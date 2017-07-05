July Starter Rankings

July Starter RankingsWednesday, July 5, 2017
Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.
Starting pitcher Rankings
Dropping off: Julio Urias (46th), Drew Smyly (83rd), Matt Strahm (124th), Adam Conley (135th), David Paulino (143rd), Wei-Yin Chen (145th), Bartolo Colon (146th), Wade Miley (150th), Amir Garrett (153rd)
- Gerrit Cole just might be my most frustrating player this year. I was rather lukewarm going into the spring, but then he came out with his best velocity ever and it seemed like he was going to recapture 2015 form after missing time and struggling some last season. Instead, he’s 6-7 with a 4.51 ERA in 17 starts. In his last six outings, he’s allowed seven runs three times and one run three times. How does that make sense? He’s given up as many homers in 102 innings this year (18) as he did in 324 innings the previous two years. Cole’s velocity remains strong. His groundball rate is OK. His strikeout rate is disappointing, but still near the league average. His walk rate is good. He’s actually been blessed with the best BABIP of his career. He should be a quality starter the rest of the way, but with no decent explanation of why he hasn’t been one so far, I certainly can’t continue ranking him where I had been.
- Done with waiting for a rotation spot to open up, the Cardinals promoted Luke Weaver on Monday and will use him out of the pen. Weaver had been 7-1 with a 1.93 ERA for Triple-A Memphis, but there has long been doubt about how well his stuff will translate to the majors. I think he’s a No. 4 starter, but one who could have some future mixed-league value in St. Louis. While he’s interesting, he’s not such a good bet for this year to make it worth carrying him in shallow leagues in the hopes that someone ahead of him gets hurt.
Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot
