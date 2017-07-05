Matthew Pouliot

July Outfielder Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017


Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

 

Outfielder Rankings

 

JulyOutfieldTeam2017MayJune
1 Mike Trout Angels 1 1 13
2 Mookie Betts Red Sox 2 3 2
3 Bryce Harper Nationals 3 2 1
4 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 8 7 3
5 Aaron Judge Yankees 80 42 22
6 George Springer Astros 5 6 5
7 Giancarlo Stanton Marlins 12 9 7
8 Nelson Cruz Mariners 4 5 4
9 Christian Yelich Marlins 9 8 9
10 J.D. Martinez Tigers 23 22 12
11 Marcell Ozuna Marlins 44 31 18
12 Yoenis Cespedes Mets 11 12 8
13 A.J. Pollock Diamondbacks 6 4 6
14 Ryan Braun Brewers 14 10 14
15 Justin Upton Tigers 15 15 23
16 Billy Hamilton Reds 17 18 10
17 Andrew McCutchen Pirates 10 13 24
18 Starling Marte Pirates 7 44 36
19 Khris Davis Athletics 25 23 28
20 Matt Kemp Braves 21 20 19
21 Carlos Gonzalez Rockies 16 16 15
22 Michael Conforto Mets 72 29 16
23 Andrew Benintendi Red Sox 30 25 29
24 Ian Desmond Rockies 18 11 11
25 Lorenzo Cain Royals 31 28 33
26 Corey Dickerson Rays 57 56 27
27 Michael Brantley Indians 42 14 17
28 Jose Bautista Blue Jays 29 36 30
29 Yasmany Tomas Diamondbacks 24 21 25
30 Mark Trumbo Orioles 22 26 21
31 Ender Inciarte Braves 43 41 37
32 Domingo Santana Brewers 38 53 40
33 Yasiel Puig Dodgers 39 33 38
34 Adam Duvall Reds 40 39 35
35 Odubel Herrera Phillies 20 24 31
36 Kyle Schwarber Cubs 26 27 32
37 Joc Pederson Dodgers 27 30 42
38 Adam Jones Orioles 19 19 26
39 Keon Broxton Brewers 28 45 39
40 Jay Bruce Mets 56 38 43
41 Steven Souza Rays 75 35 46
42 David Peralta Diamondbacks 60 34 44
43 Matt Holliday Yankees 37 32 34
44 Michael Taylor Nationals 94 52 47
45 Gregory Polanco Pirates 13 17 20
46 Kole Calhoun Angels 36 37 45
47 Cameron Maybin Angels 81 79 67
48 Nomar Mazara Rangers 48 48 41
49 Carlos Gomez Rangers 45 47 63
50 Aaron Altherr Phillies 98 60 48
51 Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox 51 59 60
52 Byron Buxton Twins 32 40 49
53 Stephen Piscotty Cardinals 35 49 52
54 Josh Reddick Astros 63 65 64
55 Max Kepler Twins 46 50 51
56 Brett Gardner Yankees 62 72 56
57 Shin-Soo Choo Rangers 55 62 58
58 Jorge Soler Royals 54 57 53
59 Hunter Renfroe Padres 52 61 55
60 Curtis Granderson Mets 59 78 80
61 Melky Cabrera White Sox 58 68 65
62 Mitch Haniger Mariners 67 54 54
63 Scott Schebler Reds 97 74 69
64 Avisail Garcia White Sox 79 64 62
65 Hunter Pence Giants 47 55 61
66 Tommy Pham Cardinals 144 NR 68
67 Kevin Pillar Blue Jays 53 51 50
68 Bradley Zimmer Indians 187 125 74
69 Manuel Margot Padres 86 73 81
70 Jacoby Ellsbury Yankees 65 58 59
71 Carlos Beltran Astros 64 69 66
72 Dexter Fowler Cardinals 66 71 71
73 Delino DeShields Jr. Rangers 82 76 84
74 Jarrod Dyson Mariners 61 67 75
75 Mallex Smith Rays 88 97 109
76 Trey Mancini Orioles 5 DH 89 91
77 Denard Span Giants 69 90 85
78 Alex Gordon Royals 70 75 82
79 Nick Markakis Braves 74 77 79
80 Ben Gamel Mariners 142 138 103
81 Raimel Tapia Rockies 152 NR 130
82 Jason Heyward Cubs 68 66 72
83 Randal Grichuk Cardinals 41 43 76
84 Lonnie Chisenhall Indians 89 80 94
85 Jake Marisnick Astros 161 136 90
86 Eddie Rosario Twins 76 87 95
87 Aaron Hicks Yankees 116 84 73
88 Brian Goodwin Nationals 220 NR NR
89 David Dahl Rockies 33 46 70
90 Derek Fisher Astros 126 106 99
91 Colby Rasmus Rays 84 83 77
92 Rajai Davis Athletics 49 70 83
93 Gerardo Parra Rockies 95 86 86
94 Michael Saunders Blue Jays 78 85 87
95 Jayson Werth Nationals 92 82 78
96 Seth Smith Orioles 99 88 92
97 Austin Slater Giants 196 NR 138
98 Clint Frazier Yankees 171 NR NR
99 Nick Williams Phillies 198 NR NR
100 Kevin Kiermaier Rays 50 63 57
101 Leonys Martin Mariners 73 94 112
102 Leury Garcia White Sox 200 NR 114
103 Robbie Grossman Twins 121 103 93
104 Jorge Bonifacio Royals 232 129 97
105 Eric Young Jr. Angels 6 DH NR 115
106 Albert Almora Cubs 100 99 101
107 Matt Joyce Athletics 110 105 102
108 Mikie Mahtook Tigers 138 134 134
109 Chris Young Red Sox 105 108 104
110 Ezequiel Carrera Blue Jays 112 109 110
111 Matt Olson Athletics 163 NR NR
112 Jon Jay Cubs 139 118 118
113 Travis Jankowski Padres 77 96 123
114 Ben Revere Angels 90 93 88
115 Adam Engel White Sox 192 NR 128
116 Brandon Moss Royals 87 91 96
117 Tyler Naquin Indians 71 102 107
118 Joey Rickard Orioles 137 132 108
119 Jarrett Parker Giants 93 124 116
120 Guillermo Heredia Mariners 204 110 106
121 Brandon Guyer Indians 96 100 129
122 Daniel Nava Phillies 261 NR NR
123 Austin Jackson Indians 114 113 121
124 Jose Martinez Cardinals 221 120 98
125 Brandon Nimmo Mets 182 NR NR
126 Jim Adduci Tigers 227 140 117
127 Jaycob Brugman Athletics 255 NR NR
128 Lewis Brinson Brewers 178 107 100
129 Alex Dickerson Padres 91 92 89
130 Nori Aoki Astros 101 104 120
131 Nick Franklin Angels 103 139 140
132 Austin Meadows Pirates 134 112 105
133 Gregor Blanco Diamondbacks 194 NR NR
134 Oswaldo Arcia Diamondbacks 127 121 132
135 Tyler O'Neill Mariners 164 NR 135
136 Trayce Thompson Dodgers 158 NR NR
137 Jesse Winker Reds 170 NR NR
138 Roman Quinn Phillies 115 115 113
139 Matt Szczur Padres 147 NR 119
140 Hyun-Soo Kim Orioles 83 95 131
141 Abraham Almonte Indians 140 98 122
142 Willy Garcia White Sox 237 NR NR
143 Brock Holt Red Sox 117 128 137
144 Blake Swihart Red Sox 119 116 124
145 Matt den Dekker Tigers 216 NR NR

 

Dropping off: Charlie Tilson (111th), Alex Presley (125th), Andre Ethier (126th), Jeremy Hazelbaker (127th), Ryan Rua (133rd). Franklin Gutierrez (136th), Desmond Jennings (139th)

 

  • Kyle Schwarber, who hit .333 with four homers in his first nine games for Triple-A Iowa, should be back with the Cubs any day now. With Jason Heyward also returning Tuesday, there’s not going to be nearly as many outfield at-bats available for Jon Jay and Albert Almora. Ben Zobrist might also begin to lose out, what with Ian Happ likely to see more starts at second base.

 

  • Raimel Tapia was a tough call. He’s a definite mixed leaguer while playing regularly, but it’s hard to say how much he would have continued to play if Ian Desmond (calf) hadn’t gone on the disabled list at the same time that Carlos Gonzalez returned from it. It’s also unclear how much time Desmond will miss; the injury was originally called a cramp, only to be upgraded to a strain the next day. Then the Rockies also have Gerardo Parra set to return and claim some outfield time. I like Tapia as a top-60 OF for the rest of this month, but I’m not sure he’ll get the at-bats to contribute in August and September.

 

  • Playing time is also about to become an issue in St. Louis. It sounded like Dexter Fowler (heel) might return as soon as Wednesday, but now he appears to be out through the All-Star break. One he returns, there will only be two outfield spots open each day for Stephen Piscotty, Tommy Pham and Randal Grichuk. A week ago, I thought those three might split time rather evenly. Grichuk, though, hasn’t been able to keep it going after homering in his first two games back from the minors. It doesn’t bode well for him. I have Pham ranked 68th, since he is injury-prone and there’s still the potential for those playing-time issues. For the short term, though, I’d have him in the top 50.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
