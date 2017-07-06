FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, July 6, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have another split day today with a four-game early slate, followed by a seven-game main slate. I’ll be focusing on the main slate for today’s writeup, and it’s a solid one, as we have Chris Sale taking the hill, along with some quality spots for offense.

Pitchers





Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox, $11,800- Sale continues to dominate MLB hitters and has racked up at least nine strikeouts in six of his last seven starts. He’s getting a positive park shift heading to Tampa and carries a 2.60 SIERA, 2.70 xFIP and dominant 35.5% strikeout rate. Sale has faced Tampa twice this year and has breezed through, with 24 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched and just four total earned runs allowed. Tampa also is second in MLB in strikeout rate against LHPs at 26.5%, so this profiles as an elite strikeout spot for Sale.

Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins, $9,300 – I want to be able to squeeze in some Houston bats in GPPs, so my favorite cheaper non-Sale option is Berrios. He’s finally living up to the hype that he generated in the minor leagues and this looks like a good bounce-back spot from his recent poor outing against the Royals. He’ll face a very right-handed heavy Baltimore lineup tonight and Berrios’ biggest issues have come against LHPs. He’s dominated RHBs this year with a .246 wOBA allowed, 29.4% strikeout rate along with an extremely low 18.8% hard-hit rate. He’s also in a nice spot to pick up the win, as Minnesota is a -155 favorite on the MLB odds board.

Catcher





Evan Gattis, Houston Astros, $2,700 – Gattis has seen sporadic playing time recently, but as long as he’s in the lineup, I’m locking him in. The Astros just continue to pile up runs, so I want plenty of exposure to them against Francisco Liriano. Gattis has been producing quality numbers in the games that he’s played and this is a nice spot for the Houston RHBs. Liriano is wild (12% BB%), so his outings always have the potential to result in big innings, and RHBs are hitting him for a .370 wOBA 1.2 HR/9 and a 35.5% hard-hit rate.

Also Consider – Jason Castro, Austin Hedges

First Base





Wil Myers, San Diego Padres, $3,200 – First base is oddly tough tonight, as there aren’t a ton of pitchers to attack. I was looking to lock in Yuli Gurriel, but his salary has sky rocketed on FanDuel, so I can’t pay his price. I’ll instead drop down to Myers, who is getting a park boost and will face a home run pitcher in Josh Tomlin, who is allowing 1.58 HR/9 for his career. He’s also getting crushed by RHBs this year for a .395 wOBA, 2.1 HR/9 and a 36% hard-hit rate.

Also Consider – Marwin Gonzalez, Yonder Alonso

Second Base





Jose Altuve, Houston Astros, $4,000 – He’ll be tough to fit alongside Sale, so he’s not a cash game must, but he’s someone I want exposure to, considering the Astros are my favorite offense on the slate. I already hit on Liriano’s issues with walks as well as his struggles with RHBs this year. Altuve is heating up and has been active on the base paths. He also has a great history against LHPs, with a .386 wOBA against LHP for his career.

Also Consider - Daniel Murphy, Jed Lowrie (value), Robinson Cano, Brian Dozier

Third Base





Kyle Seager, Seattle Mariners, $2,500 - Seager is having a down year, but his price has bottomed out at $2,500, and this is a slate that I need value with Sale and the Houston bats. He’ll have the platoon advantage on Paul Blackburn, who will be making his second start at the MLB level. We don’t have a great read on Blackburn due to his sample size, but at this price I’ll side with the veteran in Seager.

Also Consider – Miguel Sano, Alex Bregman

Shortstop





Jorge Polanco ($2,800) or Eduardo Escobar ($2,900), Minnesota Twins - Outside of Carlos Correa, who is expensive and may not even play, there is no one I want to spend on at shortstop, so I’ll save with whoever starts between Escobar and Polanco. They should find themselves hitting sixth or seventh and make a nice mini-value stack along with Max Kepler. There aren’t many pitchers to attack tonight, and Dylan Bundy has struggled with LHBs, so I like grabbing some of the cheap Minnesota LHB to fit in a Sale or expensive Houston RHBs.

Also Consider – Carlos Correa

Outfield





Max Kepler, Minnesota Twins, $2,700 – Kepler has been boom or bust, but he’s cheap and does have upside, as evidenced by his recent 40 FanDuel point game. He should be hitting in the middle of the order, and Dylan Bundy is allowing a .346 wOBA, 1.5 HR/9 and 39% hard-hit rate along with a low 12% strikeout rate.

George Springer, Houston Astros, $4,400 – Bryce Harper against a pitcher who can struggle with LHPs is also firmly in play on the high end, but I’ll roll with Springer as my high end pick. The salary is tough to make work for cash games, but I’ll have some Astros stacks in GPPs. They are piling up runs, so I’ll just continue to ride the hot hand in a quality matchup. Springer has piled up multi-hits in six of his last eight games, and he has destroyed LHPs this year for a .481 wOBA, .383 ISO and 37.9% hard-hit rate.

Also Consider - Bryce Harper, Hunter Renfroe, Jose Pirela, Carlos Beltran