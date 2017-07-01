Daily Dose: Vogt of Confidence

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Stephen Vogt certainly made his Miller Park debut as a member of the Brewers a memorable one.

The 32-year-old backstop slugged his first home run as a Brewer in the fifth inning, tagging Edinson Volquez for a solo shot that got the Brewers on the board. He wasn't finished though. Vogt then blasted a go-ahead two-run shot off of David Phelps in the seventh inning, putting the Brewers ahead for good.

After his second homer, Vogt earned the first curtain call of his career, receiving a standing ovation from his new home crowd.

His fantasy outlook has seen a major upgrade with the move to a much more hitter-friendly home ballpark, and it's already starting to pay dividends.

How quickly we forget, Vogt entered the season as one of the more reliable offensive catchers in the fantasy game. Over the previous two seasons with the Athletics, he had averaged a .256/.322/.424 slash line with 16 homers and 64 RBI.

On average, he was the 14th catcher off the board in mixed league fantasy drafts this spring. One the fringe of being a starter in single-catcher, 12-team formats, but a staple in two-catcher formats.

Sure, he was bad in his time with the Athletics this season, slashing a mere .217/.287/.357 with only four homers and 20 RBI in 54 games. There may be some bad luck involved there as well though, as he sported a career-worst .242 BABIP and had been drawing more walks than his career norm. He had also been generating more hard contact than in the previous two seasons.

If he was dropped in any two-catcher mixed leagues, or even in deeper formats that only start on catcher, Vogt is probably worth a look. It wouldn't be a surprise at all if he performed as a top-12 catcher for the remainder of the season.

Oh, So Close

Braves' right-hander Mike Foltynewicz flirted with history on Friday night, but came up just short, losing his no-hit bid in the ninth inning against the Athletics.

Foltynewicz was attempting to be the first Braves' hurler to throw a no-hitter since Kent Mercker in 1994.

Through the first eight innings, he had thrown 110 pitches. The most he had thrown in any start in his big league career to his point had been 112, and he had never thrown a complete game. He was going to get every opportunity to see it through though, as the Braves didn't have anyone warming in the bullpen to begin the inning.

To etch his name in the history books, he would have to go through the heart of the Athletics' order in the ninth inning. Matt Olson spoiled the evening, giving him a terrific battle and then blasting the eighth pitch of the at-bat into the seats in right field for a solo home run.

All told, Foltynewicz finished the night allowing just that one run on one hit over eight-plus innings of work. He racked up eight strikeouts while walking four.

While he has struggled to find consistency, Friday's outing serves as a reminder of the upper-echelon talent that the 25-year-old has when he's on.

Now 6-5 on the season, Foltynewicz sports a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 76/30 K/BB ratio across 87 innings spanning his 15 starts.

Double Dongs for Everyone!

Stephen Vogt wasn't the only player to blast a pair of home runs on Friday. Given the current hitting environment in Major League Baseball with home runs being hit at a record pace, it seems as though there's a player or two accomplishing the feat on a nightly basis.

Austin Barnes had the finest game of his young career on Friday against the Padres. He blasted his first career grand slam, tagging Clayton Richard in the first inning to give the Dodgers an early lead. He then added on a three-run blast in the sixth inning, giving the 27-year-old backstop his first career multi-homer game.

He has been an invaluable asset in a reserve role for the Dodgers, slashing .284/.398/.537 with four homers, 18 RBI and four stolen bases in 113 plate appearances.

Todd Frazier joined in on the fun, clubbing a pair of solo home runs in a wild come-from-behind victory over the Rangers. He's hitting just .213 on the season, but has launched 15 homers to go along with 39 RBI.

Chris Owings had himself a nice evening as well, tallying the second multi-homer game of his career, and of the season, in a losing effort against the Rockies. Like Frazier, both of his long balls were of the solo variety.

Robinson Cano is much more familiar with multi-homer games, accruing the 22nd of his career in a rout over the Angels on Friday. HIs power stroke has really started to come around as of late, as it's the second straight game that he has homered in, and his second multi-homer effort in his last seven contests.

American League Quick Hits: The Yankees are set to recall top prospect Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Saturday's game. Given the dearth of injuries that the club has suffered recently, he should see every day at-bats in the outfield and is worth a look in mixed leagues in the short-term... Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports that the Blue Jays and Cubs have expressed interest in acquiring TIgers' catcher Alex Avila who is slashing a monster .315/.431/.586 with 11 homers on the season... Luke Farrell will make his major league debut on Saturday against the Twins. His father, Red Sox' skipper John Farrell, will be in attendance... Danny Duffy (oblique) will return to the Royals rotation on Tuesday against the Mariners... Charlie Morton (lat) needs one additional rehab start before he's ready to rejoin the Astros' rotation... The Red Sox released veteran Allen Craig after hitting .253/.352/.316 with one home run at Triple-A Pawtucket... Mike Trout (thumb) took batting practice on the field prior to Friday' game... The Royals have moved the struggling Matt Strahm back to the bullpen... The Angels acquired former top prospect Nick Franklin from the Brewers for a player to be named later or cash considerations... Andrew Moore will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to rejoin the Mariners' rotation on Monday against the Royals... Yonder Alonso sat out his second straight game due to a sore knee... Garrett RIchards (biceps) is set to be re-evaluated next week and if all goes well he could begin a throwing program... Steven Souza clubbed a three-run homer in the 10th inning, powering the Rays past the Orioles... Adeiny Hechavarria went 4-for-4 including a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the ninth... Mike Moustakas socked his 21st home run in a win over the Twins... Jason Vargas earned his 12th victory of the season with seven masterful innings of one-run ball against the Twins... Ben Gamel went 4-for-5 with two RBI in a win over the Angels and is now hitting .348/.405/.489 on the season... Ariel Miranda allowed just two hits over seven shutout innings in a victory over the Angels... Brett Gardner crushed his first career grand slam and tied his career high with six RBI in a lopsided victory over the Astros... Matt Bush suffered another blown save on Friday, giving up three runs in an ugly loss to the White Sox. His job is now in serious jeopardy. Keone Kela may be the man to own in the Rangers' pen for those speculating on saves... Friday's game between the Tigers and Indians was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on September 1.

National League Quick Hits: The Phillies recalled top outfield prospect Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He collected a single in his big league debut on Friday... According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Pirates have yet to have any substantive trade talks regarding Andrew McCutchen... Howie Kendrick landed on the 10-day DL with a left hamstring strain... Michael Conforto missed his fourth straight game due to his ailing left hand... Lucas Duda missed his third consecutive contest due to illness... Padres optioned the struggling Franchy Cordero back to Triple-A El Paso... The Rockies designated 38-year-old right-hander Chad Qualls for assignment... Matt Adams sat out Friday's game due to a sore foot. He's considered day-to-day... Jacob deGrom punched out 12 over seven innings of one-run baseball in a dominant victory over the Phillies... Zack Cozart (quad) returned from the disabled list, going 2-for-4 in a victory over the Cubs... Scott Feldman fired seven shutout innings and struck out seven in that victory... Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts and Padres' skipper Andy Green were ejected from Friday's game for fighting during a bench-clearing incident... Denard Span went 4-for-5 with a leadoff homer and four runs scored in a rout of the Pirates... Hunter Pence plated five runs in that victory while Brandon Belt slugged his 15th home run and drove in four... Mike Leake allowed just one run over eight innings in a victory over the Nationals... A.J. Pollock blasted a pair of solo home runs during a minor league rehab game at Triple-A Reno and is set to be activated from the disabled list on Monday... Jon Gray was outstanding in his return to the Rockies' rotation, striking out 10 over six innings of two-run ball against the Diamondbacks, snapping his club's eight-game losing streak... Raimel Tapia slugged his first major league homer in that victory... Alex Wood improved to 9-0 on the season, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out eight over six strong innings in a victory over the Padres. The left-hander has been a godsend to the Dodgers this season, compiling a minuscule 1.83 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 87/20 K/BB ratio across 73 2/3 innings. He has been the best pitcher this season in a Dodgers' rotation that includes Clayton Kershaw.