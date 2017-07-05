Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

July Starter Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017


Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

 

Starting pitcher Rankings

 

JulySPTeam2017MayJune
1 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 1 1 1
2 Max Scherzer Nationals 3 2 2
3 Chris Sale Red Sox 4 3 3
4 Corey Kluber Indians 7 5 8
5 Stephen Strasburg Nationals 13 9 5
6 Jacob deGrom Mets 10 4 4
7 Yu Darvish Rangers 9 8 6
8 Carlos Carrasco Indians 17 13 10
9 Carlos Martinez Cardinals 18 17 18
10 Zack Greinke Diamondbacks 47 28 17
11 Jon Lester Cubs 11 11 11
12 Madison Bumgarner Giants 6 33 26
13 Dallas Keuchel Astros 38 15 7
14 Lance McCullers Astros 22 21 19
15 Jose Quintana White Sox 21 20 25
16 Masahiro Tanaka Yankees 16 14 15
17 Jake Arrieta Cubs 5 7 12
18 Aaron Nola Phillies 15 19 24
19 Chris Archer Rays 28 25 23
20 David Price Red Sox 19 18 16
21 Alex Wood Dodgers 74 71 38
22 Justin Verlander Tigers 12 12 13
23 Gerrit Cole Pirates 20 10 9
24 Jameson Taillon Pirates 31 23 32
25 Marcus Stroman Blue Jays 34 27 27
26 Jeff Samardzija Giants 37 43 30
27 Robbie Ray Diamondbacks 58 50 36
28 James Paxton Mariners 24 6 20
29 Michael Fulmer Tigers 40 36 29
30 Johnny Cueto Giants 14 16 14
31 Rick Porcello Red Sox 27 24 28
32 Rich Hill Dodgers 30 37 42
33 Sonny Gray Athletics 78 70 47
34 Mike Montgomery Cubs 63 62 70
35 Brandon McCarthy Dodgers 41 32 31
36 Luis Severino Yankees 114 38 37
37 Michael Pineda Yankees 42 22 22
38 Steven Matz Mets 54 54 48
39 Jake Odorizzi Rays 48 47 34
40 Eduardo Rodriguez Red Sox 76 66 39
41 Ivan Nova Pirates 55 41 44
42 Lance Lynn Cardinals 82 49 40
43 Jon Gray Rockies 46 60 51
44 Matt Shoemaker Angels 33 40 33
45 Alex Cobb Rays 43 53 49
46 Danny Duffy Royals 49 44 71
47 Felix Hernandez Mariners 36 58 54
48 Taijuan Walker Diamondbacks 53 52 57
49 Danny Salazar Indians 39 30 45
50 Sean Manaea Athletics 60 78 65
51 Kyle Hendricks Cubs 8 29 21
52 Marco Estrada Blue Jays 56 45 35
53 Jose Berrios Twins 122 100 64
54 Carlos Rodon White Sox 65 89 74
55 Joe Ross Nationals 26 57 41
56 Aaron Sanchez Blue Jays 50 55 61
57 Kenta Maeda Dodgers 44 61 58
58 Cole Hamels Rangers 25 34 60
59 Michael Wacha Cardinals 61 46 56
60 J.A. Happ Blue Jays 62 77 66
61 John Lackey Cubs 32 39 43
62 Drew Pomeranz Red Sox 73 65 68
63 Jacob Faria Rays 265 NR NR
64 Gio Gonzalez Nationals 85 68 76
65 Mike Leake Cardinals 84 67 62
66 Brad Peacock Astros 289 136 106
67 Noah Syndergaard Mets 2 31 50
68 Jimmy Nelson Brewers 146 146 121
69 Patrick Corbin Diamondbacks 69 48 63
70 Jordan Montgomery Yankees 226 91 91
71 Francisco Liriano Blue Jays 70 73 75
72 Julio Teheran Braves 29 42 53
73 Dan Straily Marlins 98 93 80
74 Kevin Gausman Orioles 52 75 73
75 Tanner Roark Nationals 64 59 59
76 Mike Foltynewicz Braves 90 79 78
77 Ervin Santana Twins 135 76 72
78 Luke Weaver Cardinals 104 104 97
79 Jason Vargas Royals 168 97 90
80 Matt Moore Giants 45 51 55
81 Adam Wainwright Cardinals 51 72 69
82 Jaime Garcia Braves 80 90 82
83 Jerad Eickhoff Phillies 66 63 84
84 Zack Godley Diamondbacks 213 NR 110
85 Blake Snell Rays 77 81 115
86 Ian Kennedy Royals 95 86 99
87 Luis Castillo Reds 356 NR NR
88 Vince Velasquez Phillies 57 69 95
89 Hyun-Jin Ryu Dodgers 83 96 112
90 Mike Clevinger Indians 185 159 113
91 Matt Andriese Rays 136 126 86
92 Daniel Norris Tigers 75 80 79
93 Jesse Hahn Athletics 101 56 67
94 Ariel Miranda Mariners 196 155 152
95 Jharel Cotton Athletics 67 74 94
96 Dylan Bundy Orioles 97 83 81
97 Charlie Morton Astros 108 92 117
98 Mike Fiers Astros 127 156 NR
99 Seth Lugo Mets 118 116 104
100 Dinelson Lamet Padres 297 NR 103
101 Junior Guerra Brewers 100 111 89
102 Zach Davies Brewers 93 101 105
103 Zack Wheeler Mets 123 103 93
104 Chad Kuhl Pirates 126 130 149
105 Nick Pivetta Phillies 318 144 NR
106 Kendall Graveman Athletics 99 82 96
107 Trevor Bauer Indians 107 106 109
108 Tyson Ross Rangers 115 115 108
109 Nate Karns Royals 110 114 107
110 David Phelps Marlins 92 132 102
111 Joe Biagini Blue Jays 82 RP 50 RP 92
112 Trevor Cahill Padres 134 113 126
113 Sean Newcomb Braves 212 NR NR
114 Eddie Butler Cubs 186 157 122
115 Garrett Richards Angels 59 134 128
116 Andrew Moore Mariners 281 NR NR
117 JC Ramirez Angels 276 122 111
118 Ricky Nolasco Angels 109 112 118
119 Robert Gsellman Mets 72 88 100
120 CC Sabathia Yankees 140 140 144
121 Andrew Triggs Athletics 96 85 85
122 Steven Brault Pirates 179 NR NR
123 Jeremy Hellickson Phillies 106 98 125
124 Matt Harvey Mets 23 35 52
125 Luis Perdomo Padres 167 NR 131
126 Jordan Zimmermann Tigers 112 133 159
127 Anthony DeSclafani Reds 89 95 88
128 Adam Warren Yankees 124 119 132
129 Francis Martes Astros 220 NR NR
130 Josh Hader Brewers 120 121 147
131 Brock Stewart Dodgers 132 NR NR
132 Erasmo Ramirez Rays 130 129 101
133 German Marquez Rockies 188 NR 141
134 Tyler Glasnow Pirates 71 84 87
135 Tyler Skaggs Angels 94 NR 142
136 Collin McHugh Astros 131 NR NR
137 Scott Kazmir Dodgers 121 141 148
138 Brent Honeywell Rays 128 110 119
139 Chase Whitley Rays 125 127 139
140 Matt Boyd Tigers 137 123 137
141 Chase Anderson Brewers 177 148 157
142 Trevor Williams Pirates 286 NR NR
143 Brett Anderson Cubs 103 102 136
144 R.A. Dickey Braves 145 152 NR
145 Doug Fister Red Sox 211 NR NR
146 Lucas Sims Braves 354 142 133
147 Paul Blackburn Athletics 406 NR NR
148 Joe Musgrove Astros 81 109 129
149 Scott Feldman Reds 156 NR NR
150 Matt Cain Giants 181 120 130
151 Ross Stripling Dodgers 144 139 140
152 Hisashi Iwakuma Mariners 91 108 138
153 Jose Urena Marlins 160 NR 160
154 Jeff Hoffman Rockies 357 NR NR
155 Chad Green Yankees 164 NR NR
156 Edinson Volquez Marlins 141 143 154
157 Brent Suter Brewers 305 NR NR
158 Tyler Chatwood Rockies 171 154 156
159 Derek Holland White Sox 157 147 120
160 Chris Tillman Orioles 133 117 116
161 Ben Lively Phillies 235 NR NR
162 Tyler Beede Giants 247 NR NR
163 Jose De Leon Rays 113 135 123
164 Jhoulys Chacin Padres 102 131 NR
165 Kris Medlen Braves 154 NR NR
166 Brandon Finnegan Reds 193 137 134
167 Tyler Anderson Rockies 116 150 114
168 Reynaldo Lopez White Sox 151 NR NR
169 Antonio Senzatela Rockies 232 NR 151
170 Ty Blach Giants 150 124 127
171 Chris Bassitt Athletics 224 NR NR
172 Homer Bailey Reds 158 NR NR
173 Jason Hammel Royals 129 145 NR
174 Adalberto Mejia Twins 294 NR NR
175 Tim Adleman Reds 324 NR NR
176 Jesse Chavez Angels 147 153 158
177 Josh Tomlin Indians 139 NR 155
178 Sam Gaviglio Mariners 362 NR NR
179 Cody Reed Reds 143 151 NR
180 Anibal Sanchez Tigers 180 NR NR

 

Dropping off: Julio Urias (46th), Drew Smyly (83rd), Matt Strahm (124th), Adam Conley (135th), David Paulino (143rd), Wei-Yin Chen (145th), Bartolo Colon (146th), Wade Miley (150th), Amir Garrett (153rd)

 

  • Gerrit Cole just might be my most frustrating player this year. I was rather lukewarm going into the spring, but then he came out with his best velocity ever and it seemed like he was going to recapture 2015 form after missing time and struggling some last season. Instead, he’s 6-7 with a 4.51 ERA in 17 starts. In his last six outings, he’s allowed seven runs three times and one run three times. How does that make sense? He’s given up as many homers in 102 innings this year (18) as he did in 324 innings the previous two years. Cole’s velocity remains strong. His groundball rate is OK. His strikeout rate is disappointing, but still near the league average. His walk rate is good. He’s actually been blessed with the best BABIP of his career. He should be a quality starter the rest of the way, but with no decent explanation of why he hasn’t been one so far, I certainly can’t continue ranking him where I had been.

 

  • Done with waiting for a rotation spot to open up, the Cardinals promoted Luke Weaver on Monday and will use him out of the pen. Weaver had been 7-1 with a 1.93 ERA for Triple-A Memphis, but there has long been doubt about how well his stuff will translate to the majors. I think he’s a No. 4 starter, but one who could have some future mixed-league value in St. Louis. While he’s interesting, he’s not such a good bet for this year to make it worth carrying him in shallow leagues in the hopes that someone ahead of him gets hurt.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
