July Third Baseman Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017


Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

 

JulyThird BaseTeam2017MayJune
1 Nolan Arenado Rockies 1 1 1
2 Kris Bryant Cubs 2 2 2
3 Josh Donaldson Blue Jays 3 3 3
4 Anthony Rendon Nationals 5 6 5
5 Miguel Sano Twins 7 4 4
6 Todd Frazier White Sox 6 7 7
7 Justin Turner Dodgers 14 9 8
8 Travis Shaw Brewers 18 13 11
9 Jake Lamb Diamondbacks 15 11 9
10 Kyle Seager Mariners 4 5 6
11 Adrian Beltre Rangers 8 14 10
12 Mike Moustakas Royals 17 16 18
13 Maikel Franco Phillies 10 8 12
14 Evan Longoria Rays 13 15 14
15 Nick Castellanos Tigers 16 10 15
16 Ryon Healy Athletics 12 21 20
17 Alex Bregman Astros 9 12 13
18 Yoan Moncada White Sox 27 22 19
19 Yulieski Gurriel Astros 19 19 21
20 Eugenio Suarez Reds 21 17 16
21 Danny Valencia Mariners 25 26 22
22 Joey Gallo Rangers 39 18 17
23 Chase Headley Yankees 30 20 23
24 Martin Prado Marlins 26 24 27
25 David Freese Pirates 34 25 26
26 Matt Davidson White Sox 7 DH 34 28
27 Wilmer Flores Mets 38 37 33
28 Yunel Escobar Angels 35 30 29
29 Luis Valbuena Angels 42 35 30
30 Pablo Sandoval Red Sox 22 23 25
31 Jae-gyun Hwang Giants 47 NR NR
32 Matt Chapman Athletics 46 NR 39
33 Trevor Plouffe Rays 37 33 31
34 Jhonny Peralta Red Sox 36 36 36
35 Jurickson Profar Rangers 33 32 35
36 Cheslor Cuthbert Royals 40 38 37
37 Rafael Devers Red Sox NR NR NR
38 JaCoby Jones Tigers 41 39 34
39 Adonis Garcia Braves 32 29 38
40 Andrew Romine Tigers 48 40 40

 

Dropping off: Rio Ruiz (32nd)

 

  • Freddie Freeman would slot in here just ahead of Anthony Rendon for now. If he’s somehow able to pick up where he left off in May, he’d be a strong No. 3 or maybe edge ahead of Kris Bryant. I don’t think he’s going to be 100 percent right away, though.

 

  • I was sure about the top five and the third five, but the second five… I could have them in a completely different order again tomorrow. I’m sure having Todd Frazier sixth will rub some the wrong way, but after digging himself a huge hole, he’s hit .277/.395/.585 with eight homers over the last 30 days. A trade to a contender could boost his value further. Anyway, all five of those guys, from Frazier to Kyle Seager, are ranked from 66th to 77th in the top 300.

 

  • I still don’t believe we’ll see Red Sox prospect Rafael Devers this year, but he cracks the rankings just in case. A trade for a third baseman remains the likely scenario here, though the Red Sox could give the newly signed Jhonny Peralta an audition after the break.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

