FanDuel MLB Bargains: Thursday

Thursday, July 6, 2017

When looking at “bargains” on FanDuel, we'll typically focus on hitters who are $3,200 or lower. In general, we'll only highlight players at the top end of that scale if they have star potential.

Although 12 games are scheduled today, the action is split with four early, seven late, and one lost to the aether. Storms could affect the action in Philadelphia (the lost game) and Washington D.C. Let's focus our attention on the late slate since it's chock full of aces – Chris Sale, Robbie Ray, Jose Berrios, Lance McCullers, and others.

Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather closer to game time. Rain, wind, or unexpected managerial decisions could open up additional sources of value. Be sure to keep an eye on the MLB Headlines and Injuries desk.

Onto the bargain plays...

1 – Francisco Liriano – SP – Toronto (FanDuel $6,900)

It's a good day to spend on your pitchers. If you opt to eschew a quality starter, Liriano at least has the capacity to fire a gem. He's flailed through most of 2017, posting a 5.66 ERA with 8.42 K/9 and 4.94 BB/9. The high walk rate is the most obvious issue in his profile. Otherwise, he looks like typical Liriano. He's allowed a sane home run rate, although he's had some issues stranding runners. The Astros make for a challenging opponent. To be entirely clear, this is a lottery ticket. You'll need your bats to mash.

2 – Mike Zunino – C – Seattle (FanDuel $2,500)

Zunino is a strikeout prone fly ball hitter set to face a pitch-to-contact ground ball hurler. Paul Blackburn's approach feeds right into Zunino's strengths as a hitter. This is one of the best matchups he's had all season. Zunino is an all or nothing selection. If he doesn't deliver a homer, he'll probably zero out.

3 – Wil Myers – 1B – San Diego (FanDuel $3,200)

On Chris Sale day, it's necessary to find some deep bargains. For that reason, I feel bad about pushing the bargain boundary with Myers. With the possible exception of Sam Travis (if he starts), there just aren't any valuable cold corner discounts. Myers at least has a desirable matchup against Josh Tomlin. The Indians righty spends too much time working within the strike zone. It makes him predictable. He's allowed 1.78 HR/9 which is right in line with his recent work. Myers clearly tried to adopt the popular fly ball approach. While he is hitting more fly balls with harder contact, the jolt to his strikeout rate (30.4 percent) isn't worth it. Still, he has a good shot at a homer tonight.

4 – Jason Kipnis – 2B – Cleveland (FanDuel $2,800)

By comparison, second base is stuffed with cheap bargains, although none have the raw talent of Kipnis. He's having a rough season which can be easily pinned upon a .242 BABIP. This may be another case of a popular approach not working for a specific player. He's increased his fly ball rate, but it's come at the expense of line drives. Additionally, he has not increased his hard contact rate. He still has the power, speed, and plate discipline to post big numbers against Dinelson Lamet.

5 – Kyle Seager – 3B – Seattle (FanDuel $2,500)

Seager is probably the top bargain in the entire slate. His $2,500 price tag is completely divorced from his $3,500 ability, although it should be noted that he's on a 0-for-15 slide. Like Zunino, Seager is a fly ball hitter primed to feast upon a middling ground ball pitcher. If there's a problem with Seager, it's that every Sale lineup will be using him.

6 – Ketel Marte – SS – Arizona (FanDuel $2,200)

This is a conditional recommendation for those aforementioned Sale rosters. Marte batted second yesterday against Alex Wood. With the Diamondbacks facing Rich Hill tonight, Marte may reprise his role atop the lineup. He hit well at Triple-A - .338/.391/.514 – although he's yet to do anything of interest through 16 major league plate appearances. It should be noted that six of those 16 came against Wood and Clayton Kershaw.

7 – Matt Kemp – OF – Atlanta (FanDuel $2,900)





Oddly, Kemp has not partaken of the leaguewide homer binge. He's popped only 12 blasts despite playing in a new bandbox. He's still having a useful season thanks to a mid-lineup role and a .356 BABIP. Overall, he's slashing .302/.345/.507. Although he has no platoon split this season, he has a long history of lefty mashing. He'll face Gio Gonzalez tonight. Kemp should also benefit from the recent return of Freddie Freeman.

8 – Enrique Hernandez – OF – Los Angeles (FanDuel $2,300)

Honestly, a matchup against Robbie Ray probably isn't the time to bust out Hernandez. However, this is the guy who's owned Madison Bumgarner. Perhaps no lefty is safe? Against southpaws, he's slashing .256/.348/.641 with 15 of 20 hits going for extra bases. He'll either produce big value or none at all.

9 – Max Kepler – OF – Minnesota (FanDuel $2,700)

Dylan Bundy isn't the most exploitable target either, but there's no need to shy away from using a guy or two against him. Kepler mashes righties. He has a .294/.364/.519 batting line, combining plate discipline with quality power. The Orioles bullpen is deep. That could limit Kepler's opportunities, especially if he doesn't get to Bundy.