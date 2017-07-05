July Catcher Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

Catcher Rankings

Dropping off: Jett Bandy (23rd), Omar Narvaez (34th)

Jonathan Lucroy was only truly bad during April, but the power hasn’t come at any point; he’s batting .278/.328/.396 with three homers and 18 RBI in 45 games since the beginning of May. Maybe a change of scenery would do him some good? He hit 24 homers last year, and he’s supposed to be fine physically. I don’t want to give up on him.