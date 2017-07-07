Podcast: Big-Name Returns

Friday, July 7, 2017

In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva are back from the Fourth of July holiday to discuss the returns of Freddie Freeman, Kyle Schwarber, and Zach Britton. They also check in on injury rehabs for Mike Trout and Madison Bumgarner while breaking down several players on the rise in fantasy leagues.

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter via @drewsilv or @djshort.

Editor's Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts

Subscribe via RSS

Subscribe via Stitcher