot to right-center in the seventh.

He appears to be really coming into his own at the plate this season. He's striking out at the lowest rate of his career (22.4%) while slashing a tremendous .307/.378/.614 to go with his 27 homers and 60 RBI.

The only thing that has been lacking from a fantasy perspective are the stolen bases. Springer has swiped just two bases in five attempts on the season after nabbing 25 bags over the previous two seasons.

When asked about Springer's recent power surge after the game, Astros' manager A.J. Hinch simply responded by saying, "No park can hold him right now". Springer has now homered nine times in his last 18 games and should obliterate the career-high 29 homers that he swatted during the 2016 season.

American League Quick Hits: Indians' manager Terry Francona underwent emergency heart surgery on Thursday to address an irregular heartbeat. Brad Mills will take his place as the manager for the American League squad in Tuesday's All-Star Game. Francona is expected to return to manage the Indians immediately after the break... Chris Archer, Robinson Cano, Chris Devenski, Brandon Kintzler, Roberto Osuna and Justin Upton have been added to the American League All-Star squad as injury replacements... Brad Miller returned to action on Friday after missing a month with a strained groin... Matt Holliday and Starlin Castro are expected to rejoin the Yankees immediately after the All-Star break... Matt Shoemaker has been shut down for 7-10 days due to posterior interosseous nerve syndrome... The Blue Jays moved the struggling Joe Biagini back to the bullpen... Avisail Garcia was scratched from the White Sox' starting lineup due to a sprained right middle finger. He's expected to return to the lineup on Sunday... Chris Davis (oblique) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Monday... Nate Karns could require season-ending surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome... The Twins signed veteran right-hander Bartolo Colon to a minor league contract... Charlie Morton spun six innings of one-run ball to beat the Blue Jays in his return from the disabled list... Carlos Correa extended his hitting streak to a career-best 15 games and slugged his 18th homer in a victory over the Blue Jays... Dustin Pedroia launched his first home run since May 7 in a victory over the Rays... Carlos Carrasco punched out 11 over seven innings of two-run ball to beat the Tigers... Francisco Lindor had three hits, three RBI and a stolen base in a win against the Tigers... Rougned Odor went 3-for-4 with a homer in a victory over the Angels. He has hit safely in nine straight contests and homered in five of his last seven... Mike Trout (thumb) will remain on his minor league rehab assignment through at least Monday... Cole Hamels fired 7 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out six in a win over the Angels... Manny Machado went 4-for-5 with a pair of homers in a losing effort against the Twins...Nelson Cruz homered and drove home three runs as the Mariners topped the Athletics... James Paxton fanned nine over seven innings of two-run ball against the Athletics to earn his seventh victory...





National League Quick Hits: Michael Taylor landed on the disabled list with a "mild" right oblique strain He's expected to return shortly after the All-Star break... Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Brewers are prepared to be buyers at the trade deadline and have begun looking into available starting pitchers such as Jose Quintana and Sonny Gray... Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) remains on track to return to the Giants' rotation on July 15 against the Padres... Alex Wood was added to the National League All-Star squad. It's a travesty that it took this long to get him there... After Wednesday's rainout, the Mets announced that they'll skip Rafael Montero's next scheduled start... Michael Conforto (hand) is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Saturday...Brandon Finnegan underwent successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder... Kris Bryant had four hits, including a pair of homers, in Friday's victory over the Pirates... R.A. Dickey carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out seven while allowing just one run in a no-decision against the Nationals... Daniel Murphy delivered a walk-off RBI single to beat the Braves in the 10th inning... Josh Hader earned his first career victory, striking out seven over three innings of one-run ball in relief on Friday... Dexter Fowler took Jacob deGrom deep in his return from the disabled list... Austin Slater left Friday's game after aggravating his right hip injury and is likely heading to the disabled list... Joey Votto slugged his 25th homer in a loss to the Diamondbacks... Austin Hedges crushed a pair of solo homers, leading the Padres past the Phillies... Zack Greinke punched out seven over seven shutout innings in a victory over the Reds... Nolan Arenado homered and plated five, leading the Rockies in a rout over the White Sox... Dan Straily carried a bid for a shutout into the ninth inning of an impressive victory over the Giants... Giancarlo Stanton swatted his 24th homer in that victory.