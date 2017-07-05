July 1B and DH Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

First Baseman and Designated Hitter Rankings

Dropping off: A.J. Reed (42nd)

Freddie Freeman made it back from his broken wrist a couple of weeks ahead of schedule. I’m still highly skeptical about the move to third base, but I don’t think it makes him much more susceptible to a new injury or to aggravating the wrist; I just don’t think he’ll be adequate at third and I also don’t think Matt Adams is a good enough reason to move him off his position in the first place. What I am concerned about is whether his wrist is truly back to full strength. If he starts hitting for power right away, that would be a great sign. I think it’s more likely that he’ll settle for singles and doubles this month.