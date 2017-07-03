Daily Dose: Magnificent Mookie

Monday, July 3, 2017

On the day that he was named to his second consecutive American League All-Star team, Mookie Betts had a day to remember.

The 24-year-old superstar got things going with an RBI single off of Joe Biagini in the second inning that increased the Red Sox' advantage to 2-0 at the time. He then crushed a three-run homer off of the right-hander in the fourth inning, increasing the lead to 5-1.

He was only getting started. On his next trip to the plate, he victimized Biagini again, this time for a two-run homer to give the Red Sox a 7-1 lead.

For good measure, Betts added a two-run single during an eight-run uprising in the seventh inning that turned a blowout into a laugher.

Betts finished the extremely impressive afternoon 4-for-6 with three runs scored and eight RBI. The eight RBI tie a major league record for most in a game for a player hitting out of the leadoff spot. He also put his wheels on display in this one, swiping his 15th base of the season.

Since returning to the leadoff spot in the lineup on May 6, Betts is hitting .288 (64-for-222) with 13 homers, 38 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 53 games.

He remains one of the best all-around players in baseball and one of the top five-category performers in all fantasy formats.

We're Going to Miami

Major League Baseball revealed the rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game on Sunday evening and it wasn't just the same old cast of characters from years past.

There were 23 first-time All-Stars, including seven starters, chosen to represent their respective clubs in Miami on July 11.

Here's a look at the rosters for each side, with each player's total All-Star appearances in parentheses:





American League Starters

C - Salvador Perez (5)

1B - Justin Smoak (1)

2B - Jose Altuve (5)

SS - Carlos Correa (1)

3B - Jose Ramirez (1)

OF - Aaron Judge (1)

OF - Mike Trout (6)

OF - George Springer (1)

DH - Corey Dickerson (1)





American League Reserves

Yonder Alonso (1)

Starlin Castro (4)

Jonathan Schoop (1)

Francisco Lindor (2)

Miguel Sano (1)

Mookie Betts (2)

Michael Brantley (2)

Avisail Garcia (1)

Gary Sanchez (1)

Nelson Cruz (5)





American League Pitchers

Dellin Betances (4)

Yu Darvish (4)

Michael Fulmer (1)

Dallas Keuchel (2)

Craig Kimbrel (6)

Corey Kluber (2)

Lance McCullers (1)

Andrew Miller (2)

Chris Sale (6)

Ervin Santana (2)

Luis Severino (1)

Jason Vargas (1)

National League Starters

C - Buster Posey (5)

1B - Ryan Zimmerman (2)

2B - Daniel Murphy (3)

SS - Zack Cozart (1)

3B - Nolan Arenado (3)

OF - Bryce Harper (5)

OF - Charlie Blackmon (2)

OF - Marcell Ozuna (2)

National League Reserves

Paul Goldschmidt (5)

Joey Votto (5)

Josh Harrison (2)

DJ LeMahieu (2)

Corey Seager (2)

Jake Lamb (1)

Cody Bellinger (1)

Michael Conforto (1)

Ender Inciarte (1)

Giancarlo Stanton (4)

Yadier Molina (8)

National League Pitchers

Wade Davis (3)

Zack Greinke (4)

Brad Hand (1)

Greg Holland (3)

Kenley Jansen (2)

Clayton Kershaw (7)

Corey Knebel (1)

Carlos Martinez (2)

Pat Neshek (2)

Robbie Ray (1)

Max Scherzer (5)

Stephen Strasburg (3)

Each team will add one additional player to their roster through the fan's final vote. The candidates for the remaining spots are...

American League - Elvis Andrus, Xander Bogaerts, Mike Moustakas, Didi Gregorius and Logan Morrison

National League - Justin Turner, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rendon, Mark Reynolds and Justin Bour





Rock the Vote





I know there are only so many spots on the roster and every team needs to have a representative, but every season it seems as though there are ton of seemingly worthy players who get snubbed from the All-Star Game.

The Dodgers have a couple of those guys this time around.

Justin Turner is in the final vote, so he still has a chance to get in, but he should probably be there already. The dude is hitting .382/.472/.557 with seven homers, 31 RBI and a 26/25 K/BB ratio in 59 games. He probably gets dinged for spending some time on the disabled list.

Alex Wood is another Dodger who should already be on the roster, and will probably make it there anyways as starting pitchers bow out due to their unavailability to pitch in the game. He has been absurd this season, going 9-0 with a 1.83 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 87/20 K/BB ratio across 73 2/3 innings. An argument can be made that he has been the best pitcher in the National League this season.

There are many that believe that the Dodgers should also have the starting shortstop in the game, as Corey Seager is on the roster as a reserve but was beaten out in the fan vote by Reds' shortstop Zack Cozart.

It's the fans that vote the starters into the game though, and Dodgers' closer Kenley Jansen believes that they shoulder the blame for Seager, and Turner, not getting voted in as starters. "I'll say it loud and clear again. It's the Dodger fans' fault", he declared after the rosters were announced on Sunday.

While that sentiment won't play well in Los Angeles, it's hard to fault his logic. For as long as the game remains a popularity contest to determine the starters, a player's home fans need to come out in droves to get him voted into the game. That didn't happen for these Dodgers.

American League Quick Hits: Martin Perez (thumb) is still expected to start on Monday against the Red Sox... Matt Strahm was diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon in his left knee which is expected to end his season... Xander Bogaerts was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup due to right groin tightness... The Rangers acquired veteran right-hander Jason Grilli from the Blue Jays for cash considerations... Nelson Cruz missed Sunday's game with a sore knee, but isn't expected to require a trip to the disabled list... Matt Holliday (virus) isn't likely to return from the disabled list before the All-Star break... Marcus Semien (wrist) is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Thursday... Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Rangers are open to dealing catcher Jonathan Lucroy prior to the trade deadline... Ryon Healy was forced to leave Sunday's game due to back spasms. He's day-to-day... Kevin Gausman punched out nine over seven shutout innings in a victory over the Rays... Jose Ramirez launched a pair of homers in Sunday's victory over the Tigers and is now hitting .325/.379/.584 with 15 bombs and 42 RBI on the season... The Angels released 34-year-old outfielder Michael Bourn, who had been at Triple-A Salt Lake... Khris Davis smashed his 23rd home run in a losing effort against the Braves... Jean Segura went 4-for-5 in a victory over the Angels and is now hitting .338 on the season... Whit Merrifield went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three stolen bases in Sunday's victory over the Twins.

National League Quick Hits: Starling Marte will play left field for the Pirates when he returns from his suspension on July 18, keeping Andrew McCutchen in center... Curtis Granderson sat out Sunday's game due to minor hip tightness... Christian Arroyo suffered a fractured left hand when he was hit by a pitch while on a minor league rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento... Travis Shaw missed Sunday's game due to back spasms... A.J. Pollock (groin) could be activated from the disabled list as soon as Tuesday... Yasmany Tomas (groin) suffered a setback during his minor league rehab assignment and isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break... Hyun-Jin Ryu is dealing with continued soreness /n his left foot and is likely to wind up on the disabled list... Gerardo Parra (quad) could begin a minor league rehab assignment on Monday... Ian Desmond was lifted from Sunday's game due to a right calf cramp... Nick Pivetta allowed just one hit over seven innings of one-run ball in a victory over the Mets... Jake Arrieta surrendered only one hit over seven scoreless frames in a masterful win against the Reds... Ian Happ belted a pair of homers and plated four, leading the charge offensively in that victory... Brandon Belt went 3-for-4 and clubbed his 16th home run in a victory over the Pirates... Eric Thames swatted his 21st homer in a loss to the Marlins... Marcell Ozuna clobbered his 21st and 22nd home runs, powering the Marlins past the Brewers... Taijuan Walker struck out eight over seven innings of one-run baseball to beat the Rockies... Kurt Suzuki homered twice, including a go-ahead solo shot in the 12th inning, leading the Braves past the Athletics... Bryce Harper launched a pair of two-run homers off of Carlos Martinez, powering the Nationals to victory over the Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball. He was one of six players in the league to hit a pair of homers on Sunday... Max Scherzer recorded the 59th double-digit strikeout game of his career, whiffing 12 over seven shutout innings to beat the Cardinals.