Dose: Turner Trouble

Friday, June 30, 2017

The Cubs have had a rough year. The Nationals have had a rough month (especially their bullpen). Misery loves company, right?

I just wished they had kept my fantasy team out of it.

If you want a shoulder to cry on, I’m here for you, fellow Trea Turner owners. We’re in this together now. Washington’s stud shortstop was having a pretty typical game Thursday against the Cubs. He singled, made a handful of smooth plays at shortstop and was wreaking his usual havoc on the base paths with two steals. But things got dicey in the seventh inning when Turner took a pitch off his right wrist. Trooper that he is, Turner shook it off and took his base. Turner lasted another inning before being replaced by Stephen Drew to begin the ninth. Last year’s runner-up in NL Rookie of the Year voting headed for X-rays and was soon given the worst news possible: he was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist.

The masochistic path traveled by fantasy baseball owners each year has always been death by a thousand cuts. But even for owners who are well-versed in the art of disappointment, the loss of Turner stings more than most. While Turner’s batting average has dropped off considerably since last year (not that anyone expected him to hit .342 again), the 23-year-old has still been plenty valuable, especially in the steals department. Turner’s 35 thefts lead the majors. He’s been particularly aggressive as of late, nabbing a whopping seven steals over his last three contests including four in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Cubs.

If Billy Hamilton had power and could hit, he’d be Trea Turner. Turner has also been a nice cheat code for fantasy owners due to his versatility. Though Turner has been limited to playing shortstop this year, his time spent at second base and center field a year ago has given him eligibility at three different fantasy positions.

So how long will tortured Turner owners be without their star pupil, the base-stealing chameleon who died for all of our fantasy sins? While the Nats have been reluctant to give a firm timetable, mostly because they don’t know yet, it’s worth noting that Braves star Freddie Freeman suffered a similar injury earlier this year. Freeman is tentatively expected to return next Wednesday following a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Gwinnett. If he returns on that date, Freeman will have missed 49 days, or exactly seven weeks. 49 days from today would be August 16.

Turner should be back for the stretch run, but that’s not going to be of much solace to fantasy owners who need him right now. It doesn’t help the Nats much either. Washington still boasts plenty of offensive weaponry with perennial MVP candidate Bryce Harper as well as likely All-Stars Daniel Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon. But leadoff hitters, especially ones who run like gazelles, don’t grow on trees. Neither do shortstops. The Nats will likely turn to some combination of Stephen Drew and Wilmer Difo at shortstop with Turner out of commission. Those two have combined for an underwhelming .245 average with two homers and 20 RBI this year. Adrian Sanchez, a .257 hitter in the minors this season, will also be sprinkled in. He was pulled from Thursday night’s game at Triple-A Syracuse, a sure sign that he’s headed to the big leagues to replace Turner.

The Nationals are a unique team in that they’re a near-juggernaut, but the whole league knows their self-destruct code. It’s truly bizarre for a team as talented as the Nats to have such a glaring weakness, but Washington’s bullpen has been an eyesore all season. It took weeks for the Nats to settle on Koda Glover as their closer but that lasted only until he hurt his back in the shower, resuming Washington’s vicious cycle of ninth-inning misery.

Matt Albers and Enny Romero have been operating as co-closers since Glover’s injury but neither was available Thursday after pitching in three straight games. Staked to a two-run lead in the ninth inning, the Nats called on Blake Treinen to record the final three outs. Washington has cycled through countless arms since then, but if you recall, Treinen actually served as the Nationals’ Opening Day closer. After watching him pitch Thursday, it makes sense why Treinen lasted such a short time in that role.

Treinen’s outing started harmlessly enough with Addison Russell striking out to begin the frame. Jeimer Candelario followed with a hit-by-pitch while Victor Caratini grounded into a fielder’s choice. Washington had a chance for a game-ending double play but Daniel Murphy botched the transfer and had to settle for the force out at second base. Treinen never recovered from the missed double play and eventually allowed three straight hits including a go-ahead two-run double by Jon Jay. The hard-throwing right-hander watched his ERA skyrocket from 5.50 to 6.11 while taking his second blown save.

Chicago’s own bullpen was far from perfect. The usually reliable Carl Edwards served up a two-run blast to Anthony Rendon in the seventh as Washington took back the lead. But ultimately the Cubs escaped with a 5-4 victory, ending the series in a 2-2 draw.

With Glover no closer to returning and Shawn Kelley hurt as well, the Nationals have been scouring the market for available relievers. So far they’ve landed on Kevin Jepsen, a 32-year-old fringe major leaguer who failed to make the Diamondbacks’ roster out of spring training, and Francisco Rodriguez. K-Rod has a wealth of closing experience—he’s fourth on the all-time saves list—but has averaged under 89 mph on his fastball this season, lessening the impact of his signature change-up. Earlier this year in Detroit, Rodriguez lost his closer’s job to Tyler Wilson and was eventually cut after struggling to a 7.82 ERA in 28 outings. With 16 years and 976 innings of big league mileage on his right arm and a fastball that is no longer fast, the rapidly declining K-Rod is unlikely to become Washington’s ninth-inning savior.

The Nationals will have options should they choose to pursue a trade. Brad Hand, Kelvin Herrera, Mike Minor, Pat Neshek and David Robertson have all have been discussed as trade candidates at one time or another and their markets should heat up as the July 31 deadline draws closer. But the Nationals have no time to wait and little leverage as prospects guru Christopher Crawford noted yesterday.

Washington’s bullpen deficiency is so grave that teams can ask for the kitchen sink and probably get it. That’s how desperate the Nats are to find a competent gatekeeper to man the ninth inning. Last year’s closer Mark Melancon has already landed on the DL twice this season while racking up a mediocre 4.35 ERA for San Francisco, so perhaps the Nats were wise not to get into a bidding war for him this offseason.

As the astute Dan Steinberg pointed out on Twitter, days that end in 29 have not been kind to the Nationals. News of Adam Eaton’s season-ending knee injury broke on April 29 while May 29 was the date of Bryce Harper’s infamous brawl with Hunter Strickland. Looking ahead, the Nationals have a home game lined up against the Rockies on July 29. They should probably just forfeit that game, or at the very least wrap Harper in a very thick layer of bubble wrap so nothing happens to him.

AL Quick Hits: Thursday should have been the greatest day of Dustin Fowler’s life making his major league debut for arguably the most iconic franchise in pro sports. But instead the Yankees outfielder was carted off in the first inning after vying for a foul ball in right field against the White Sox. He was taken to a Chicago hospital for surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee. The 22-year-old didn’t even get a chance to bat … In other Yankees news, the Bronx Bombers brought back Chris Carter less than a week after designating him for assignment. The first baseman was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, though he never actually reported to them … Josh Donaldson has been to three All-Star Games in his career. He doesn’t think he deserves to make a fourth this year. “I’m not an All-Star,” said Donaldson. “Look at my numbers.” Donaldson is probably right—he’s hit just .257 with eight homers and 20 RBI in 37 games this year … Bud Norris (knee) hurled a scoreless inning Thursday in a rehab outing for High-A Inland Empire. The Angels are expected to activate him Saturday against the Mariners … Avisail Garcia’s MRI showed minor inflammation in his left knee. Garcia said he’ll be out a “couple” days … Welington Castillo was a late scratch Thursday against the Blue Jays. He sprained his knee after slipping on the dugout steps on his way to warm up with Ubaldo Jimenez. Orioles manager Buck Showalter is “cautiously optimistic” he’ll suit up Friday against the Rays … Mike Trout hit in the cage on Thursday and will take on-field BP on Friday. He’s been out a month while recovering from thumb surgery … Dustin Pedroia sat out Thursday’s game due to a left knee injury. Red Sox manager John Farrell suspects that nagging injuries are to blame for Pedroia’s relative lack of power this year (he’s only homered twice in 234 at-bats).

NL Quick Hits: The Braves finally pulled the plug on Bartolo Colon, designating the ancient right-hander for assignment on Thursday. There’s already been talk of Colon reuniting with the Mets, who are currently without Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey and Robert Gsellman among others … A.J. Pollock won’t be activated from the disabled list this weekend. He recently resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno after a brief setback. A strained groin has sidelined Pollock since mid-May … Chase Anderson was placed on the disabled list Thursday after suffering a strained oblique Wednesday versus Cincinnati. The Brewers right-hander holds the NL’s sixth-lowest ERA at 2.89 … Matt Adams exited Thursday’s game in the second inning after fouling a ball off his left foot. His X-rays came back negative and the Braves are calling his injury a bruised foot … According to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs have not ruled out placing Kris Bryant on the disabled list. Bryant suffered a mild ankle sprain on Wednesday and is expected to be out at least through the weekend. With Bryant’s replacement Jeimer Candelario (bruised knee) also banged up, the Cubs will likely turn to Tommy La Stella at third base … Corey Seager (hamstring) returned to the Dodgers’ lineup Thursday following a five-game absence. He went hitless in a win over the Angels.