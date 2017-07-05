Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

July Shortstop Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017


Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

 

Shortstop Rankings

 

JulyShortstopTeam2017MayJune
1 Carlos Correa Astros 3 4 3
2 Manny Machado Orioles 2 2 2
3 Corey Seager Dodgers 5 5 5
4 Francisco Lindor Indians 4 3 4
5 Xander Bogaerts Red Sox 7 7 6
6 Jean Segura Mariners 8 8 7
7 Elvis Andrus Rangers 17 14 10
8 Chris Owings Diamondbacks 14 9 9
9 Trea Turner Nationals 1 1 1
10 Jonathan Villar Brewers 6 6 8
11 Trevor Story Rockies 10 10 11
12 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals 28 18 15
13 Brad Miller Rays 11 11 12
14 Javier Baez Cubs 15 17 17
15 Andrelton Simmons Angels 29 33 31
16 Didi Gregorius Yankees 34 26 25
17 Addison Russell Cubs 16 15 16
18 Dansby Swanson Braves 19 22 21
19 Eduardo Nunez Giants 21 21 20
20 Jose Peraza Reds 9 13 14
21 Troy Tulowitzki Blue Jays 18 20 18
22 Zack Cozart Reds 33 30 22
23 Asdrubal Cabrera Mets 22 23 24
24 Tim Anderson White Sox 13 16 19
25 Brandon Crawford Giants 24 24 23
26 Marcus Semien Athletics 20 36 32
27 Orlando Arcia Brewers 23 25 33
28 Hernan Perez Brewers 29 3B 28 26
29 Freddy Galvis Phillies 32 31 27
30 Jose Reyes Mets 24 3B 32 30
31 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 42 42 40
32 Tim Beckham Rays 40 44 38
33 Aledmys Diaz Cardinals 12 12 13
34 Alcides Escobar Royals 30 37 35
35 Jorge Polanco Twins 26 29 29
36 Jordy Mercer Pirates 36 40 39
37 Paul DeJong Cardinals 62 3B NR NR
38 Eduardo Escobar Twins 41 NR 47
39 Franklin Barreto Athletics 46 43 42
40 Taylor Motter Mariners 204 OF 19 34
41 Stephen Drew Nationals 34 2B 39 2B NR
42 Amed Rosario Mets 62 47 44
43 Danny Espinosa Angels 35 38 37
44 Jose Iglesias Tigers 31 34 36
45 Chad Pinder Athletics 71 2B NR 31 2B
46 Tyler Saladino White Sox 25 35 45
47 Matt Duffy Rays 27 27 28
48 Adeiny Hechavarria Rays 38 45 49
49 Enrique Hernandez Dodgers 146 OF 137 OF 43
50 Johan Camargo Braves 99 NR NR
51 Greg Garcia Cardinals 53 48 NR
52 Daniel Descalso Diamondbacks 49 NR NR
53 Wilmer Difo Nationals 49 2B NR NR
54 Erick Aybar Padres 39 46 NR
55 J.T. Riddle Marlins 93 NR NR
56 Ryan Goins Blue Jays 54 NR NR
57 Ramon Torres Royals 94 NR NR
58 Darwin Barney Blue Jays 50 50 NR
59 Allen Cordoba Padres 79 NR 50
60 Tyler Wade Yankees 96 NR NR

 

Dropping off: Christian Arroyo (41st), J.J. Hardy (46th), Nick Ahmed (48th)

 

  • With Eric Sogard starting to slump some and battling a sore ankle, Jonathan Villar has started five of the last six games. Apart from a two-homer game in a rout of the Reds, he hasn’t done well yet since coming off the disabled list, but I can’t see dropping him out of the top 10 here if he’s going to play fairly regularly.

 

  • I don’t expect that the Cardinals will be as prompt in bringing Aledmys Diaz back to the majors as they were with Randal Grichuk. Diaz hadn’t hit very well at any point this year, but he also didn’t seem completely hapless in hitting .260/.293/.396. Defense was the bigger issue there. I’m not much of a believer in Paul DeJong’s bat, but as long as he remains the steadier defender, I imagine the Cardinals will stick with him.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
