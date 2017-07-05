Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

July Top 300 Overall

Wednesday, July 5, 2017


Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable.

 

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
 

Top 300 Overall Rankings

 

JulyTop 300Team
1 Mike Trout Angels
2 Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks
3 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers
4 Mookie Betts Red Sox
5 Max Scherzer Nationals
6 Carlos Correa Astros
7 Bryce Harper Nationals
8 Jose Altuve Astros
9 Nolan Arenado Rockies
10 Charlie Blackmon Rockies
11 Chris Sale Red Sox
12 Manny Machado Orioles
13 Aaron Judge Yankees
14 Kris Bryant Cubs
15 Anthony Rizzo Cubs
16 George Springer Astros
17 Corey Kluber Indians
18 Josh Donaldson Blue Jays
19 Corey Seager Dodgers
20 Gary Sanchez Yankees
21 Stephen Strasburg Nationals
22 Edwin Encarnacion Indians
23 Robinson Cano Mariners
24 Giancarlo Stanton Marlins
25 Joey Votto Reds
26 Francisco Lindor Indians
27 Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
28 Daniel Murphy Nationals
29 Jacob deGrom Mets
30 Nelson Cruz Mariners
31 Buster Posey Giants
32 Freddie Freeman Braves
33 Anthony Rendon Nationals
34 Christian Yelich Marlins
35 Yu Darvish Rangers
36 Jean Segura Mariners
37 Rougned Odor Rangers
38 Carlos Carrasco Indians
39 J.D. Martinez Tigers
40 Cody Bellinger Dodgers
41 Dee Gordon Marlins
42 Miguel Sano Twins
43 Elvis Andrus Rangers
44 Carlos Martinez Cardinals
45 Marcell Ozuna Marlins
46 Zack Greinke Diamondbacks
47 Yoenis Cespedes Mets
48 A.J. Pollock Diamondbacks
49 DJ LeMahieu Rockies
50 Jon Lester Cubs
51 Ryan Braun Brewers
52 Justin Upton Tigers
53 Miguel Cabrera Tigers
54 Jose Ramirez Indians
55 Billy Hamilton Reds
56 Madison Bumgarner Giants
57 Eric Thames Brewers
58 Chris Owings Diamondbacks
59 Andrew McCutchen Pirates
60 Dallas Keuchel Astros
61 Kenley Jansen Dodgers
62 Starling Marte Pirates
63 Lance McCullers Astros
64 Trea Turner Nationals
65 Craig Kimbrel Red Sox
66 Todd Frazier White Sox
67 Jose Abreu White Sox
68 Jose Quintana White Sox
69 Justin Turner Dodgers
70 Travis Shaw Brewers
71 Wade Davis Cubs
72 Brian Dozier Twins
73 Jake Lamb Diamondbacks
74 Masahiro Tanaka Yankees
75 Jason Kipnis Indians
76 Ken Giles Astros
77 Kyle Seager Mariners
78 Jonathan Villar Brewers
79 Jake Arrieta Cubs
80 Roberto Osuna Blue Jays
81 Khris Davis Athletics
82 Aaron Nola Phillies
83 Adrian Beltre Rangers
84 Aroldis Chapman Yankees
85 Chris Archer Rays
86 Matt Kemp Braves
87 Ian Happ Cubs
88 Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
89 David Price Red Sox
90 Edwin Diaz Mariners
91 Wil Myers Padres
92 Carlos Gonzalez Rockies
93 Alex Wood Dodgers
94 Matt Carpenter Cardinals
95 Corey Knebel Brewers
96 Michael Conforto Mets
97 Zach Britton Orioles
98 Eric Hosmer Royals
99 Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
100 Trevor Story Rockies
101 Greg Holland Rockies
102 Mike Moustakas Royals
103 Ian Desmond Rockies
104 Justin Verlander Tigers
105 Jonathan Schoop Orioles
106 Felipe Rivero Pirates
107 J.T. Realmuto Marlins
108 Gerrit Cole Pirates
109 Lorenzo Cain Royals
110 David Robertson White Sox
111 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals
112 Corey Dickerson Rays
113 Jameson Taillon Pirates
114 Ian Kinsler Tigers
115 Andrew Miller Indians
116 Willson Contreras Cubs
117 Marcus Stroman Blue Jays
118 Michael Brantley Indians
119 Alex Colome Rays
120 Jeff Samardzija Giants
121 Robbie Ray Diamondbacks
122 Jonathan Lucroy Rangers
123 Cody Allen Indians
124 Jose Bautista Blue Jays
125 Starlin Castro Yankees
126 Kelvin Herrera Royals
127 James Paxton Mariners
128 Yasmany Tomas Diamondbacks
129 Salvador Perez Royals
130 Brandon Belt Giants
131 Raisel Iglesias Reds
132 Mark Trumbo Orioles
133 Ender Inciarte Braves
134 Michael Fulmer Tigers
135 Chris Davis Orioles
136 Domingo Santana Brewers
137 Brandon Kintzler Twins
138 Johnny Cueto Giants
139 Yasiel Puig Dodgers
140 Justin Smoak Blue Jays
141 Dustin Pedroia Red Sox
142 Adam Duvall Reds
143 Rick Porcello Red Sox
144 Ryan Zimmerman Nationals
145 Rich Hill Dodgers
146 Brad Miller Rays
147 Hector Neris Phillies
148 Sonny Gray Athletics
149 Odubel Herrera Phillies
150 Kyle Schwarber Cubs
151 Maikel Franco Phillies
152 Kendrys Morales Blue Jays
153 Joc Pederson Dodgers
154 Mike Montgomery Cubs
155 Adam Jones Orioles
156 Javier Baez Cubs
157 Yasmani Grandal Dodgers
158 Keon Broxton Brewers
159 Brandon McCarthy Dodgers
160 Evan Longoria Rays
161 Seung-Hwan Oh Cardinals
162 Luis Severino Yankees
163 Jay Bruce Mets
164 Michael Pineda Yankees
165 Carlos Santana Indians
166 A.J. Ramos Marlins
167 Brian McCann Astros
168 Steven Matz Mets
169 Steven Souza Rays
170 Andrelton Simmons Angels
171 David Peralta Diamondbacks
172 Matt Holliday Yankees
173 Justin Bour Marlins
174 Dellin Betances Yankees
175 Nick Castellanos Tigers
176 Jake Odorizzi Rays
177 Michael Taylor Nationals
178 Eduardo Rodriguez Red Sox
179 Jim Johnson Braves
180 Ryon Healy Athletics
181 Gregory Polanco Pirates
182 Logan Morrison Rays
183 Fernando Rodney Diamondbacks
184 Ivan Nova Pirates
185 Alex Bregman Astros
186 Kole Calhoun Angels
187 Mark Melancon Giants
188 Lance Lynn Cardinals
189 Jon Gray Rockies
190 Cameron Maybin Angels
191 Didi Gregorius Yankees
192 Mike Zunino Mariners
193 Nomar Mazara Rangers
194 Yoan Moncada White Sox
195 Carlos Gomez Rangers
196 Matt Shoemaker Angels
197 Logan Forsythe Dodgers
198 Addison Russell Cubs
199 Evan Gattis Astros
200 Aaron Altherr Phillies
201 Mike Napoli Rangers
202 Chris Devenski Astros
203 Alex Cobb Rays
204 Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
205 Josh Harrison Pirates
206 Addison Reed Mets
207 Byron Buxton Twins
208 Danny Duffy Royals
209 Devin Mesoraco Reds
210 Stephen Piscotty Cardinals
211 Yulieski Gurriel Astros
212 Brandon Maurer Padres
213 Felix Hernandez Mariners
214 Josh Reddick Astros
215 Dansby Swanson Braves
216 Bud Norris Angels
217 Taijuan Walker Diamondbacks
218 Max Kepler Twins
219 Russell Martin Blue Jays
220 Whit Merrifield Royals
221 Santiago Casilla Athletics
222 Eduardo Nunez Giants
223 Danny Salazar Indians
224 Brett Gardner Yankees
225 Sean Manaea Athletics
226 Shin-Soo Choo Rangers
227 Jose Peraza Reds
228 Yonder Alonso Athletics
229 Jorge Soler Royals
230 Eugenio Suarez Reds
231 Kyle Hendricks Cubs
232 Matt Bush Rangers
233 Troy Tulowitzki Blue Jays
234 Marco Estrada Blue Jays
235 Hunter Renfroe Padres
236 Howie Kendrick Phillies
237 Justin Wilson Tigers
238 Curtis Granderson Mets
239 Jose Berrios Twins
240 Matt Wieters Nationals
241 Melky Cabrera White Sox
242 Mitch Haniger Mariners
243 Carlos Rodon White Sox
244 Zack Cozart Reds
245 Albert Pujols Angels
246 Joe Ross Nationals
247 Scott Schebler Reds
248 Kyle Barraclough Marlins
249 Avisail Garcia White Sox
250 Marwin Gonzalez Astros
251 Aaron Sanchez Blue Jays
252 Sam Dyson Giants
253 Hunter Pence Giants
254 Asdrubal Cabrera Mets
255 Yan Gomes Indians
256 Kenta Maeda Dodgers
257 Tommy Pham Cardinals
258 Archie Bradley Diamondbacks
259 Cole Hamels Rangers
260 Kevin Pillar Blue Jays
261 Michael Wacha Cardinals
262 Bradley Zimmer Indians
263 Manuel Margot Padres
264 J.A. Happ Blue Jays
265 Cam Bedrosian Angels
266 Travis d'Arnaud Mets
267 John Lackey Cubs
268 Brandon Drury Diamondbacks
269 Drew Pomeranz Red Sox
270 Jacoby Ellsbury Yankees
271 Tim Anderson White Sox
272 Brad Brach Orioles
273 Carlos Beltran Astros
274 Scooter Gennett Reds
275 Jeurys Familia Mets
276 Danny Valencia Mariners
277 Jacob Faria Rays
278 Gio Gonzalez Nationals
279 Tyler Flowers Braves
280 Sean Doolittle Athletics
281 Chris Taylor Dodgers
282 Lucas Duda Mets
283 Mike Leake Cardinals
284 Dexter Fowler Cardinals
285 Trevor Rosenthal Cardinals
286 Delino DeShields Jr. Rangers
287 Brad Peacock Astros
288 Wilson Ramos Rays
289 Noah Syndergaard Mets
290 Joey Gallo Rangers
291 Nate Jones White Sox
292 Jimmy Nelson Brewers
293 Yadier Molina Cardinals
294 Patrick Corbin Diamondbacks
295 Jarrod Dyson Mariners
296 Jordan Montgomery Yankees
297 Mallex Smith Rays
298 Mark Reynolds Rockies
299 Trey Mancini Orioles
300 Francisco Liriano Blue Jays


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
