July Outfielder Rankings

Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

Dropping off: Charlie Tilson (111th), Alex Presley (125th), Andre Ethier (126th), Jeremy Hazelbaker (127th), Ryan Rua (133rd). Franklin Gutierrez (136th), Desmond Jennings (139th)

Kyle Schwarber, who hit .333 with four homers in his first nine games for Triple-A Iowa, should be back with the Cubs any day now. With Jason Heyward also returning Tuesday, there’s not going to be nearly as many outfield at-bats available for Jon Jay and Albert Almora. Ben Zobrist might also begin to lose out, what with Ian Happ likely to see more starts at second base.

Raimel Tapia was a tough call. He’s a definite mixed leaguer while playing regularly, but it’s hard to say how much he would have continued to play if Ian Desmond (calf) hadn’t gone on the disabled list at the same time that Carlos Gonzalez returned from it. It’s also unclear how much time Desmond will miss; the injury was originally called a cramp, only to be upgraded to a strain the next day. Then the Rockies also have Gerardo Parra set to return and claim some outfield time. I like Tapia as a top-60 OF for the rest of this month, but I’m not sure he’ll get the at-bats to contribute in August and September.