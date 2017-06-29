FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, June 29, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have another split day today with a smaller early slate, followed by an eight-game main slate. I’ll be focusing on the main slate for today’s writeup, and it’s a solid one, as we have Clayton Kershaw taking the hill yet also some offenses in great spots.

Pitchers





Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers, $12,500 – He’s expensive, but on this slate he’s clearly the guy I want on my cash game rosters. I tend to shy away from Chris Archer in cash games when he’s on the road, so that leaves Kershaw as the clear-cut guy for me. The Angels tend to limit strikeouts (the Pirates, Archer’s opponent, also tend to limit strikeouts), but this is not a formidable lineup against LHP, especially Kershaw. The Angels are dead last in ISO against LHP this year (.120 ISO), so they’ll have to rely on stringing together hits against Kershaw, which is never a good option. He’s a big -185 favorite on the MLB odds board and is the guy I want to anchor my cash game lineups.

While I want Kershaw in my cash game lineups, it’s a tougher decision for GPPs, as the Angels do limit strikeout upside, and I want to have exposure to the expensive Yankees power bats. For GPPs, I’m eyeing the mid-tier of Dinelson Lamet, Jameson Taillon, and J.A. Happ to grab some extra bats. Lamet has the highest strikeout ability of the trio with a fantastic 32% strikeout rate on the season. He does however draw the toughest team to strike out in this trio, as the Braves are 25th in strikeout rate against RHP at 19.3%. For upside, he’d be my choice, but I do worry that he could be popular and as a young pitcher he’s prone to his ups and downs. I like Taillon and Happ as pivots in this range, as both draw plus strikeout matchups. Taillon isn’t a big strikeout pitcher, but he keeps the ball on the ground and is a good real life arm. He should aided in the strikeout department, considering Tampa Bay strikes out at the third highest clip against RHP (24.8%) and will be without their DH. Happ meanwhile continues to pitch solidly with a 3.22 xFIP this year, and the Orioles, despite all their RHB, strike out at a 25.8% clip against RHP.

Also Consider – Chris Archer (GPP)

Catcher





Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees, $4,000 – The Yankees have a ton of power and they face off against James Shields, who allows a massive amount of home runs. It’s an elite spot to go home run hunting, especially with the power of Sanchez and Aaron Judge. Over the past few years, Shields has been getting shelled, and this year he’s already allowed seven home runs in 25 innings pitched (2.49 HR/9).

Yasmani Grandal, Los Angeles Dodgers, $2,800 – While I’m eyeing Sanchez in GPPs, I’ll save at this position in cash games to fit Kershaw. I also think Russell Martin and whoever starts for the Brewers are viable options, but Grandal is one of my go to catcher options. $2,800 is a great price for him, as he’s been heating up over his past six games and holds a rock solid .357 wOBA against RHP this season. Meanwhile, he’ll draw a plus matchup with J.C. Ramirez, who is getting beat up by LHB for a .399 wOBA, 45% hard-hit rate and 2.6 HR/9.

Also Consider – Russell Martin, whoever starts for Milwaukee at catcher as a punt

First Base





Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox, $3,400 – I much prefer the power for the Yankees, but the Red Sox are right there with the Yankees and Blue Jays for top implied team totals on this slate. I’ll pass on the Red Sox stack, but I will grab exposure to Moreland, as he’s been swinging a hot bat and Kyle Gibson struggles against LHB. Gibson is allowing a .399 wOBA and 39% hard-hit rate to LHB this year, and for his career he’s allowed a .344 wOBA to LHB.

Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays, $3,500 – It’s a tough choice between Smoak and Morales today if you’re targeting the Blue Jays, and I think both are viable options. Ubaldo Jimenez is getting blasted by LHB this year, allowing a .435 wOBA, 32.9% hard-hit rate and 3.67 HR/9. Smoak has been a pleasant surprise all year long and has better numbers, so I’ll give him the slight edge over Morales. However, for the BvP fans I will note that Smoak is just 2-for-21 against Ubaldo, while Morales is 7-for-21 with two home runs, if you’re looking to pivot in GPPs.

Also Consider – Lucas Duda, Kendrys Morales

Second Base





Asdrubal Cabrera, New York Mets, $3,000 - Jose Urena simply looks to be getting by on smoke and mirrors, with a 3.33 ERA compared to 5.57 xFIP. He looks to be getting especially lucky against LHB with a .262 wOBA being sustained by a .210 BABIP. That low BABIP combined with a low strikeout rate to LHB (13%) as well a 32% hard-hit rate and 48% fly ball rate has my eyeing the Mets LHB in GPPs. Cabrera has continued to swing a hot bat since returning from injury, with multi-hit games in four of his last five games, and he has a fair price.

Tyler Wade, New York Yankees, $2,000 – If you’re rostering Kershaw and need salary relief, Wade becomes a very interesting option tonight at minimum price. He’s likely to be buried in the order, but second base is weak tonight. The Yankees are also my favorite offense of the night, so he provides cheap exposure to a top offense, and he’s been very productive at AAA this season.

Also Consider - Eric Sogard, Dee Gordon

Third Base





Travis Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers, $3,800 – In terms of raw points, Shaw is my top option at third base, but his salary makes him tough to fit into a cash game lineup. I do like the spot and ballpark though, so he’s someone I’ll get exposure to in GPPs on lineups where I save at pitcher. He’s been on a tear with home runs in four of his last six games, and he has a sparkling .403 wOBA against RHP this season. He’ll now draw Homer Bailey, who has made limited starts over the past two years due to injuries and was crushed in his return to the big leagues in his last start.

Chase Headley, New York Yankees, $2,900 – Third base is tough today if you’re trying save money to squeeze in Kershaw. I don’t typically roster Headley, but I want exposure to the Yankees in all-formats. Headley moved up to fifth in the batting order last night, and although I don’t love his power upside for GPPs, he’s a cheap cash game option to combine with Gardner and Didi to get top-of-the-lineup exposure to the Yankees.

Also Consider – Josh Donaldson

Shortstop





Didi Gregorius, New York Yankees, $3,100 – In terms of bats, the team I want the most exposure to is the Yankees, and Didi’s salary is affordable enough to squeeze into cash games. With all of the Yankees injuries, he moved up to the cleanup spot last night and came through with a home run. He’s posted a solid .341 wOBA against RHP this season, and Shields has allowed a .380 wOBA and .370 wOBA to LHB over his past two years.

I’m basically locked into Didi at shortstop, but if you need to punt the position then there are a few options at under $2,300 in Ronald Torreyes (more Yankees exposure), Jose Peraza and Jose Reyes (he’s clearly over the hill, but Jose Urena is due for major regression).

Outfield





Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, $4,800 & Brett Gardner, $3,200 – As you can tell, I’m looking to load up on Yankees tonight. I’d love to squeeze in Judge in cash games, but his salary makes it extremely tough to fit alongside Kershaw. He’s still someone I want exposure to though, so I’ll have him in plenty of GPP lineups, as his ridiculous .372 ISO against RHP jumps off the page when combined with Shields' home run issues. In terms of cash games, Gardner provides a cheaper alternative at an affordable $3,200, and as noted with Gregorius, Shields has really struggled with LHB in recent years.

Billy Hamilton, Cincinnati Reds, $3,100 – I like Hamilton’s upside at this price point against Nelson, who has always struggled against LHB. Hamilton is always aggressive on the base paths and has nine stolen bases against Nelson in his career, while going 7-for-23 at the plate.

Outside of Judge, I’m looking to stay in the under $3,500 range at outfield. I think the Mets are a sneaky potential stack with Urena due for regression, so I’m interested in their entire outfield in GPPs. Some other options would be Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts against Kyle Gibson, and the Padres RHB (especially Hunter Renfroe) as cheap punt options.