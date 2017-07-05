Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

July Reliever Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017


Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable.

 

Relief pitcher Rankings

 

JulyRPTeam2017MayJune
1 Kenley Jansen Dodgers 1 1 1
2 Craig Kimbrel Red Sox 7 5 2
3 Wade Davis Cubs 10 6 3
4 Ken Giles Astros 8 9 4
5 Roberto Osuna Blue Jays 11 12 6
6 Aroldis Chapman Yankees 4 3 9
7 Edwin Diaz Mariners 2 2 5
8 Corey Knebel Brewers 62 56 19
9 Zach Britton Orioles 3 4 14
10 Greg Holland Rockies 30 13 10
11 Felipe Rivero Pirates 54 49 36
12 David Robertson White Sox 16 16 13
13 Andrew Miller Indians 17 17 16
14 Alex Colome Rays 9 14 12
15 Cody Allen Indians 13 8 8
16 Kelvin Herrera Royals 12 15 15
17 Raisel Iglesias Reds 21 20 18
18 Brandon Kintzler Twins 33 26 24
19 Hector Neris Phillies 31 25 22
20 Seung-Hwan Oh Cardinals 5 11 11
21 A.J. Ramos Marlins 18 18 20
22 Dellin Betances Yankees 22 22 17
23 Jim Johnson Braves 32 32 23
24 Fernando Rodney Diamondbacks 25 34 27
25 Mark Melancon Giants 6 7 7
26 Chris Devenski Astros 79 SP 64 SP 77 SP
27 Addison Reed Mets 38 42 25
28 Brandon Maurer Padres 24 21 32
29 Bud Norris Angels 203 SP 37 37
30 Santiago Casilla Athletics 96 29 31
31 Matt Bush Rangers 40 30 21
32 Justin Wilson Tigers 115 NR 35
33 Kyle Barraclough Marlins 44 46 47
34 Sam Dyson Giants 19 33 46
35 Archie Bradley Diamondbacks 153 SP 94 SP 98 SP
36 Cam Bedrosian Angels 23 27 30
37 Brad Brach Orioles 46 36 34
38 Jeurys Familia Mets 14 10 41
39 Sean Doolittle Athletics 47 38 65
40 Trevor Rosenthal Cardinals 75 41 40
41 Nate Jones White Sox 27 28 29
42 Huston Street Angels 37 39 39
43 Ryan Madson Athletics 34 40 38
44 Brad Hand Padres 58 58 33
45 Carl Edwards Jr. Cubs 41 43 42
46 Joe Kelly Red Sox 43 62 50
47 Joakim Soria Royals 52 53 54
48 Keone Kela Rangers 88 NR NR
49 Arodys Vizcaino Braves 64 68 56
50 Tommy Kahnle White Sox 188 NR 71
51 Hunter Strickland Giants 45 44 52
52 Neftali Feliz Brewers 26 24 48
53 Blake Parker Angels 90 69 63
54 Juan Nicasio Pirates 50 60 49
55 Francisco Rodriguez Nationals 15 19 45
56 Carter Capps Padres 53 54 60
57 Luke Gregerson Astros 48 55 64
58 Andrew Chafin Diamondbacks 111 NR 58
59 Pedro Strop Cubs 49 64 62
60 Michael Lorenzen Reds 60 63 53
61 Enny Romero Nationals 152 NR NR
62 Joaquin Benoit Phillies 65 51 61
63 Shane Greene Tigers 74 NR 55
64 Brad Boxberger Rays 84 NR 78
65 Matt Bowman Cardinals 104 NR NR
66 Alex Wilson Tigers 125 NR 79
67 Jose Leclerc Rangers 359 NR NR
68 Blake Treinen Nationals 20 NR NR
69 Koda Glover Nationals 61 35 26
70 Matt Barnes Red Sox 91 NR NR
71 Pedro Baez Dodgers 57 67 73
72 Michael Feliz Astros 56 65 57
73 Steve Cishek Mariners 137 NR NR
74 Shawn Kelley Nationals 42 31 44
75 Mychal Givens Orioles 70 57 80
76 Fernando Salas Mets 123 NR NR
77 Drew Storen Reds 97 47 69
78 Derek Law Giants 59 59 43
79 Jake McGee Rockies 127 NR 70
80 Will Harris Astros 71 NR 74
81 Bruce Rondon Tigers 95 NR NR
82 Liam Hendriks Athletics 77 NR 72
83 Jason Grilli Rangers 85 NR NR
84 Tony Watson Pirates 29 23 28
85 Pat Neshek Phillies 143 NR NR
86 Brandon Morrow Dodgers 134 NR NR
87 Jacob Barnes Brewers 120 61 76
88 Adam Ottavino Rockies 35 48 51
89 Danny Barnes Blue Jays 198 NR NR
90 James Pazos Mariners 291 NR 77

 

Dropping off: Darren O’Day (59th), Hector Rondon (66th), J.J. Hoover (67th), Josh Fields (68th), Jose Ramirez (75th)

 

  • There was no good reason for the Cardinals to remove Seung-Hwan Oh from the closer’s role, and they’re already regretting the change for change’s sake, since Trevor Rosenthal, who was pitching worse than Oh anyway, has turned in a pair of ugly outings in the ninth. I imagine they’ll go back to Oh once Mike Matheny’s ego allows him to do so. Oh has never shown his 2016 form at any point this season, but he was still 16-for-19 in save chances and he has a 2.61 ERA in 29 appearances since April 18.

 

  • I’d like to have a second Tigers reliever in the top 50 here, since Justin Wilson remains a strong candidate to be traded, but both Alex Wilson (8.44 ERA) and Shane Greene (7.84 ERA) have really struggled these last 30 days. I still like Greene best, but since both of the fallbacks are having a tough time, I did find a spot for Bruce Rondon at No. 81.

 

  • With no return for Koda Glover in sight, Francisco Rodriguez is the high Nationals reliever at No. 55. That should not be considered a strong endorsement, but since there’s no one currently in the pen with much chance of running away with the job, Rodriguez probably will get a shot if he pitches well in two or three Triple-A appearances. Of course, I still believe the Nats will trade for a closer before the end of the month.


