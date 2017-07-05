Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

print article archives RSS

July 1B and DH Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017


Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

 

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

 

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

 

 

First Baseman and Designated Hitter Rankings

 

 JulyFirst BaseTeam2017MayJune
  1 Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks 1 1 1
  2 Edwin Encarnacion Indians 5 6 4
  3 Joey Votto Reds 6 7 6
  4 Freddie Freeman Braves 2 2 17
  5 Cody Bellinger Dodgers 43 18 11
  6 Miguel Cabrera Tigers 3 4 2
  7 Eric Thames Brewers 12 3 5
  8 Jose Abreu White Sox 7 11 8
  9 Hanley Ramirez Red Sox 8 8 7
  10 Wil Myers Padres 10 10 10
  11 Eric Hosmer Royals 11 12 12
  12 Brandon Belt Giants 15 14 13
  13 Chris Davis Orioles 9 9 9
  14 Justin Smoak Blue Jays 34 24 19
  15 Ryan Zimmerman Nationals 24 15 14
  16 Kendrys Morales Blue Jays 1 DH 16 15
  17 Carlos Santana Indians 13 13 16
  18 Justin Bour Marlins 20 20 18
  19 Logan Morrison Rays 26 23 24
  20 Mike Napoli Rangers 19 19 20
  21 Yonder Alonso Athletics 37 25 21
  22 Albert Pujols Angels 14 17 23
  23 Lucas Duda Mets 21 22 26
  24 Mark Reynolds Rockies 35 30 27
  25 Josh Bell Pirates 27 28 28
  26 Mitch Moreland Red Sox 29 29 29
  27 Matt Adams Braves 33 40 32
  1 DH Victor Martinez Tigers 2 DH 1 DH 1 DH
  28 Tommy Joseph Phillies 18 27 25
  29 Steve Pearce Blue Jays 28 33 35
  30 Joe Mauer Twins 25 31 30
  31 Greg Bird Yankees 17 21 22
  32 Ji-Man Choi Yankees 60 NR NR
  33 Chris Carter Yankees 30 32 34
  34 Sam Travis Red Sox 40 44 38
  35 Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 22 26 31
  36 Jesus Aguilar Brewers 45 NR 39
  37 Tyler Austin Yankees 57 NR NR
  38 Rhys Hoskins Phillies 70 NR 45
  39 Adam Lind Nationals 36 41 40
  2 DH Pedro Alvarez Orioles 3 DH 2 DH 2 DH
  40 C.J. Cron Angels 16 34 36
  3 DH Justin Morneau   4 DH NR NR
  41 Kennys Vargas Twins 38 35 41
  42 Mark Canha Athletics 32 39 33
  43 Byung-ho Park Twins 23 36 37
  44 John Jaso Pirates 41 45 44
  45 Jose Osuna Pirates 76 37 43

 

Dropping off: A.J. Reed (42nd)

 

  • Freddie Freeman made it back from his broken wrist a couple of weeks ahead of schedule. I’m still highly skeptical about the move to third base, but I don’t think it makes him much more susceptible to a new injury or to aggravating the wrist; I just don’t think he’ll be adequate at third and I also don’t think Matt Adams is a good enough reason to move him off his position in the first place. What I am concerned about is whether his wrist is truly back to full strength. If he starts hitting for power right away, that would be a great sign. I think it’s more likely that he’ll settle for singles and doubles this month.

 

  • I have four Yankee first basemen in the 30s here. Greg Bird still barely tops the list, though the most likely scenario has him missing most of the rest of the season; he’s still the one guy with real upside if he is able to suddenly overcome his ankle problems. Ji-Man Choi was called up to replace Chris Carter after Tuesday’s game. The 26-year-old had two homers in his first 45 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and then six in his last 11. His bat is still well below average at first base, but at least his glove will be better than Carter. At this point, it seems like a really good bet that the Yankees will trade for a first baseman before the end of the month.


back to top print article archives
Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
Email :Matthew Pouliot


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Strike Zone Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Matthew Pouliot Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Boyer: Hot Hitters
    Boyer: Hot Hitters

 