Podcast: Big-Name Returns

Friday, July 7, 2017


In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva are back from the Fourth of July holiday to discuss the returns of Freddie Freeman, Kyle Schwarber, and Zach Britton. They also check in on injury rehabs for Mike Trout and Madison Bumgarner while breaking down several players on the rise in fantasy leagues.

 

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter via @drewsilv or @djshort.

 

D.J. Short is a Rotoworld senior baseball writer and hosts the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast. You can also find him on Twitter and Facebook.
