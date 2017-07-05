July Reliever Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable.

Relief pitcher Rankings

Dropping off: Darren O’Day (59th), Hector Rondon (66th), J.J. Hoover (67th), Josh Fields (68th), Jose Ramirez (75th)

There was no good reason for the Cardinals to remove Seung-Hwan Oh from the closer’s role, and they’re already regretting the change for change’s sake, since Trevor Rosenthal, who was pitching worse than Oh anyway, has turned in a pair of ugly outings in the ninth. I imagine they’ll go back to Oh once Mike Matheny’s ego allows him to do so. Oh has never shown his 2016 form at any point this season, but he was still 16-for-19 in save chances and he has a 2.61 ERA in 29 appearances since April 18.

I’d like to have a second Tigers reliever in the top 50 here, since Justin Wilson remains a strong candidate to be traded, but both Alex Wilson (8.44 ERA) and Shane Greene (7.84 ERA) have really struggled these last 30 days. I still like Greene best, but since both of the fallbacks are having a tough time, I did find a spot for Bruce Rondon at No. 81.