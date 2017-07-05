Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

print article archives RSS

July Second Baseman Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017


Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

 

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

 

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

 

 

Second Baseman Rankings

 

JulySecond BaseTeam2017MayJune
1 Jose Altuve Astros 1 1 1
2 Anthony Rizzo Cubs 4 1B 5 1B 3 1B
3 Robinson Cano Mariners 3 3 3
4 Daniel Murphy Nationals 5 4 4
5 Rougned Odor Rangers 2 2 2
6 Dee Gordon Marlins 6 7 6
7 DJ LeMahieu Rockies 4 5 5
8 Jose Ramirez Indians 11 3B 6 9
9 Brian Dozier Twins 7 9 7
10 Jason Kipnis Indians 8 8 8
11 Ian Happ Cubs 57 NR 32
12 Matt Carpenter Cardinals 10 11 11
13 Jonathan Schoop Orioles 15 15 13
14 Ian Kinsler Tigers 12 13 14
15 Starlin Castro Yankees 13 12 12
16 Dustin Pedroia Red Sox 11 14 16
17 Logan Forsythe Dodgers 16 18 17
18 Josh Harrison Pirates 25 24 23
19 Whit Merrifield Royals 32 26 22
20 Howie Kendrick Phillies 14 17 20
21 Marwin Gonzalez Astros 43 3B 27 3B 24 3B
22 Brandon Drury Diamondbacks 28 3B 28 26
23 Scooter Gennett Reds 38 33 36
24 Chris Taylor Dodgers 58 3B NR 28
25 Brandon Phillips Braves 23 22 25
26 Ben Zobrist Cubs 18 19 18
27 Jose Pirela Padres 69 NR NR
28 Neil Walker Mets 20 21 19
29 Cesar Hernandez Phillies 17 16 15
30 Jed Lowrie Athletics 29 30 30
31 Adam Frazier Pirates 102 OF 29 21
32 Devon Travis Blue Jays 9 10 10
33 Joe Panik Giants 22 25 33
34 Derek Dietrich Marlins 24 31 34
35 Yangervis Solarte Padres 23 3B 20 24
36 Kolten Wong Cardinals 21 23 29
37 Cory Spangenberg Padres 30 36 38
38 Ryan Schimpf Padres 19 27 27
39 Alen Hanson White Sox 31 38 44
40 Dilson Herrera Reds 27 32 37
41 Chase Utley Dodgers 37 40 40
42 Eric Sogard Brewers 67 NR 45
43 Scott Kingery Phillies 74 NR NR
44 Yolmer Sanchez White Sox 47 NR 35
45 T.J. Rivera Mets 46 NR 43
46 Arismendy Alcantara Reds 108 OF 133 OF 39
47 Chris Coghlan Blue Jays 33 34 41
48 Danny Santana Braves 141 OF NR NR
49 Carlos Asuaje Padres 48 NR NR
50 Brett Lawrie   28 35 42

 

Dropping off: None

 

  • If the Phillies were going to promote Scott Kingery, they probably should have done it already; after all, Cesar Hernandez is expected back at the end of the month to reclaim the starting job at second. Still, Kingery had to be included, just in case that callup comes. He’s hit .290 with four homers in his first eight games since moving up to Triple-A. Overall, he’s at .311/.369/.618 with 22 homers for the season. The Phillies have yet to try him anywhere other that second, which is understandable, given the progress he’s made defensively. He’s not as good as Hernandez there, but Hernandez might be the one to move anyway.


back to top print article archives
Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
Email :Matthew Pouliot


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Strike Zone Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Matthew Pouliot Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters

 