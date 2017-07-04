MLB Power Rankings: Week 14

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

In my high school days when I was a summer camp counselor (obligatory humblebrag: one of my coworkers turned out to be a pretty famous baseball player), we’d often pass the time by brainstorming out-of-context words and phrases that could pass for band names. The same general principles for coming up with band names apply to nightclubs, as Stefon has proven time and again on Saturday Night Live. It’s a silly exercise and I’ll admit, I’m a little rusty at it, but here’s one I just came up with: Unintentional Youth Movement.

The inspiration for the name comes from the New York Yankees, who have reversed course in a hurry thanks to a barrage of untimely injuries. After everything went the Yankees’ way in April and May, their free ride abruptly ended in June. Starlin Castro, Aaron Hicks and Matt Holliday made a beeline for the disabled list, Greg Bird’s rehab stalled and the revolving door at first base kept spinning. To plug up some of these holes, the Yankees called upon a group of unproven youngsters including Tyler Austin, Dustin Fowler, Domingo German and Miguel Andujar.

When Austin and Fowler added their names to New York’s walking wounded, the Yanks pulled out their trump card, a red-haired, home-run-slamming, base-thieving 22-year-old by the name of Clint Frazier. Hailed as MLB.com’s No. 17 prospect, Frazier made an immediate impact, ripping two hits including a home run in his big league debut Saturday at Houston. One game doesn’t make a career or even a season, but Frazier’s first impression was a strong one.

Don’t get the wrong idea about the Yankees—they were already a young bunch. Of their five All-Stars, only Dellin Betances is over the age of 27. But in the cutthroat AL East, how young is too young? It looks like we’re about to find out. I’m sure readership will be light this week—you’ll notice there’s no video as the good folks at NBC headquarters have the day off—but if you need something to read while the grill’s heating up on America’s 241st birthday, here are some Power Rankings to sink your teeth into.

1. Houston Astros

Record: 56-27

Last Week: 1

While the dominant trio of Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and George Springer has soaked up most of the attention (and rightfully so because those guys are awesome), Yulieski Gurriel’s contributions have gone mostly overlooked. He’s been rolling over his last 10 games, hitting .390 with three homers and 10 RBI during that span. Charlie Morton’s imminent return will soften the blow of losing David Paulino to an 80-game PED suspension.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 55-29

Last Week: 2

They call L.A. the City of Angels, but this year it’s Snub City. Alex Wood is 8-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 12 starts while Justin Turner carries an insane .382 average over 212 at-bats. Unless Turner wins the Final Vote, neither will be making the trip to Miami for next week’s All-Star festivities. Meanwhile Corey Seager, who made the NL team as a reserve, has racked up six hits in 14 at-bats since coming back from a strained hamstring. The Dodgers are on pace for 106 wins, which would be a franchise record.

3. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 52-31

Last Week: 3

Zack Greinke had one of his worst seasons last year but he’s been brilliant in 2017, leading the D’Backs with 10 victories while posting his highest K/9 since 2011. A.J. Pollock should be back any day now after missing nearly two months with a strained groin. The Diamondbacks have fared fine without him, but it will still be nice to have Pollock back atop one of the most potent lineups in baseball. He’s hit .308 with 24 HR and 54 steals since the start of 2015 (207 games).

4. Washington Nationals

Record: 49-34

Last Week: 4

Carlos Martinez was no match for Bryce Harper on Sunday night. Harper embarrassed the Cardinals ace, torching him for his 19th and 20th homers of the season. MLB steals leader Trea Turner is going to be out a while and the bullpen hasn’t converted a save since June 17, but at least the Nats can still look forward to Max Scherzer pitching every fifth day. He leads the majors in ERA (1.94), WHIP (0.77) and BAA (.159).

5. Boston Red Sox

Record: 48-35

Last Week: 7

David Price can’t get along with anyone, but the rest of the Red Sox seem to be doing just fine. Mookie Betts has been a godsend, hitting .455 with three homers, 11 RBI and three steals over his last eight games. Meanwhile Drew Pomeranz has been Boston’s second-best starter (behind likely All-Star Game starter Chris Sale), delivering a stingy 1.52 ERA during his four-start unbeaten streak. With Doug Fister filling in for Eduardo Rodriguez, the shortest of Boston’s five starting pitchers is 6’5. On the other end of the spectrum, Boston’s tallest outfielder is 5’10.

6. Cleveland Indians

Record: 44-37

Last Week: 8

Lonnie Chisenhall’s ownership in Yahoo leagues (currently 16 percent) should be much higher. He’s hit a remarkable .360 since June 1 and is on pace to shatter his career-highs in both home runs and RBI. Carlos Carrasco is undefeated over his last five starts, though his ERA has actually risen during that span. Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to eight games in Sunday’s win over Detroit.

7. Colorado Rockies

Record: 49-36

Last Week: 5

This hasn’t been the Rockies’ best stretch. They’ve lost 10 of their last 12 while falling 6.5 games behind the first-place Dodgers. Luckily Jon Gray didn’t show any signs of rust in his return from a broken foot, limiting the Diamondbacks to seven hits and two runs over six standout innings Friday night. Carlos Gonzalez was activated Monday after a brief stint on the disabled list. He’s hit just .244 with 12 homers in 496 at-bats since last year’s All-Star break.

8. New York Yankees

Record: 44-37

Last Week: 6

Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman are usually lights out, but they were anything but in Saturday’s loss to Houston. Word to the wise: if you’re going to have an off night, try not to have it against the best team in baseball. Aaron Judge gave America what it wanted by accepting an invite to next week’s Home Run Derby. Gary Sanchez will also be a participant. Those two have combined for a .315 average with 40 homers and 102 RBI this year.

9. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 45-40

Last Week: 9

Eric Thames erased his 11-game homerless drought on Sunday but still has just five hits in his last 43 at-bats. Chase Anderson’s strained oblique could cost him up to six weeks. He ranks fourth among NL starters in ERA (2.89) and 10th in BAA (.224) this season. Ryan Braun has hit safely in all six games since coming back from the disabled list, though he’s only hit .269 during that span.

10. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 43-41

Last Week: 12

Last year the Rays finished sixth among all 30 MLB teams in home runs. This year they’ve moved up to second on that list. Logan Morrison has slugged 24 first half-homers, the most by a Ray since Carlos Pena in 2009. A recent 4-for-24 dry spell has dropped Mallex Smith’s average from .350 to .308. He’s been filling in at center field for Kevin Kiermaier, who is still recovering from a broken hip.

11. Chicago Cubs

Record: 41-41

Last Week: 10

The Cubs were 51-30 at the halfway mark last year. This year they’re at .500. Last season the Cubs produced seven All-Stars. Unless Kris Bryant wins the Final Vote, Wade Davis will be their only representative in 2017. So the Cubs were fine trading for Aroldis Chapman last year but Miguel Montero criticizing a teammate was over the line? Maybe the Cubs will right the ship in the second half—they’re still just 2.5 games out of first in the eminently winnable NL Central—but I’m not as confident as I once was.

12. Minnesota Twins

Record: 42-40

Last Week: 11

Miguel Sano will be one of two Twins (the other being 10-game winner Ervin Santana) attending next week’s All-Star Game in Miami. After slumping to a .235 clip in June, Sano has caught fire by batting .381 during his five-game hitting streak. Rookie Adalberto Mejia has put on a clinic over his last three starts, winning all three while delivering a tidy 1.53 ERA. Now if only he could cut down on all those pesky walks (29 free passes in 58 1/3 innings this year).

13. Kansas City Royals

Record: 42-40

Last Week: 14

It’s been an odd year for Ian Kennedy. He’s pitched to a respectable 3.42 ERA during his four-start unbeaten streak but has yielded six homers during that span and has served up at least one round-tripper in 11 straight starts. Left-hander Danny Duffy is set to return Tuesday against Seattle. He’s been Kansas City’s top starter over the last two years, compiling 16 wins with a 3.52 ERA since the start of 2016.

14. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 43-44

Last Week: 16

For a time, it looked like Albert Pujols might be the one to finally usurp Barry Bonds as MLB’s all-time home run king. But with Pujols in rapid decline—he’s in the midst of a 14-game homerless drought and hitting a career-worst .235—Bonds’ record should be safe for a while. It took a few months but Ricky Nolasco is finally showing signs of life. The Angels’ Opening Day starter has followed up a seven-game losing streak by delivering 15 1/3 scoreless innings over his last two starts. That’s brought his ERA down from 5.23 to 4.42.

15. Seattle Mariners

Record: 41-43

Last Week: 15

Robinson Cano has been around a long time—this is his 13th year in the big leagues—but he’s still as fearsome as ever. Six of the second baseman's 17 homers this year have come over his last 10 games. While Cano has enjoyed his best stretch of the season, Mitch Haniger has managed just two hits in his last 26 at-bats while watching his average slip from .318 to .277. He’s struck out nine times with no RBI or extra-base hits during that span.

16. Texas Rangers

Record: 40-43

Last Week: 13

Might Jonathan Lucroy, the Rangers’ big score at last year’s trade deadline, be on the move again? He hasn’t helped his stock any by slashing a weak .259/.305/.366 over 232 at-bats this season. It’s been a rocky year for the Rangers’ bullpen. Sam Dyson (now of the San Francisco Giants) flamed out at closer with Matt Bush following suit a couple months later. With Keone Kela on the DL, ninth-inning duties may fall to veteran Jason Grilli, who was just acquired in a trade with Toronto.

17. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 40-42

Last Week: 18

How far has Manny Machado sunk? He now carries a lower OPS than his notoriously light-hitting teammate, backup catcher Caleb Joseph. Jonathan Schoop is deserving of his first All-Star nod. Among major league second basemen, he ranks second in home runs (16), third in RBI (51) and sixth in average (.294). Ace closer Zach Britton will give the Orioles’ bullpen a boost when he returns later this week.

18. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 40-42

Last Week: 20

Closer duties seem to be up for grabs in St. Louis. Trevor Rosenthall was called on to close out Saturday’s game against the Nationals but couldn’t make it through the ninth inning. 2017 has been a mixed bag for Michael Wacha, but he’s looked sharp over his last two outings, winning both while contributing a stellar 0.75 ERA. Aledmys Diaz made the All-Star team as a rookie last season. Now he’s in Triple-A, biding his time until a spot opens up in St. Louis.

19. Atlanta Braves

Record: 40-41

Last Week: 21

The Braves are sitting in second place in the NL East but don’t get too excited. They still trail the first-place Nationals by eight games and are seven games out in the NL Wild Card. Knuckleballer R.A. Dickey has been superb over his last three outings, going undefeated with a 0.90 ERA during that span. While Dickey has flourished, left-hander Jaime Garcia has hit a brick wall, limping to a 10.13 ERA over his last three starts. He hasn’t won since May 26 against the Giants.

20. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 37-45

Last Week: 17

Josh Donaldson said last week he didn’t deserve to be an All-Star (and he's not). I’d have to agree—Donaldson is hitting just .243 and hasn’t homered in his last 70 at-bats. Late bloomer and first-time All-Star Justin Smoak has already set a career-high in homers with 80 games still to play. Last year’s AL ERA leader Aaron Sanchez is poised to return following a seven-week absence. Recurring blister issues have limited him to just five starts this season.

21. New York Mets

Record: 38-44

Last Week: 23

Michael Conforto was the only Met invited to next week’s All-Star Game and he probably won’t even play now that he’s on the disabled list with a bruised hand. Yoenis Cespedes can’t seem to find his footing at the plate. He’s limped to a .152 average over his last eight games while seeing his average plummet from .315 to .281. The Mets are reportedly mulling a reunion with Bartolo Colon, who was DFA’d by Atlanta last week. I love Big Sexy as much as the next guy, but I’m skeptical a 44-year-old with an 8.14 ERA is the missing piece to New York’s pitching puzzle.

22. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 37-46

Last Week: 19

Jameson Taillon has been unstoppable since coming back from surgery for testicular cancer. He’s gone 2-1 with a 2.42 ERA over that span including Thursday’s gem against the Rays (6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 4 Ks). Will reigning NL Player of the Month Andrew McCutchen be wearing a new uniform come July 31? It would be convenient timing with Starling Marte due back from suspension on July 18. Speaking of Marte, he just began a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Bradenton.

23. Detroit Tigers

Record: 36-45

Last Week: 22

All good things must come to an end, like Miguel Cabrera’s streak of seven straight All-Star appearances. The 34-year-old is hitting a sluggish .262 at the moment. If that holds, it’ll be the first time since 2008 he’s finished with a batting average under .300. With Detroit sitting eight games back in the AL Central, it might be time for the Tigers to finally press the reset button. Even with his ERA hovering around five, former MVP Justin Verlander is sure to attract plenty of trade interest.

24. Chicago White Sox

Record: 37-45

Last Week: 24

We all know Matthew McConaughey’s famous line from Dazed and Confused, “I get older, they stay the same age.” Well every year I get older and Jose Abreu’s stats seem to stay exactly the same. The 30-year-old is on pace for his fourth straight 25-homer, 100-RBI season. Melky Cabrera has also been doing damage for the Pale Hose. He’s hit a robust .382 with six RBI over his last eight games. James Shields’ win over the Yankees on Thursday night was his first since April 6.

25. Miami Marlins

Record: 34-40

Last Week: 25

The Marlins had their sights set on trading Marcell Ozuna not too long ago. Now he’s arguably the team’s best hitter. This will be his second straight All-Star appearance and his first start. Martin Prado has notched seven hits in his last 16 at-bats while lifting his average from .276 to .301. If the Marlins blow it up at the trade deadline as many are expecting, Prado would be an excellent fit in Boston. Red Sox third basemen have hit a combined .218 this year, fifth-worst in the major leagues.

26. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 35-47

Last Week: 27

It’s always cool when a guy makes his first All-Star team, but it’s even sweeter when the reward for said accomplishment is a live animal. Zack Cozart was promised a donkey by teammate Joey Votto if he made the NL All-Star squad and that’s exactly what happened. Votto's been reaching out to local donkey dealers, which are apparently a thing. Speaking of Votto, the reigning NL Player of the Week has hit an outrageous .500 with four long balls and eight RBI over his last eight games. Votto’s 24 first-half homers are a career-high.

27. San Diego Padres

Record: 34-48

Last Week: 28

Trevor Cahill, who has missed the last two months with a strained shoulder, is lined up to pitch Tuesday’s 4th of July game at Cleveland. He’s been the Padres’ most reliable starter this year, limiting opponents to a .214 average while recording an impressive 3.27 ERA over seven starts. Hidden treasure Kirby Yates has been a menace, delivering a masterful 2.08 ERA to go with an equally dominant 14.19 K/9 over 27 relief outings for the Friars.

28. Oakland Athletics

Record: 35-48

Last Week: 26

I’m surprised I haven’t seen Khris Davis’ name on any All-Star snub lists. The 29-year-old has lit it up over his last nine games, hitting .333 with five homers during that stretch. Franklin Barreto caught our attention by homering in his big league debut on June 24. Since then he’s hit just .129 with no homers or RBI. Oakland’s loss to the White Sox on Monday night was their sixth straight.

29. San Francisco Giants

Record: 33-51

Last Week: 29

Turns out the Red Sox aren’t the only team struggling to make ends meet at third base. The Giants have cycled through eight players at the hot corner this year. Eduardo Nunez should provide much-needed stability at that position when he returns from the disabled list. Madison Bumgarner’s first rehab start wasn’t pretty (3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R for Triple-A Sacramento) but it won’t take long for him to dust off the cobwebs. Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh was San Francisco’s sixth straight.

30. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 28-53

Last Week: 30

Jeremy Hellickson will pull in a team-high $17.2 million this season. He hasn’t won a start since May 19. Pat Neshek, who is sure to be pitching for someone else in a few weeks, was blasted for three runs in 2/3 of an inning in Saturday’s loss to the Mets. Prior to that, he hadn’t allowed a run since May 14. Meanwhile 24-year-old Aaron Nola has cruised to a 1.27 ERA during his three-game winning streak. He leads the Phillies with six victories.

Biggest Jump: Angels, Braves, Cardinals, Indians, Mets, Rays, Red Sox 2

Biggest Drop: Blue Jays, Pirates, Rangers 3