July Starter Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

Starting pitcher Rankings

Dropping off: Julio Urias (46th), Drew Smyly (83rd), Matt Strahm (124th), Adam Conley (135th), David Paulino (143rd), Wei-Yin Chen (145th), Bartolo Colon (146th), Wade Miley (150th), Amir Garrett (153rd)

Gerrit Cole just might be my most frustrating player this year. I was rather lukewarm going into the spring, but then he came out with his best velocity ever and it seemed like he was going to recapture 2015 form after missing time and struggling some last season. Instead, he’s 6-7 with a 4.51 ERA in 17 starts. In his last six outings, he’s allowed seven runs three times and one run three times. How does that make sense? He’s given up as many homers in 102 innings this year (18) as he did in 324 innings the previous two years. Cole’s velocity remains strong. His groundball rate is OK. His strikeout rate is disappointing, but still near the league average. His walk rate is good. He’s actually been blessed with the best BABIP of his career. He should be a quality starter the rest of the way, but with no decent explanation of why he hasn’t been one so far, I certainly can’t continue ranking him where I had been.