FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday

Thursday, July 6, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the main slate starting at 7:05 ET.

STARTING PITCHER

Popular Picks: Chris Sale, Rich Hill, Lance McCullers Jr.

Pivot: Jake Faria – Tampa Bay (FanDuel Price: $8,300)

Facing the Red Sox isn’t exactly an ideal spot, but at least Faria will be under the roof of Tropicana Field instead of hitter-friendly Fenway Park. Tampa’s rookie has looked sharp with five straight quality starts to begin his major league career. He has proven the ability to shut down some powerful offenses (at TOR, at DET, at BAL) with strikeout upside along the way (35 K’s in 32.1 IP). Tonight’s draw vs Boston undoubtedly serves as his most difficult matchup to date. However, the young right-hander has shown enough fantasy potential to be considered as a GPP Pivot to save some cap space.

CATCHER

Popular Picks: Evan Gattis, Mike Zunino, Matt Wieters

Pivot: Bruce Maxwell – Oakland (FanDuel Price: $2,300)

I won’t sugarcoat it: the catcher position is a joke tonight. Evan Gattis is the only obvious lift, as the other listed popular picks are admittedly somewhat of a stretch. In other words, there’s plenty of room to get creative in tournaments. Maxwell represents one avenue to unleash that ingenuity, stepping in as Oakland’s primary catcher with Stephen Vogt off the team and Josh Phegley on paternity leave. Maxwell made some fantasy noise yesterday (22.2 FP), and he’ll look to replicate that success against Seattle’s mediocre RHP Sam Gaviglio.

FIRST BASE

Popular Picks: Edwin Encarnacion, Ryan Zimmerman, Wil Myers, Justin Smoak

Pivot: Yonder Alonso – Oakland (FanDuel Price: $3,300)

If I made an All-Star team of MLB Pivots used throughout the season, Alonso would easily make the cut. He has had an awesome 2017 campaign, and a decent park shift in Seattle (nice to lefty power) could keep him going. The draw against RHP Sam Gaviglio and his 2.25 HR/9 split vs left-handed bats leaves room for upside.

SECOND BASE

Popular Picks: Jose Altuve, Daniel Murphy, Brian Dozier

Pivot: Carlos Asuaje – San Diego (FanDuel Price: $2,100)

Asuaje is a cheap tournament filler to help you reach for the expensive players at other positions. He’ll likely hit down in San Diego’s order, so hopefully he can make the most of his plate appearances with the top of the lineup offering some security. Cleveland pitcher Josh Tomlin has been erratic over the past few years, owning a 6.17 ERA this season. The Padres make for a sneaky stack against him.

THIRD BASE

Popular Picks: Miguel Sano, Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez

Pivot: Kyle Seager – Seattle (FanDuel Price: $2,500)

It’s safe to see that Kyle Seager is in a rut. He has recorded a hit in only two of his past eight games. However, he homered in each of those two outings, still maintaining viable fantasy upside. His talent level definitively supersedes this bargain salary, and Seager makes for a plausible tournament value when trying to fit pieces alongside an expensive pitcher (Chris Sale anyone?).

SHORTSTOP

Popular Picks: Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor

Pivot: Wilmer Difo / Stephen Drew – Washington (FanDuel Prices: $2,300 each)

Whoever gets the start at shortstop for Washington will be presented with a decent matchup. While Atlanta pitcher Michael Foltynewicz has looked really good as of late, let’s not forget his inflated .369 wOBA 1.64 HR/9 vs left-handed hitters over the past few seasons. In addition, Folty has one major blemish within his recent run: allowing 11 hits and eight earned runs in 3.1 innings against this same Nationals team on June 12.

OUTFIELD

Popular Picks: Bryce Harper, George Springer, Michael Brantley, Mookie Betts, Lonnie Chisenhall, Max Kepler, Brian Goodwin

Pivot 1: Jose Pirela – San Diego (FanDuel Price: $2,700)

Back to the Padres. Pirela has a nice power/speed combination with a premium lineup spot. As mentioned earlier, Cleveland pitcher Josh Tomlin is prone to blowing up, holding a .364 wOBA 2.14 HR/9 split against right-handed hitters. I’m also looking towards Hunter Renfroe ($3000) to jump on that vulnerability. However, when deciding between him and Pirela, I’ll take the latter. Pirela has an all-encompassing skillset to manufacture fantasy points through several different avenues.

Pivot 2: Jake Marisnick – Houston (FanDuel Price: $2,400)

Toronto veteran pitcher Francisco Liriano has been shaky as of late, yielding 12 earned runs in his past three starts. That could continue against this capable Houston offenses. Marisnick is an underrated piece within that, hoping to pounce on Liriano’s .379 wOBA 1.36 HR/9 split vs RHB.