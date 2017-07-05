July Third Baseman Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

Third Baseman Rankings

Dropping off: Rio Ruiz (32nd)

Freddie Freeman would slot in here just ahead of Anthony Rendon for now. If he’s somehow able to pick up where he left off in May, he’d be a strong No. 3 or maybe edge ahead of Kris Bryant. I don’t think he’s going to be 100 percent right away, though.

I was sure about the top five and the third five, but the second five… I could have them in a completely different order again tomorrow. I’m sure having Todd Frazier sixth will rub some the wrong way, but after digging himself a huge hole, he’s hit .277/.395/.585 with eight homers over the last 30 days. A trade to a contender could boost his value further. Anyway, all five of those guys, from Frazier to Kyle Seager, are ranked from 66th to 77th in the top 300.