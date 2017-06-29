FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday

Thursday, June 29, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the main slate starting at 7:05 ET.

STARTING PITCHER

Popular Picks: Clayton Kershaw, Chris Archer, David Price, J.A. Happ

Pivot: Dinelson Lamet – San Diego (FanDuel Price: $8,100)

While the right-handed rookie carries a 6.60 overall ERA, he still maintains fantasy upside. A pair of back-to-back dismal outings at Arizona and vs Kansas City hurt his seasonal numbers, but Lamet has since posted two quality starts. Petco Park should elevate his fantasy floor against a Braves team that ranks 27th in wRC+ over the past month. The Padres’ rookie has nice strikeout potential to ignite some fantasy upside, recording 42 K’s in 30 innings at the major league level.

CATCHER

Popular Picks: Gary Sanchez, Russell Martin, Yasmani Grandal

Pivot: Manny Pina or Stephen Vogt – Milwaukee (FanDuel Prices: $2,300 & $2,100)

Whoever gets the start for Milwaukee will step into a nice fantasy situation in hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark. The Brewers will gladly face Cincinnati RHP Homer Bailey, who was pasted for eight earned runs and six hits over 1.2 innings in his first start of the season last Saturday. There’s a good chance Milwaukee will jump on him tonight, and these two catchers make for plausible value selections within that.

FIRST BASE

Popular Picks: Cody Bellinger, Eric Thames, Justin Smoak, Kendrys Morales, Mitch Moreland

Pivot: Justin Bour – Miami (FanDuel Price: $3,100)

Bour usually goes underrated due to high opportunity cost at first base and a pitcher-friendly park in Miami. However, the left-handed slugger has repeatedly showcased necessary power despite the less-than-ideal dimensions of his home ballpark. Miami checks in with a top five run-scoring projection on this evening slate, and Bour should be set up with several RBI situations.

SECOND BASE

Popular Picks: Dustin Pedroia, Scooter Gennett, Asdrubal Cabrera, Eric Sogard

Pivot: Brian Dozier – Minnesota (FanDuel Price: $3,200)

Hopefully people stay away from Dozier due to the perceived tough matchup against David Price. However, Price has been more generous this season than we’ve been accustomed to, holding a 4.76 overall ERA. As you probably know, Dozier crushes left-handed pitching, and the boost in Fenway Park should serve his pull-tendencies very well. Long story made short: there’s plenty of room for upside here.

THIRD BASE

Popular Picks: Josh Donaldson, Manny Machado, Travis Shaw, Todd Frazier, Justin Turner

Pivot: Chase Headley – NY Yankees (FanDuel Price: $2,900)

The Yankees will likely represent a popular stack against James Shields’ generosity. Headley may be an underrated member within that, but let’s not forget about the switch-hitting third baseman to take advantage of Shields’ .377 wOBA 1.99 HR/9 split vs left-handed bats. Headley has been productive as of late, and this appears to be his best matchup in some time.

SHORTSTOP

Popular Picks: Xander Bogaerts, Didi Gregorius, Troy Tulowitzki

Pivot: Ronald Torreyes – NY Yankees (FanDuel Price: $2,100)

Torreyes is looking at regular playing time with Matt Holliday and Starlin Castro on the disabled list. Even though he’ll be hitting towards the bottom of NYY’s order, he should remain on your tournament backburner for this near-minimum salary. Torreyes has collected nine hits in his past nine starts, and the matchup potential looks great (as mentioned earlier).

OUTFIELD

Popular Picks: Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Jose Bautista, Giancarlo Stanton, Ryan Braun, Andrew Benintendi, Brett Gardner, Jacoby Ellsbury, Adam Duvall, Curtis Granderson, Billy Hamilton

Pivot 1: Keon Broxton – Milwaukee (FanDuel Price: $2,900)

Broxton has been labelled a peripheral DFS option through most of the season. However, he’s on an absolute tear at the moment, forcing himself into regular playing time. The Milwaukee outfielder has racked up nine hits, two homers, five RBI, six runs, and four stolen bases over his past eight starts. There’s a good chance he’ll keep ascending in this well-aligned matchup in a hitter-friendly park.

Pivot 2: Hunter Renfroe – San Diego (FanDuel Price: $2,400)

You know the drill with Renfroe by now. He’s a capable slugger against left-handed pitching who has repeatedly proven the ability to smack round-trippers in Petco Park. Meanwhile, Atlanta southpaw Jaime Garcia has been on the downhill slide as of late, creating a nice leverage point for the Padres’ right-handed bats.