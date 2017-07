July Shortstop Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

Shortstop Rankings

Dropping off: Christian Arroyo (41st), J.J. Hardy (46th), Nick Ahmed (48th)

With Eric Sogard starting to slump some and battling a sore ankle, Jonathan Villar has started five of the last six games. Apart from a two-homer game in a rout of the Reds, he hasn’t done well yet since coming off the disabled list, but I can’t see dropping him out of the top 10 here if he’s going to play fairly regularly.