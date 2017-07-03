Hot Hitter Rundown

Monday, July 3, 2017

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from June 26-July 2.

Catcher

We’ve seen Willson Contreras’ OPS go up nearly 100 points from .687 to .775 over his last 16 games. Over that span he’s batted .308/.379/.692 with 15 RBI and half of his 10 homers on the season have come over that stretch. Contreras has hit cleanup in four out of the last five games and batted fifth in that other contest. It’s not necessarily a safe bet to continue with Cubs manager Joe Maddon constantly shuffling his lineup around, but the current lineup position combined with Contreras’ hot bat is music to his fantasy owners’ ears … Hopefully you had Austin Barnes in your lineup if you were playing DFS last Friday, as the Dodgers catcher slugged a grand slam and a three-run shot in a blowout win over the Padres. The monster night is obviously why he’s so high on this list, but Barnes had already been very productive prior to that big showing, hitting .278/.398/.478. Yasmani Grandal has picked it back up of late and isn’t going to lose his job, but if he should get injured (which has happened often in his career), Barnes would immediately become a mixed league-viable backstop … Speaking of two-homer games, Stephen Vogt had one of those, as well, in just his second start with the Brewers and first start at home. Vogt has started three of six games since joining the Brew Crew, and I wouldn’t count on that number rising with Manny Pina playing well. But, I think that’s enough playing time to make him a viable second catcher in mixed leagues with the lineup around him and the massive upgrade in ballparks in going from o.Co Coliseum to Miller Park … Robinson Chirinos has belted 21 home runs over just 297 plate appearances for the Rangers since the beginning of last season. He’s hit just .228 over that stretch, and he’s spent most of his time in the No. 8 or 9 spot in the order so RBI opportunities are minimal. However, Chirinos can obviously hit for power, and he’s been playing more and more with five starts over the last six games. His playing time could spike even more if Texas winds up trading Jonathan Lucroy …

First Base

Yulieski Gurriel had a horrendous May, putting up a .566 OPS with just two homers. He’s otherwise been very good, batting .329 in April and .309 in June and starting July off with a bang with a couple longballs and six RBI in his first two contests. Gurriel doesn’t run at all, and among qualifiers only Jose Peraza and Alcides Escobar have a worse walk rate than his 2.1 percent mark. However, his 12.3 percent strikeout percentage is among the best in the league, giving him a shot to keep that average up even though he’s not a patient hitter. So, while he has limitations, Gurriel can still be a useful fantasy option. Here are just a few guys that currently rank lower than Yuli at first base on the Rotoworld Player Rater: Carlos Santana, Matt Carpenter, Miguel Cabrera … Speaking of Santana, he’s sporting a .299/.429/.448 batting line over his last 19 games. The power hasn’t really been there over that stretch (two homers), and he’s been down in the No. 7 spot in the lineup for each of his last six starts. That said, even in a down year, Santana is actually on pace for career highs in runs (96) and RBI (92) … I mentioned last week that some bad luck and a bad supporting cast has masked what has been a really nice season for Brandon Belt. The first baseman kept it up over this past week and is now hitting .304/.377/.761 with five home runs and 14 RBI over his last 12 games. His 16 dingers are just two shy of his career high. Something else to note is that the plate discipline gains Belt made in 2016 have largely stuck in 2017. His strikeout rate (22.6 percent) is identical to last year’s mark, and his walk rate (14 percent) would easily be the second-base rate of his career …

Second Base

Naturally, Whit Merrifield’s production has fallen off once Royals manager Ned Yost finally moved him into the leadoff spot, as he’s put up a .273 on-base percentage in 25 games at the top of the order (BTW, Alcides Escobar’s OBP over that stretch is .343, because #YCPB). Merrifield has gotten off to a nice start in June, though, with six hits in his first three contests and a three-steal game on Sunday. The 28-year-old has now swiped 11 bags on the year and has only been caught once … Dustin Pedroia has really been banged up this season between wrist, knee and rib issues, making one trip to the disabled list and missing several other games. The ailments seem to be affecting his power, as he’s gone deep just twice this season and not since May 7. His .378 slugging percentage ranks 147th of 167 qualifiers. However, Pedroia is still getting on base. He’s hit .409 over his last six games to push his average to .297, and the second baseman is sporting an impressive 23/34 K/BB ratio … Eric Sogard has suddenly started to remember that he’s Eric Sogard, hitting just .130/.286/.130 over his last seven contests. Meanwhile, Jonathan Villar had a two-homer game in his first game back from the DL and has started four of the last five contests at second base. I doubt we’re going to see Sogard ditched aside after a bad week given how good he had been, but the tide might be turning back in Villar’s favor here …

Third Base

Jose Ramirez has unfortunately moved back down to the No. 5 spot in the Indians’ order since Michael Brantley returned from the DL. He hasn’t stopped hitting, though, with a 1.143 OPS, three homers and seven RBI across his last six games. The American League’s starting third baseman for the All-Star Game, Ramirez has not only shown his breakout 2016 season wasn’t a fluke, he’s built upon it in a big way in 2017 … Anthony Rendon leads everyone at the hot corner in OBP (.399), he’s third in slugging percentage (.554), fifth in RBI (51), sixth in home runs (16) and second in walks (45). Beginning with his six-hit, three-homer, 10-RBI game on April 30, Rendon has batted an astounding with all 16 of his longballs and 46 RBI over 54 games … Jedd Gyorko’s .295 average this season looks fluky, as the only real difference in his profile from last year to this year is a huge BABIP jump (.244 to .341). His walk rate, strikeout rate, line drive rate, flyball rate and hard-hit rate are all virtually identical to his 2016 numbers. Of course, he was certainly due for some positive regression in BABIP, so perhaps he can keep his average up at a solid level. Ultimately, the power is the reason you want Gyorko. Since the All-Star break last season, only five players (Khris Davis, Brian Dozier, Joey Votto, Justin Upton and Edwin Encarnacion) have hit more homers than Gyorko’s 35 bombs … After hitting only three homers with a .609 OPS in his first 30 games this season, Todd Frazier has put up an .885 OPS and hit 12 over the boards over his last 42 contests. Eight of those dingers have come since the beginning of June. The Red Sox and Yankees could both use some more production at third base, and it’s not difficult to envision them going after Frazier …

Shortstop

We’re in a golden age of young shortstop, but don’t forget about the older guys like Elvis Andrus (Andrus is still just 28, BTW). The Rangers’ shortstop had the best offensive season of his career in 2016 and has stepped it up another notch in 2017. Andrus has already set a new career high in homers (11), and he’s the first player this season with double-digit dingers to also reach 20 stolen bases. He’s on pace for a career-high 99 runs and 99 RBI. Andrus has never even driven in 70 in a season before … Trea Turner was batting .323/.387/.419 and had stolen an absurd 24 bases over his last 28 games when a pitch fractured his right wrist last week. Stephen Drew will handle the bulk of the shortstop duties while Turner is out and is worth a look in deeper formats. He’s hit .279/.342/.500 with nine homers over 234 plate appearances as a National … The Brewers probably figured they’d get good defense from Orlando Arcia this season but it would take him a while to come around with the bat. Well, he might be developing a little quicker than expected with the stick. After an ugly .208/.261/.352 start over his first 38 games, Arcia sports a .356/.387/.507 line over his last 41 contests. He’s gone deep in two straight and has put up a 1.291 OPS over his last 13 games. I was hoping to see more steals this season (he’s just 5-for-9 in stolen base attempts), and Arcia hasn’t budged from the No. 8 spot in the lineup even in the midst of his hot streak. However, this is a former top prospect who looks to be figuring it out at the big league level …

Outfield

Adam Duvall is on pace for 38 home runs and 116 RBI, marks that would top what he set in last year’s breakout campaign. The Reds’ outfielder has also already stolen five bases and cut down his strikeout rate a bit, all while continuing to be an extreme flyball hitter at a park that’s kind to players who hit flyballs … Manuel Margot has been red-hot since returning from the disabled list, going 10-for-23 (.435) with a home run, four RBI and four steals over six games. The stolen bases are particularly encouraging after he pilfered just five bags across his first 47 contests. Margot needs to improve his efficiency as a base stealer (he’s been caught six times in 15 attempts), but the former top prospect has the green light and the speed to pile up steals … Tommy Pham hit a homer and stole three more bases this past week, putting him on a 20-homer, 18-steal pace over just 104 games. Meanwhile, after homering in his first two games back from the minors, Randal Grichuk has since going 4-for-25 with 10 strikeouts across his last six contests. Someone will have to go to the bench when Dexter Fowler (heel) returns this week, but it won’t be (or, at least shouldn’t be) Pham … Denard Span is batting .357/.413/.522 with two homers and four steals in 29 games since the beginning of June. The 33-year-old doesn’t provide much in the way of counting stats, but he’s worth using while he’s healthy and swinging the bat well … Since Lonnie Chisenhall returned early last month from a concussion, no one in baseball has been swinging the bat better. The 28-year-old boasts a .360/.442/.627 line with five home runs and 24 RBI across 25 games during that stretch. Chisenhall has even been killing lefties this season (1.047 OPS), and his walk rate is way up (10.3 percent) …