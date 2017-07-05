Britton Returns Pt. 2

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Chalk up a vulture win for Johnson. The righty blew it on Sunday, but his offense bailed him out. He saved two more earlier in the week.

The Royals are very much in the playoff race which means Herrera is no longer trade bait. That's great news for his owners. There was a decent chance a team like the Yankees would have acquired Herrera for a setup role. Now onto the bad news. Herrera allowed three runs (two earned) on Saturday. The Royals were already down a pair of runs.

Rivero rebounded from a loss last Tuesday, to pitch four clean frames. He picked up a save and seven strikeouts.

Colome was quite terrible in June, posting over an 8.00 ERA for the month. He's allowed at least one run in each of his last five appearances. His two most recent outings were still converted for saves despite coughing up three runs in two innings. Keep an eye on Tommy Hunter . He's reinvented himself as a cutter specialist. He's posted a 2.25 ERA with 10.13 K/9 and 2.63 BB/9.

Diaz has struggled with home runs, he's allowed three in his last four outings. Fortunately, his most recent appearance was a perfect four out save. Hopefully he's back on track.

Knebel failed to defend a tie game last Wednesday, leading to a loss. He allowed a run via a hit and three walks. On Friday, he avoided damage while navigating around a hit and two walks. Watch out for these blips. Knebel's greatest weakness is a shaky command of the strike zone.

Robertson notched a save and a win before going on paternity leave. He's done well enough to fetch a decent prize at the trade deadline. Giles also closed out a couple games.

Osuna continues to pitch masterfully, adding six strikeouts and one save in three scoreless frames. Reed has been substantially less reliable, but he locked down three saves this week. He now has a 2.59 ERA with 9.07 K/9 and 1.08 BB/9.

Holland had a trio of shaky outings in mid-to-late June. He's since rebounded with a couple no nonsense saves.

Welcome back Britton! He's expected to be activated prior to tonight's game. Manager Buck Showalter says he'll be eased back into ninth inning duties. His first couple appearances could come in the seventh or eighth inning. When discussing a pitcher of Britton's caliber, the so-called “easing” often turns out to be purely talk. Even if Brach hangs on until the All Star Break, he's on his way out. Britton is a Tier 1 talent, but various uncertainties have led me to hedge a tad.

Chapman allowed two runs on Monday while protecting a five run lead. He's still firing 100 mph bullets. Davis closed out his only opportunity.

If Miller and Allen continue to share closer duties, I'll be forced to bump them to the second tier despite easy Tier 1 talent. They locked down one game apiece.

Despite a solo home run and his second walk of the season, Jansen converted his only two save opportunities this week. The same can't be said of Kimbrel. The solo home run he allowed on Monday led to a blown save. He also saved a pair.

Instability abounds. Baltimore prepares to welcome back Zach Britton , but we've already been down this road. Fantasy owners who clung to Brad Brach were the winners last time. The situations in Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Texas are less certain. Most of the Angels bullpen is within striking distance for the ninth inning job. Meanwhile, the Cardinals and Rangers closers are trying to lose their role.

Instability abounds. Baltimore prepares to welcome back Zach Britton, but we've already been down this road. Fantasy owners who clung to Brad Brach were the winners last time. The situations in Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Texas are less certain. Most of the Angels bullpen is within striking distance for the ninth inning job. Meanwhile, the Cardinals and Rangers closers are trying to lose their role.

On the saves leaderboard, Greg Holland has maintained a four save lead over Craig Kimbrel. Brandon Kintzler and Alex Colome are right on Kimbrel's heels. The last week yielded three saves for Addison Reed and Brandon Maurer.

Over in stolen base land, Trea Turner still holds the lead with 35 steals. Alas, he's out for awhile with a serious wrist injury. Billy Hamilton (33) and Dee Gordon (29) will soon surpass him. The last week belonged to Whit Merrifield. He surprised with five swipes in as many attempts. Manuel Margot, Jose Altuve, and Danny Santana each stole four bases.

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Andrew Miller, Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Despite a solo home run and his second walk of the season, Jansen converted his only two save opportunities this week. The same can't be said of Kimbrel. The solo home run he allowed on Monday led to a blown save. He also saved a pair.

If Miller and Allen continue to share closer duties, I'll be forced to bump them to the second tier despite easy Tier 1 talent. They locked down one game apiece.

Chapman allowed two runs on Monday while protecting a five run lead. He's still firing 100 mph bullets. Davis closed out his only opportunity.

Tier 2: The Core Performers (8)

Zach Britton, Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Addison Reed, New York Mets

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Welcome back Britton! He's expected to be activated prior to tonight's game. Manager Buck Showalter says he'll be eased back into ninth inning duties. His first couple appearances could come in the seventh or eighth inning. When discussing a pitcher of Britton's caliber, the so-called “easing” often turns out to be purely talk. Even if Brach hangs on until the All Star Break, he's on his way out. Britton is a Tier 1 talent, but various uncertainties have led me to hedge a tad.

Holland had a trio of shaky outings in mid-to-late June. He's since rebounded with a couple no nonsense saves.

Osuna continues to pitch masterfully, adding six strikeouts and one save in three scoreless frames. Reed has been substantially less reliable, but he locked down three saves this week. He now has a 2.59 ERA with 9.07 K/9 and 1.08 BB/9.

Robertson notched a save and a win before going on paternity leave. He's done well enough to fetch a decent prize at the trade deadline. Giles also closed out a couple games.

Knebel failed to defend a tie game last Wednesday, leading to a loss. He allowed a run via a hit and three walks. On Friday, he avoided damage while navigating around a hit and two walks. Watch out for these blips. Knebel's greatest weakness is a shaky command of the strike zone.

Diaz has struggled with home runs, he's allowed three in his last four outings. Fortunately, his most recent appearance was a perfect four out save. Hopefully he's back on track.

Tier 3: Shaky Quality (4)

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Felipe Rivero, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

Colome was quite terrible in June, posting over an 8.00 ERA for the month. He's allowed at least one run in each of his last five appearances. His two most recent outings were still converted for saves despite coughing up three runs in two innings. Keep an eye on Tommy Hunter. He's reinvented himself as a cutter specialist. He's posted a 2.25 ERA with 10.13 K/9 and 2.63 BB/9.

Rivero rebounded from a loss last Tuesday, to pitch four clean frames. He picked up a save and seven strikeouts.

The Royals are very much in the playoff race which means Herrera is no longer trade bait. That's great news for his owners. There was a decent chance a team like the Yankees would have acquired Herrera for a setup role. Now onto the bad news. Herrera allowed three runs (two earned) on Saturday. The Royals were already down a pair of runs.

Chalk up a vulture win for Johnson. The righty blew it on Sunday, but his offense bailed him out. He saved two more earlier in the week.

Tier 4: Questions (6)

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

Seung Hwan Oh, Trevor Rosenthal, St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Bush, Jose Leclerc, Texas Rangers

Iglesias added his fourteenth and fifteenth saves over 2.1 scoreless innings. Overall, he has a 1.59 ERA with 10.44 K/9 and 3.63 BB/9.

Ramos is on the trade block, and he likely won't close for whoever acquires him. It's a shame since he's had another solid season including two more saves this week.

Rodney's 10.2 inning relief no hitter ended on Sunday with a blown save. However, he vultured a win out the experience while limiting the damage to only one run.

While Kintzler is exceptionally unexceptional, he's also supplied fantasy owners with steady production. I worry about his declining ground ball rate. So long as he allows somewhere around 0.72 HR/9, he should manage a roughly 3.00 ERA. The low strikeout rate is less than ideal, but it's worth overlooking for the saves. He picked up two more in four innings.

Trevor Rosenthal may have botched a very brief opportunity to recapture the closer role. He allowed a run while closing things out last Wednesday. On Saturday, he was called on for another save, only to load the bases with two outs. Michael Bowman came in to finish the frame. Then on Tuesday, Rosenthal pitched the eighth while Oh handled the ninth. The Cardinals trailed in that one. Keep a close eye on St. Louis.

Like Oh, Bush lost and likely regained his closer job in the last week. After blowing the save on Friday, Keone Kela and Leclerc were supposed to get a shot at taking the role. Kela is already on the disabled list and Leclerc blew a save on Sunday. Bush pitched the ninth inning of the Rangers' loss on Monday. We'll see how this shakes out.

Tier 5: Roller Coasters (7)

Justin Wilson, Detroit Tigers

Hector Neris, Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Maurer, San Diego Padres

Santiago Casilla, Oakland Athletics

Sam Dyson, San Francisco Giants

Cam Bedrosian, Bud Norris, Huston Street, Los Angeles Angels

Enny Romero, Matt Albers, Washington Nationals

Wilson had three scoreless appearances. Is the curse of Detroit lifting? Even though there have been some ninth inning hiccups, his season numbers remain attractive – 2.56 ERA with 13.36 K/9 and 3.41 BB/9.

Neris saved his only opportunity. Overall, he tossed three scoreless innings this week. Neshek had a blow up outing on Saturday.

Maurer recorded a trio of saves. If he sticks to his pattern, he lock down a couple more before allowing four runs.

Casilla was handed a loss and a blown save vulture win. Unfortunately, Doolittle also had a sloppy week, allowing three runs in 2.2 frames.

Dyson is indeed the guy in San Fran. And he's looking like vintage Dyson. Since joining the Giants, Dyson has 11.57 K/9, 2.89 BB/9, and a 3.86 ERA in 9.1 innings. Perhaps throwing to Buster Posey helps. While Jonathan Lucroy has a reputation for pitch framing, he's actually been quite bad at it this season. For a sinker specialist like Dyson, called strikes at the bottom of the zone are everything.

Who is closing in Los Angeles? Honestly, I don't know. Bedrosian is easily the most talented, but he blew the save last Wednesday. He pitched the seventh inning on Monday. Bud Norris tossed a scoreless seventh inning in his only outing since returning from the disabled list. Huston Street tossed the ninth on Monday, but the Angels were trailing. David Hernandez is also involved in the late innings. And a couple others like Blake Parker have posted superior numbers. It's a mess.

For as inscrutable as the Angels bullpen has become, it doesn't hold a candle to the Nationals relief corps. My latest theory is that the Nationals won't save another game all season.

*************************************

Injured

Jeurys Familia, New York Mets (blood clot)

Koda Glover, Washington Nationals (lower back stiffness)

Mark Melancon, San Francico Giants (right elbow)

Britton is supposed to be activated from the disabled list later today. Norris is already back from his minor injury.

The Deposed

Jeanmar Gomez, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Treinen, Washington Nationals

Ryan Madson, Oakland Athletics

Joaquin Benoit, Philadelphia Phillies

Sam Dyson, Texas Rangers

Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

Neftali Feliz, Milwaukee Brewers

Derek Law, San Francisco Giants

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

Brach pitched well in Britton's absence, but it won't be enough to keep the job. Hang onto him just in case Britton's elbow implodes again. I'll include him here once he is officially ousted. Keep an eye on Oh, Bush, and the Angels.

*************************************

The Steals Department

Although the Athletics and Cubs have allowed the most stolen bases, the chief offenders were Stephen Vogt and Miguel Montero. They now play for the Brewers and Blue Jays respectively. As it turns out, Toronto, Houston, and Milwaukee are the next worst teams at shutting down the running game.

Montero is making his first start for the Jays as of this writing. Between him and Russell Martin (six caught in 40 attempts), it's going to be open season on steals in Toronto. They'll face the Astros for a four game series over the weekend. If you have access to Altuve, he may swipe a handful. Josh Reddick, Alex Bregman, Jake Marisnick, and Nori Aoki all have enough speed to chip in too.

That means the Jays are facing the Astros. Both Brian McCann and Evan Gattis have struggled with runners. Sadly, Kevin Pillar stands as the sole base thief in Toronto. And he's mired in a deep slump.

The Brewers and a lone make up game against the Cubs before visiting the Yankees. You're looking to take advantage of Vogt's starts. Manny Pina's decent at holding runners. No Cubs stand out as a threat to run, although certain younger players like Javier Baez, Willson Contreras, and Ian Happ may get frisky. The Yankees suffer from a different problem, their thieves are either owned (Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury) or injured (Aaron Hicks). Aaron Judge will run at times when he isn't hitting it out of the yard. So will Chase Headley, minus the issue with home runs.