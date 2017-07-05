Brad Johnson

Saves and Steals

Britton Returns Pt. 2

Wednesday, July 5, 2017


Instability abounds. Baltimore prepares to welcome back Zach Britton, but we've already been down this road. Fantasy owners who clung to Brad Brach were the winners last time. The situations in Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Texas are less certain. Most of the Angels bullpen is within striking distance for the ninth inning job. Meanwhile, the Cardinals and Rangers closers are trying to lose their role.

 

On the saves leaderboard, Greg Holland has maintained a four save lead over Craig Kimbrel. Brandon Kintzler and Alex Colome are right on Kimbrel's heels. The last week yielded three saves for Addison Reed and Brandon Maurer.

 

Over in stolen base land, Trea Turner still holds the lead with 35 steals. Alas, he's out for awhile with a serious wrist injury. Billy Hamilton (33) and Dee Gordon (29) will soon surpass him. The last week belonged to Whit Merrifield. He surprised with five swipes in as many attempts. Manuel Margot, Jose Altuve, and Danny Santana each stole four bases.

 

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

 

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Andrew Miller, Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

 

Despite a solo home run and his second walk of the season, Jansen converted his only two save opportunities this week. The same can't be said of Kimbrel. The solo home run he allowed on Monday led to a blown save. He also saved a pair.

 

If Miller and Allen continue to share closer duties, I'll be forced to bump them to the second tier despite easy Tier 1 talent. They locked down one game apiece.

 

Chapman allowed two runs on Monday while protecting a five run lead. He's still firing 100 mph bullets. Davis closed out his only opportunity.

 

Tier 2: The Core Performers (8)

 

Zach Britton, Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Addison Reed, New York Mets

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

 

Welcome back Britton! He's expected to be activated prior to tonight's game. Manager Buck Showalter says he'll be eased back into ninth inning duties. His first couple appearances could come in the seventh or eighth inning. When discussing a pitcher of Britton's caliber, the so-called “easing” often turns out to be purely talk. Even if Brach hangs on until the All Star Break, he's on his way out. Britton is a Tier 1 talent, but various uncertainties have led me to hedge a tad.

 

Holland had a trio of shaky outings in mid-to-late June. He's since rebounded with a couple no nonsense saves.

 

Osuna continues to pitch masterfully, adding six strikeouts and one save in three scoreless frames. Reed has been substantially less reliable, but he locked down three saves this week. He now has a 2.59 ERA with 9.07 K/9 and 1.08 BB/9.

 

Robertson notched a save and a win before going on paternity leave. He's done well enough to fetch a decent prize at the trade deadline. Giles also closed out a couple games.

 

Knebel failed to defend a tie game last Wednesday, leading to a loss. He allowed a run via a hit and three walks. On Friday, he avoided damage while navigating around a hit and two walks. Watch out for these blips. Knebel's greatest weakness is a shaky command of the strike zone.

 

Diaz has struggled with home runs, he's allowed three in his last four outings. Fortunately, his most recent appearance was a perfect four out save. Hopefully he's back on track.

 

Tier 3: Shaky Quality (4)

 

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

 

Colome was quite terrible in June, posting over an 8.00 ERA for the month. He's allowed at least one run in each of his last five appearances. His two most recent outings were still converted for saves despite coughing up three runs in two innings. Keep an eye on Tommy Hunter. He's reinvented himself as a cutter specialist. He's posted a 2.25 ERA with 10.13 K/9 and 2.63 BB/9.

 

Rivero rebounded from a loss last Tuesday, to pitch four clean frames. He picked up a save and seven strikeouts.

 

The Royals are very much in the playoff race which means Herrera is no longer trade bait. That's great news for his owners. There was a decent chance a team like the Yankees would have acquired Herrera for a setup role. Now onto the bad news. Herrera allowed three runs (two earned) on Saturday. The Royals were already down a pair of runs.

 

Chalk up a vulture win for Johnson. The righty blew it on Sunday, but his offense bailed him out. He saved two more earlier in the week.

 


