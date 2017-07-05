Matthew Pouliot

July Catcher Rankings

Wednesday, July 5, 2017


Welcome to the July rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. You will soon be able to see all of the positional rankings and top 300.

 

Catcher Rankings

 

JulyCatcherTeam2017MayJune
1 Gary Sanchez Yankees 1 1 1
2 Buster Posey Giants 2 2 2
3 J.T. Realmuto Marlins 4 4 4
4 Willson Contreras Cubs 5 5 5
5 Jonathan Lucroy Rangers 3 3 3
6 Salvador Perez Royals 7 7 6
7 Yasmani Grandal Dodgers 8 8 7
8 Brian McCann Astros 14 10 9
9 Mike Zunino Mariners 13 16 18
10 Evan Gattis Astros 6 6 8
11 Devin Mesoraco Reds 10 12 12
12 Russell Martin Blue Jays 9 9 11
13 Matt Wieters Nationals 17 11 10
14 Yan Gomes Indians 16 17 13
15 Travis d'Arnaud Mets 15 13 14
16 Tyler Flowers Braves 22 23 21
17 Wilson Ramos Rays 21 20 20
18 Yadier Molina Cardinals 19 18 19
19 Tom Murphy Rockies 11 14 15
20 Welington Castillo Orioles 20 19 17
21 Bruce Maxwell Athletics 41 40 NR
22 Cameron Rupp Phillies 12 15 16
23 Stephen Vogt Brewers 18 22 22
24 Alex Avila Tigers 46 32 25
25 Austin Hedges Padres 25 24 24
26 Francisco Cervelli Pirates 23 27 26
27 Chris Herrmann Diamondbacks 30 39 31
28 Manny Pina Brewers 49 34 35
29 Austin Barnes Dodgers 27 31 32
30 Robinson Chirinos Rangers 37 35 38
31 Martin Maldonado Angels 50 NR 37
32 Jason Castro Twins 31 30 30
33 James McCann Tigers 24 25 28
34 Tony Wolters Rockies 34 26 29
35 Andrew Knapp Phillies 74 NR NR
36 Sandy Leon Red Sox 33 37 33
37 Christian Vazquez Red Sox 45 29 36
38 Chris Iannetta Diamondbacks 32 36 39
39 Victor Caratini Cubs 78 NR NR
40 Derek Norris   26 28 27
41 Kevan Smith White Sox 84 NR NR
42 Miguel Montero Blue Jays 43 38 40
43 Josh Phegley Athletics 47 NR NR
44 Tucker Barnhart Reds 40 NR NR
45 Roberto Perez Indians 39 NR NR

 

Dropping off: Jett Bandy (23rd), Omar Narvaez (34th)

 

  • Jonathan Lucroy was only truly bad during April, but the power hasn’t come at any point; he’s batting .278/.328/.396 with three homers and 18 RBI in 45 games since the beginning of May. Maybe a change of scenery would do him some good? He hit 24 homers last year, and he’s supposed to be fine physically. I don’t want to give up on him.

 

  • Victor Caratini, the replacement for the ousted Miguel Montero in Chicago, has a very intriguing bat for a catcher; he was hitting .341/.382/.537 as a 23-year-old in Triple-A. Still, the defense is rough enough that it’s hard to see him really cutting into Willson Contreras’s playing time. If Caratini did start to tear it up, the Cubs would have the option of playing Contreras in left. Still, it looks like Kyle Schwarber is going to be back in left field immediately after the All-Star break, if not before.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
